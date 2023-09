click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of 100.7 Star Radio Kelly Dzanaj of 100.7 Star Radio

Has your party heyday sort of come and gone, but you still, sometimes, find yourself wanting to relive it? Flip to 100.7 Star Radio and hear pop hits from the last couple of decades. The tunes they crank out will take you back and get you grooving at the same time, whether you’re at home, in the office, or sitting in traffic.