Best Electronic Artist/Group 2023: Balloon Ride Fantasy

Photo: Courtesy of Balloon Ride Fantasy

There's plenty of anthemic pop out there, but Balloon Ride Fantasy's poignant lyricism and knack for gorgeous flourishes set them apart from the mainstream. Since mini-album BRF dropped in 2018, this five-piece has released a steady stream of glossy, danceable singles. The band melds the best elements of ’80s New Wave and modern indie pop seamlessly — Balloon Ride Fantasy makes big songs for big feelings that ought to make your hips swing.
Balloon Ride Fantasy. balloonridefantasy.com

