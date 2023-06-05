Best of PGH 2023 Readers' Poll

Just last week, we ran a cover story about the making of legendary Pittsburgh action movie Striking Distance, and among a slew of fun and surprising facts (who knew star Bruce Willis used to perform at Donzi’s as alter ego Bruno Radolini??) was one that absolutely was not: In discussing the way neighbors at the time embraced the film, location scout Steve Parys observed, “Pittsburghers want to show off Pittsburgh.” And dammit if that ain’t the truth.

It’s why we wear black and gold anytime we leave town, usually starting on the airplane. (If you ever forget which gate is yours before a flight back home, just look for Steelers apparel. It’ll be there.) We’re constantly flagging our Pittsburgh pride. And why not? We have so much to be proud of, which is why I love the Best of PGH issue so much.

This whole issue is a lovefest. We celebrate everything up and down the line, from Best Yinzer to Best Jagoff, plus best street artist, best dog-friendly restaurant, best bar bathroom, best local album, best BIPOC-owned business, and so, so much more. There are 250 categories, in fact, with winners all nominated and voted on by you, our wildly smart, in-the-know readers — 31,825 of you, to be exact, submitted just over 385,000 votes. Holy heck, you guys showed up. If that’s not something to be proud of, I don’t know what is.

— Ali Trachta, Editor-in-Chief