2022 Winter Guide

Yes, there are things about Pittsburgh's coldest season to celebrate

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: JEANINE MURCH
CP Illustration: Jeanine Murch
Pittsburgh finally saw its first major snowstorm this winter, causing the usual freakouts around the region. People took to social media to complain of unplowed roads, photographs were posted of empty store shelves, and arguments were had on whether or not you’re going to hell if you park on the street where someone already shoveled out a spot. (Fun fact for newcomers: While Pittsburgh has an unwritten rule that you can claim your spot with a Parking Chair, it has no legal standing, so godspeed.)

But here at Pittsburgh City Paper, we’ve found plenty of things to celebrate about the cold temps and snow flurries. For this year’s Winter Guide, we’ve compiled a big list of events for folks of all ages to enjoy throughout the season. And, for those days when you feel like using the weather as an excuse to hunker in, we have a bunch of recommendations of locally filmed series to binge.


Can we also talk about how this season is the best time of the year for warm comfort foods and drinks? We found local coffee shops serving up rad drinks for days when you want to leave the house, and are sharing a few of our favorite recipes for when you want to try out that new immersion blender you got over the holidays.

We also have winterization advice, tips on skin care, and, because we know this weather is hard on many of our friends and neighbors in need, we’re providing several resource guides on warming centers and places to donate and receive winter clothing.

Here's the full list:

