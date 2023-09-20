Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife

Best Bar (Downtown & Strip District)
Con Alma Downtown
613 Penn Ave., Downtown. conalmapgh.com
2nd: Coop De Ville
3rd: The Warren Bar & Burrow
Best Bar (East)
Trace Brewing
4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com
2nd: Spirit
3rd: Kelly's Bar & Lounge
Best Bar (North)
Shorty's Pins x Pints
353 N. Shore Drive, North Side. shortysx.com
2nd: Harold's Haunt
3rd: The Government Center
Best Bar (South)
Hitchhiker Brewing – Tap Room
190 Castle Shannon Blvd., Mt. Lebanon. hitchhiker.beer/pouring_at/mt-lebanon-taproom
2nd: Jekyl & Hyde — Pittsburgh's Halloween Bar
3rd: Bottlerocket Social Hall
Best Bar (West)
Riley's Pour House
215 E. Main St., Carnegie. rileyspourhouse.com
2nd: The Parkway Theater & Film Lounge
3rd: Circle Inn
Best Bar to Day Drink
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
2nd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
3rd: Trace Brewing
Best Bar to Drink Alone
Tina's
4114 Main St., Bloomfield. instagram.com/tinaspgh
2nd: Spirit
3rd: Lot 17
Best Bar to PreGame before The Game
Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
316 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stbcbeer.com
2nd: Mike's Beer Bar
3rd: Voodoo Brewing Company — Pittsburgh Pub
Best Bartender
Joe Bullsak at Mitchell's Pub
304 Ross St., Downtown. originalmitchells.com
2nd: Kaitlynn Sutey at Smokey's Tavern
3rd: Anthony Mongelluzzo at Kingfly Spirits
Best Blues Artist/Group
Soulful Femme
soulfulfemme.com
2nd: Billy The Kid & The Regulators
3rd: The Fabulous Booze Brothers
Best Bouncer
Kitty Valentine at 5801 and Blue Moon
5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 5801pgh.com,
5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. bluemoononbutler.com
2nd: Jason DeLuca at The Goldmark
3rd: Ed at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
Best Club
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com
2nd: Tequila Cowboy
3rd: Spirit
Best Club DJ
DJ Big Phill
instagram.com/djbigphill
2nd: DJ Hipnotik
3rd: DJ-RTG
Best Country Artist/Group
Morgan Gruber
itsmorgangruber.com
2nd: Buckwild
3rd: The Shiners
Best Cover Artist/Group
Dancing Queen
dancingqueen911.com
2nd: Franchise Band
3rd: Casanova & The Divas
Best Dive Bar
Squirrel Hill Cafe
5802 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. instagram.com/squirrelcagepgh
2nd: Blue Moon
3rd: Lefty's
Best Electronic Artist/Group
Balloon Ride Fantasy
balloonridefantasy.com
2nd: Take Me With You
3rd: Hemlock For Socrates
Best Folk Artist/Group
The Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
2nd: Woodland Creatures
3rd: Bealtaine
Best Haunted Attraction
Hundred Acres Manor Haunted House
One 100 Acres Drive, Bethel Park. hundredacresmanor.com
2nd: Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest
3rd: ScareHouse
Best Jazz Artist/Group
Mary Ann Mangini
tinyurl.com/3fk9fj89
2nd: Phat Man Dee
3rd: Roger Humphries
Best Legacy Artist/Group
Johnny Angel and the Halos
facebook.com/JAandtheHalos
2nd: Donnie Iris
3rd: Weird Paul
Best LGBTQ Bar
5801
5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 5801pgh.com
2nd: Blue Moon
3rd: Spirit
Best Local Album of the Year
fuck yeah, dinosaurs! — Jurassic Drunks 2022
instagram.com/fuckyeahdinosaurs
2nd: The Freeloaders — Cheap & Used
3rd: Can't Fucking Wait — Old Neon
Best Metal Artist/Group
Horehound
facebook.com/horehoundband
2nd: Greywalker
3rd: Bad Mother Trucker
Best Music Fest
Millvale Music Fest
millvalemusic.org
2nd: Three Rivers Arts Festival
3rd: Barrel & Flow Fest
Best Music Venue (City)
Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
2nd: Stage AE
3rd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Best Music Venue (Suburbs)
Jergel's Rhythm Grille
103 Slade Lane, Warrendale. jergels.com
2nd: The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
3rd: Moondogs
Best New Bar
Bottlerocket Social Hall
1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. bottlerocketpgh.com
2nd: Cork Harbour Pub
3rd: Mixtape
Best Pick-up Bar
The Goldmark
4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thegoldmark.com
2nd: Spirit
3rd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Best Place to Celebrate your Divorce
Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing
Various locations. axethrowingpgh.com
2nd: Blue Moon
3rd: Cupka's Cafe II
Best Place to Karaoke
Bob's Garage
1372 Freeport Road, Blawnox. facebook.com/people/Bobs-Garage
2nd: Froggy's Bar
3rd: COBRA
Best Place to See a Local Band
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
400 Lincoln Ave. 2nd floor, Millvale. mrsmalls.com
2nd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
3rd: The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
Best Pop Artist/Group
Mary Ann Mangini
tinyurl.com/3fk9fj89
2nd: Franchise Band
3rd: Take Me With You
Best Punk Artist/Group
fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
instagram.com/fuckyeahdinosaurs
2nd: The Sneaky Heat Missiles
3rd: The Cheats
Best R&B Artist/Group
Franchise Band
franchisebandlive412.com
2nd: The Bill Henry Band
3rd: Sierra Sellers
Best Radio DJ
Bubba Show
facebook.com/BubbaShow1007
2nd: Kelly on 100.7 Star
3rd: Kiss Morning Freak Show
Best Radio Station
100.7 Star Radio Station
audacy.com/starpittsburgh
2nd: 91.3 FM WYEP
3rd: WDVE
Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist/Group
Lexa Terrestrial
instagram.com/lexaterrestrial
2nd: Mars Jackson
3rd: DJ Kyd Kahlil
Best Rock Artist/Group
God Hates Unicorns
instagram.com/godhatesunicorns
2nd: fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
3rd: Sunny Daze and the Weathermen
Best Sports Bar
Mike's Beer Bar
110 Federal St., Downtown. mikesbeerbar.com
2nd: Ruggers Pub • Rugby & Rock N' Roll Bar, South Side Pittsburgh
3rd: William Penn Tavern
Best Strip Club
Cheerleaders Pittsburgh
3100 Liberty Ave., Strip District. cheerleaderspittsburgh.com
2nd: Real Luck Café (Lucky's Bar)
3rd: Club Erotica
Best Trivia Night
5801
5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 5801pgh.com
2nd: The Parkway Theater & Film Lounge
3rd: Strange Roots Experimental Ales
Best Unsigned Music Artist
Mary Ann Mangini
tinyurl.com/3fk9fj89
2nd: fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
3rd: God Hates Unicorns
Best World or International Music Artist/Group
The Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
2nd: Bealtaine
3rd: Flow Band