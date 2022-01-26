2022 Winter Guide

But here at Pittsburgh City Paper, we’ve found plenty of things to celebrate about the cold temps and snow flurries. For this year’s Winter Guide, we’ve compiled a big list of events for folks of all ages to enjoy throughout the season. And, for those days when you feel like using the weather as an excuse to hunker in, we have a bunch of recommendations of locally filmed series to binge.
Can we also talk about how this season is the best time of the year for warm comfort foods and drinks? We found local coffee shops serving up rad drinks for days when you want to leave the house, and are sharing a few of our favorite recipes for when you want to try out that new immersion blender you got over the holidays.
We also have winterization advice, tips on skin care, and, because we know this weather is hard on many of our friends and neighbors in need, we’re providing several resource guides on warming centers and places to donate and receive winter clothing.
Here's the full list:
- Winter events throughout the greater Pittsburgh region
- Seven Pittsburgh coffee shops serving tea lattes or steamers
- Where to give and get free winter clothes in Allegheny County
- Five Pittsburgh-filmed shows worth binging this winter
- Winterization tips crowdsourced from Pittsburgh dads
- Seven Pittsburgh shops with body care products perfect for cold temps
- Warming centers in Allegheny County open throughout the winter
- Two belly-warming meal recipes for cold weather days