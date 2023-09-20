Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife

Best Bar (Downtown & Strip District)

Con Alma Downtown

613 Penn Ave., Downtown. conalmapgh.com

2nd: Coop De Ville

3rd: The Warren Bar & Burrow

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lucy Chen Con Alma Downtown

Best Bar (East)

Trace Brewing

4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com

2nd: Spirit

3rd: Kelly's Bar & Lounge

Best Bar (North)

Shorty's Pins x Pints

353 N. Shore Drive, North Side. shortysx.com

2nd: Harold's Haunt

3rd: The Government Center

Best Bar (South)

Hitchhiker Brewing – Tap Room

190 Castle Shannon Blvd., Mt. Lebanon. hitchhiker.beer/pouring_at/mt-lebanon-taproom

2nd: Jekyl & Hyde — Pittsburgh's Halloween Bar

3rd: Bottlerocket Social Hall

Best Bar (West)

Riley's Pour House

215 E. Main St., Carnegie. rileyspourhouse.com

2nd: The Parkway Theater & Film Lounge

3rd: Circle Inn

Best Bar to Day Drink

Grist House Craft Brewery

10 E Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com

2nd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh

3rd: Trace Brewing

Best Bar to Drink Alone

Tina's

4114 Main St., Bloomfield. instagram.com/tinaspgh

2nd: Spirit

3rd: Lot 17

Best Bar to PreGame before The Game

Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh

316 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stbcbeer.com

2nd: Mike's Beer Bar

3rd: Voodoo Brewing Company — Pittsburgh Pub

Best Bartender

Joe Bullsak at Mitchell's Pub

304 Ross St., Downtown. originalmitchells.com

2nd: Kaitlynn Sutey at Smokey's Tavern

3rd: Anthony Mongelluzzo at Kingfly Spirits

Best Blues Artist/Group

Soulful Femme

soulfulfemme.com

2nd: Billy The Kid & The Regulators

3rd: The Fabulous Booze Brothers

Best Bouncer

Kitty Valentine at 5801 and Blue Moon

5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 5801pgh.com,

5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. bluemoononbutler.com

2nd: Jason DeLuca at The Goldmark

3rd: Ed at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Best Club

Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com

2nd: Tequila Cowboy

3rd: Spirit

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

Best Club DJ

DJ Big Phill

instagram.com/djbigphill

2nd: DJ Hipnotik

3rd: DJ-RTG

Best Country Artist/Group

Morgan Gruber

itsmorgangruber.com

2nd: Buckwild

3rd: The Shiners

Best Cover Artist/Group

Dancing Queen

dancingqueen911.com

2nd: Franchise Band

3rd: Casanova & The Divas

Best Dive Bar

Squirrel Hill Cafe

5802 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. instagram.com/squirrelcagepgh

2nd: Blue Moon

3rd: Lefty's

Best Electronic Artist/Group

Balloon Ride Fantasy

balloonridefantasy.com

2nd: Take Me With You

3rd: Hemlock For Socrates

Best Folk Artist/Group

The Tamburitzans

thetamburitzans.org

2nd: Woodland Creatures

3rd: Bealtaine

Best Haunted Attraction

Hundred Acres Manor Haunted House

One 100 Acres Drive, Bethel Park. hundredacresmanor.com

2nd: Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest

3rd: ScareHouse

Best Jazz Artist/Group

Mary Ann Mangini

tinyurl.com/3fk9fj89

2nd: Phat Man Dee

3rd: Roger Humphries

Best Legacy Artist/Group

Johnny Angel and the Halos

facebook.com/JAandtheHalos

2nd: Donnie Iris

3rd: Weird Paul

Best LGBTQ Bar

5801

5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 5801pgh.com

2nd: Blue Moon

3rd: Spirit

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Travis Buick, bartender at 5801

Best Local Album of the Year

fuck yeah, dinosaurs! — Jurassic Drunks 2022

instagram.com/fuckyeahdinosaurs

2nd: The Freeloaders — Cheap & Used

3rd: Can't Fucking Wait — Old Neon

Best Metal Artist/Group

Horehound

facebook.com/horehoundband

2nd: Greywalker

3rd: Bad Mother Trucker

Best Music Fest

Millvale Music Fest

millvalemusic.org

2nd: Three Rivers Arts Festival

3rd: Barrel & Flow Fest

Best Music Venue (City)

Mr. Smalls Theatre

400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com

2nd: Stage AE

3rd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

Best Music Venue (Suburbs)

Jergel's Rhythm Grille

103 Slade Lane, Warrendale. jergels.com

2nd: The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

3rd: Moondogs

Best New Bar

Bottlerocket Social Hall

1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. bottlerocketpgh.com

2nd: Cork Harbour Pub

3rd: Mixtape

Best Pick-up Bar

The Goldmark

4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thegoldmark.com

2nd: Spirit

3rd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Best Place to Celebrate your Divorce

Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing

Various locations. axethrowingpgh.com

2nd: Blue Moon

3rd: Cupka's Cafe II

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pam Smith Axe throwing





Best Place to Karaoke



Bob's Garage



1372 Freeport Road, Blawnox.

2nd: Froggy's Bar



3rd: COBRA

Best Place to See a Local Band

The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

400 Lincoln Ave. 2nd floor, Millvale. mrsmalls.com

2nd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

3rd: The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Best Pop Artist/Group

Mary Ann Mangini

tinyurl.com/3fk9fj89

2nd: Franchise Band

3rd: Take Me With You

Best Punk Artist/Group

fuck yeah, dinosaurs!

instagram.com/fuckyeahdinosaurs

2nd: The Sneaky Heat Missiles

3rd: The Cheats

Best R&B Artist/Group

Franchise Band

franchisebandlive412.com

2nd: The Bill Henry Band

3rd: Sierra Sellers

Best Radio DJ

Bubba Show

facebook.com/BubbaShow1007

2nd: Kelly on 100.7 Star

3rd: Kiss Morning Freak Show

Best Radio Station

100.7 Star Radio Station

audacy.com/starpittsburgh

2nd: 91.3 FM WYEP

3rd: WDVE

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist/Group

Lexa Terrestrial

instagram.com/lexaterrestrial

2nd: Mars Jackson

3rd: DJ Kyd Kahlil

Best Rock Artist/Group

God Hates Unicorns

instagram.com/godhatesunicorns

2nd: fuck yeah, dinosaurs!

3rd: Sunny Daze and the Weathermen

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham God Hates Unicorns

Best Sports Bar

Mike's Beer Bar

110 Federal St., Downtown. mikesbeerbar.com

2nd: Ruggers Pub • Rugby & Rock N' Roll Bar, South Side Pittsburgh

3rd: William Penn Tavern

Best Strip Club

Cheerleaders Pittsburgh

3100 Liberty Ave., Strip District. cheerleaderspittsburgh.com

2nd: Real Luck Café (Lucky's Bar)

3rd: Club Erotica

Best Trivia Night

5801

5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 5801pgh.com

2nd: The Parkway Theater & Film Lounge

3rd: Strange Roots Experimental Ales

Best Unsigned Music Artist

Mary Ann Mangini

tinyurl.com/3fk9fj89

2nd: fuck yeah, dinosaurs!

3rd: God Hates Unicorns

Best World or International Music Artist/Group

The Tamburitzans

thetamburitzans.org

2nd: Bealtaine

3rd: Flow Band