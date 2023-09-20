Best of PGH 2023: Best Business + Services

Best Alterations Shop/Tailor

Old Flame Mending

643 California Road, Avalon. oldflamemending.com

2nd: Alterations Express

3rd: Topaz Thimble

Best Attorney

Trellis Legal LLC

5149 Butler St. Suite 300, Lawrenceville. trellispgh.com

2nd: Kathryn Wakefield

3rd: The Abolitionist Law Center

Best Automotive Shop

Walter's Automotive

5775 Baum Blvd., East Liberty.

2nd: Martys Muffler And Welding Shop

3rd: Glenshaw Auto Service Inc.

Best Barber Shop

House of Handsome Barbershop and Boutique

2906 W. Liberty Ave, Dormont. houseofhandsome.com

2nd: Sonny’s Hair Parlor

3rd: JP's Barbershop

Best BIPOC-Owned Business

Eye Kandiee Artistry Brow and Wax Studio

2525 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville. eyekandieeartistry.com

2nd: CHAMBERS OF BEAUTY

3rd: Curated Flame

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Eye Kandiee Artistry Brow and Wax Markisha Leonard of Eye Kandiee Artistry Brow and Wax

Best Black-Owned Barber Shop

Bam Cuts

2343 Smallman St. Suite 5, Strip District. facebook.com/bamcutyou

2nd: The Natural Choice

3rd: JP's Barbershop

Best Black-Owned Hair Salon

Shear Elegance Salon

2205 Ardmore Blvd., Forest Hills. shearelegance.us

2nd: Chelsea Rae Salon

3rd: Dreamz Hair Salon and Barber Shop

Best Body Piercing Shop

Hot Rod Piercing Co.

95 S. 16th St., South Side. hotrodpiercingcompany.com

2nd: Never Ending ink

3rd: Pittsburgh Tattoo Company

Best Car Dealer

Bowser Automotive (Power of Bowser)

1001 Clairton Blvd., Pleasant Hills. powerofbowser.com

2nd: Rohrich Honda

3rd: A&L BMW

Best Coworking Space or Art Studio

Chambers of Beauty

10485 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills

2nd: Ascender

3rd: Redfishbowl

Best Credit Union

Clearview Federal Credit Union

Multiple locations. clearviewfcu.org

2nd: Hill District Federal CU

3rd: New Alliance Federal Credit Union

Best Dance Studio

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

2900 Liberty Ave., Strip District. pbt.org

2nd: Firewall Dance

3rd: Level Up Studios

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Best Day Spa

Pittsburgh Acupuncture & Massageworks

901 Western Ave. Suite 209, North Side. pghacuandmassage.com

2nd: The Sewickley Spa

3rd: Magnolia Studio

Best Dry Cleaner

Alterations Express

Multiple locations. alterations-express.com

2nd: Suburban Dry Cleaners

3rd: Owl Cleaners — Main Facility

Best Fitness Center

ASCEND Point Breeze

7443 Thomas Blvd., Point Breeze. ascendclimbing.com

2nd: Club Elevation

3rd: Full Circle Function & Fitness

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Queer Scouts at ASCEND

Best Florist

Farmer's Daughter Flowers

502 East Ohio St., North Side. thefarmersdaughterflowers.com

2nd: Dormont Florist

3rd: Steel City Florals

Best Guided Tour

Hope Haven Farm Sanctuary

2506 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley. hopehavenfarm.org

2nd: Doors Open Pittsburgh

3rd: The Frick Pittsburgh

Best Hair Salon

Denham & Co. Salon

100 Fifth Ave. Suite 200, Downtown. denhamandco.com

2nd: Wicked House of Hair

3rd: Studio Raw Elite

Best Health Advocacy Group

Central Outreach Wellness Center

127 Anderson St. Suite 101, North Side. centraloutreach.com

2nd: Abortion Defense Committee

3rd: Metro Community Health Center

Best Independent Pharmacy

Hieber's Pharmacy

3500 Fifth Ave. Suite 101, Oakland. hiebers.com

2nd: Spartan Pharmacy

3rd: Bloomfield Drug Store

Best LGBTQ-Owned Business

Leona's Ice Cream

Multiple locations. leonaspgh.com

2nd: Pigeon Bagels

3rd: Square Cafe

click to enlarge Photo: Matt Dayak Leona's Ice Cream

Best Massage Therapist

Ian Green — Pittsburgh Acupuncture & Massageworks

901 Western Ave. Suite 209, North Side. pghacuandmassage.com

2nd: Nikki Remic Bannon — Pittsburgh Center for Complementary Health & Healing

3rd: Becca Cutright — Full Circle Function & Fitness

Best Medical Spa

The Skin Center

Multiple locations. theskincentermd.com

2nd: Renuva MedSpa

3rd: Known Aesthetics

Best Music Recording Studio

Mr. Smalls Recording and Mastering

922 W. North Ave., North Side. mrsmallsrecording.com

2nd: Razorblade Recordings

3rd: Spaceship Studio PGH

Best Nail Salon

Mad Hatter Nail Boutique

100 Robinson Centre Drive Suite 7, Robinson. madhatternailboutique.glossgenius.com

2nd: Embellished

3rd: Nails On Point

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Mad Hatter Nail Boutique

Best Non-Profit

412 Food Rescue

412foodrescue.org

2nd: 412Thrive

3rd: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Best Personal Trainer

Clay Moorefield

12122 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. circulatestudios.com

2nd: Donny Donovan

3rd: OJ Macklin Fitness

Best Pet Daycare

The Dog Stop

Multiple locations. thedogstop.com

2nd: Pittsburgh Paws Pet Resort

3rd: Camp Bow Wow

Best Pet Groomer

Puffy Paws Dog Grooming

1726 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. instagram.com/puffypawsdoggrooming

2nd: The AuStella Pet Parlor

3rd: Pawsitive Transfurmations

Best Place to Adopt a Pet

Trash Cat Rescue

trashcatrescue.org

2nd: Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh

3rd: Animal Friends

Best Place to Take Recycling

Construction Junction

214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. cjreuse.org

2nd: Michael Brothers Recycling

3rd: Pennsylvania Resources Council

Best Printmaker/Poster Designer

CommonWealth Press

415 W. Warrington Ave., Allentown. cwpress.com

2nd: Signs N' At

3rd: PGH Print Ship

Best Psychic/Tarot Reader

The Menagerie

494 Lincoln Ave., North Side. themenageriepgh.com

2nd: Sparkledragon's Magical Emporium

3rd: Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson The Menagerie reads tarot at the Best Of PGH 2023 Party.

Best Real Estate Agency

River Point Realty

7112 Church Ave., Ben Avon. riverpointpgh.com

2nd: Piatt Sotheby's International Realty

3rd: Kefalos & Associates Real Estate

Best Social Justice Organization

1Hood Media

460 Melwood Ave., Oakland. 1hood.org

2nd: SisTers PGH

3rd: #ProtectTransKids — Pittsburgh LGBTQ Charities

Best Tattoo Shop

Sanctuary Pittsburgh

3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. sanctuarypittsburgh.com

2nd: Black Cat Tattoos

3rd: Ice 9 Studio

Best Wedding Venue

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

One Schenley Drive, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org

2nd: Hyeholde Restaurant

3rd: Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

Best Women-Owned Business

Hocus Pocus

113 Meyran Ave., Oakland. hocuspocuspgh.com

2nd: Songbird Artistry

3rd: Pittsburgh Honey

Best Yoga Studio

All Bodies Welcome Yoga

allbodieswelcomeyoga.com

2nd: Yoga Innovations

3rd: The Om Lounge Yoga & Wellness