 Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife

Best Of PGH

Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife

By

click to enlarge Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife

Best Bar (Downtown & Strip District)
Con Alma Downtown
613 Penn Ave., Downtown. conalmapgh.com
 2nd: Coop De Ville
3rd: The Warren Bar & Burrow

click to enlarge Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife
CP Photo: Lucy Chen
Con Alma Downtown

Best Bar (East)
Trace Brewing
4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com
 2nd: Spirit
3rd: Kelly's Bar & Lounge

Best Bar (North)
Shorty's Pins x Pints
353 N. Shore Drive, North Side. shortysx.com
 2nd: Harold's Haunt
3rd: The Government Center

Best Bar (South)
Hitchhiker Brewing – Tap Room
190 Castle Shannon Blvd., Mt. Lebanon. hitchhiker.beer/pouring_at/mt-lebanon-taproom
2nd: Jekyl & Hyde — Pittsburgh's Halloween Bar
3rd: Bottlerocket Social Hall

Best Bar (West)
 Riley's Pour House
215 E. Main St., Carnegie. rileyspourhouse.com
 2nd: The Parkway Theater & Film Lounge
3rd: Circle Inn

Best Bar to Day Drink
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
 2nd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
3rd: Trace Brewing

Best Bar to Drink Alone
 Tina's
4114 Main St., Bloomfield. instagram.com/tinaspgh
2nd: Spirit
3rd: Lot 17

Best Bar to PreGame before The Game
 Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
316 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stbcbeer.com
 2nd: Mike's Beer Bar
3rd: Voodoo Brewing Company — Pittsburgh Pub

Best Bartender
 Joe Bullsak at Mitchell's Pub
304 Ross St., Downtown. originalmitchells.com
 2nd: Kaitlynn Sutey at Smokey's Tavern
3rd: Anthony Mongelluzzo at Kingfly Spirits

Best Blues Artist/Group
 Soulful Femme
soulfulfemme.com
2nd: Billy The Kid & The Regulators
3rd: The Fabulous Booze Brothers

Best Bouncer
 Kitty Valentine at 5801 and Blue Moon
5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 5801pgh.com,
5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. bluemoononbutler.com
 2nd: Jason DeLuca at The Goldmark
3rd: Ed at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Best Club
 Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com
 2nd: Tequila Cowboy
3rd: Spirit

click to enlarge Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

Best Club DJ
 DJ Big Phill
instagram.com/djbigphill
2nd: DJ Hipnotik
3rd: DJ-RTG

Related
Best Club DJ 2023: DJ Big Phill

Best Club DJ 2023: DJ Big Phill

Best Country Artist/Group
 Morgan Gruber
itsmorgangruber.com
2nd: Buckwild
3rd: The Shiners

Best Cover Artist/Group
 Dancing Queen
dancingqueen911.com
2nd: Franchise Band
3rd: Casanova & The Divas

Best Dive Bar
Squirrel Hill Cafe
5802 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. instagram.com/squirrelcagepgh
 2nd: Blue Moon
3rd: Lefty's

Best Electronic Artist/Group
 Balloon Ride Fantasy
balloonridefantasy.com
2nd: Take Me With You
3rd: Hemlock For Socrates

Related
Best Electronic Artist/Group 2023: Balloon Ride Fantasy

Best Electronic Artist/Group 2023: Balloon Ride Fantasy

Best Folk Artist/Group
 The Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
2nd: Woodland Creatures
3rd: Bealtaine

Best Haunted Attraction
 Hundred Acres Manor Haunted House
One 100 Acres Drive, Bethel Park. hundredacresmanor.com
 2nd: Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest
3rd: ScareHouse

Best Jazz Artist/Group
 Mary Ann Mangini
tinyurl.com/3fk9fj89
2nd: Phat Man Dee
3rd: Roger Humphries

Best Legacy Artist/Group
 Johnny Angel and the Halos
facebook.com/JAandtheHalos
2nd: Donnie Iris
3rd: Weird Paul

Best LGBTQ Bar
5801
5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 5801pgh.com
 2nd: Blue Moon
3rd: Spirit

click to enlarge Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Travis Buick, bartender at 5801

Best Local Album of the Year
 fuck yeah, dinosaurs! — Jurassic Drunks 2022
instagram.com/fuckyeahdinosaurs
 2nd: The Freeloaders — Cheap & Used
3rd: Can't Fucking Wait — Old Neon

Best Metal Artist/Group
 Horehound
facebook.com/horehoundband
2nd: Greywalker
3rd: Bad Mother Trucker

Best Music Fest
 Millvale Music Fest
millvalemusic.org
2nd: Three Rivers Arts Festival
3rd: Barrel & Flow Fest

Best Music Venue (City)
 Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
 2nd: Stage AE
3rd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

Best Music Venue (Suburbs)
 Jergel's Rhythm Grille
103 Slade Lane, Warrendale. jergels.com
 2nd: The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
3rd: Moondogs

Best New Bar
 Bottlerocket Social Hall
1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. bottlerocketpgh.com
 2nd: Cork Harbour Pub
3rd: Mixtape

Related
Best New Bar 2023: Bottlerocket

Best New Bar 2023: Bottlerocket

Best Pick-up Bar
 The Goldmark
4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thegoldmark.com
 2nd: Spirit
3rd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Best Place to Celebrate your Divorce
 Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing
Various locations. axethrowingpgh.com
 2nd: Blue Moon
3rd: Cupka's Cafe II

click to enlarge Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Axe throwing

Best Place to Karaoke
 Bob's Garage
1372 Freeport Road, Blawnox. facebook.com/people/Bobs-Garage
 2nd: Froggy's Bar
3rd: COBRA

Best Place to See a Local Band
 The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
400 Lincoln Ave. 2nd floor, Millvale. mrsmalls.com
 2nd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
3rd: The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Best Pop Artist/Group
 Mary Ann Mangini
tinyurl.com/3fk9fj89
2nd: Franchise Band
3rd: Take Me With You

Best Punk Artist/Group
 fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
instagram.com/fuckyeahdinosaurs
2nd: The Sneaky Heat Missiles
3rd: The Cheats

Best R&B Artist/Group
Franchise Band
franchisebandlive412.com
2nd: The Bill Henry Band
3rd: Sierra Sellers

Best Radio DJ
Bubba Show
facebook.com/BubbaShow1007
2nd: Kelly on 100.7 Star
3rd: Kiss Morning Freak Show

Best Radio Station
100.7 Star Radio Station
audacy.com/starpittsburgh
2nd: 91.3 FM WYEP
3rd: WDVE

Related
Best Radio Station 2023: 100.7 Star Radio Station

Best Radio Station 2023: 100.7 Star Radio Station

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist/Group
 Lexa Terrestrial
instagram.com/lexaterrestrial
2nd: Mars Jackson
3rd: DJ Kyd Kahlil

Best Rock Artist/Group
God Hates Unicorns
instagram.com/godhatesunicorns
2nd: fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
3rd: Sunny Daze and the Weathermen

click to enlarge Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
God Hates Unicorns

Best Sports Bar
Mike's Beer Bar
110 Federal St., Downtown. mikesbeerbar.com
2nd: Ruggers Pub • Rugby & Rock N' Roll Bar, South Side Pittsburgh
3rd: William Penn Tavern

Best Strip Club
 Cheerleaders Pittsburgh
3100 Liberty Ave., Strip District. cheerleaderspittsburgh.com
 2nd: Real Luck Café (Lucky's Bar)
3rd: Club Erotica

Best Trivia Night
 5801
5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 5801pgh.com
 2nd: The Parkway Theater & Film Lounge
3rd: Strange Roots Experimental Ales

Best Unsigned Music Artist
Mary Ann Mangini
tinyurl.com/3fk9fj89
2nd: fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
3rd: God Hates Unicorns

Best World or International Music Artist/Group
 The Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
2nd: Bealtaine
3rd: Flow Band

Tags

Next: Best Club DJ 2023: DJ Big Phill

Related Articles

Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation