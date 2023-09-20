Best of PGH 2023: Best Business + Services

Best Alterations Shop/Tailor
Old Flame Mending
643 California Road, Avalon. oldflamemending.com
2nd: Alterations Express
3rd: Topaz Thimble
Best Attorney
Trellis Legal LLC
5149 Butler St. Suite 300, Lawrenceville. trellispgh.com
2nd: Kathryn Wakefield
3rd: The Abolitionist Law Center
Best Automotive Shop
Walter's Automotive
5775 Baum Blvd., East Liberty.
2nd: Martys Muffler And Welding Shop
3rd: Glenshaw Auto Service Inc.
Best Barber Shop
House of Handsome Barbershop and Boutique
2906 W. Liberty Ave, Dormont. houseofhandsome.com
2nd: Sonny’s Hair Parlor
3rd: JP's Barbershop
Best BIPOC-Owned Business
Eye Kandiee Artistry Brow and Wax Studio
2525 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville. eyekandieeartistry.com
2nd: CHAMBERS OF BEAUTY
3rd: Curated Flame
Best Black-Owned Barber Shop
Bam Cuts
2343 Smallman St. Suite 5, Strip District. facebook.com/bamcutyou
2nd: The Natural Choice
3rd: JP's Barbershop
Best Black-Owned Hair Salon
Shear Elegance Salon
2205 Ardmore Blvd., Forest Hills. shearelegance.us
2nd: Chelsea Rae Salon
3rd: Dreamz Hair Salon and Barber Shop
Best Body Piercing Shop
Hot Rod Piercing Co.
95 S. 16th St., South Side. hotrodpiercingcompany.com
2nd: Never Ending ink
3rd: Pittsburgh Tattoo Company
Best Car Dealer
Bowser Automotive (Power of Bowser)
1001 Clairton Blvd., Pleasant Hills. powerofbowser.com
2nd: Rohrich Honda
3rd: A&L BMW
Best Coworking Space or Art Studio
Chambers of Beauty
10485 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills
2nd: Ascender
3rd: Redfishbowl
Best Credit Union
Clearview Federal Credit Union
Multiple locations. clearviewfcu.org
2nd: Hill District Federal CU
3rd: New Alliance Federal Credit Union
Best Dance Studio
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
2900 Liberty Ave., Strip District. pbt.org
2nd: Firewall Dance
3rd: Level Up Studios
Best Day Spa
Pittsburgh Acupuncture & Massageworks
901 Western Ave. Suite 209, North Side. pghacuandmassage.com
2nd: The Sewickley Spa
3rd: Magnolia Studio
Best Dry Cleaner
Alterations Express
Multiple locations. alterations-express.com
2nd: Suburban Dry Cleaners
3rd: Owl Cleaners — Main Facility
Best Fitness Center
ASCEND Point Breeze
7443 Thomas Blvd., Point Breeze. ascendclimbing.com
2nd: Club Elevation
3rd: Full Circle Function & Fitness
Best Florist
Farmer's Daughter Flowers
502 East Ohio St., North Side. thefarmersdaughterflowers.com
2nd: Dormont Florist
3rd: Steel City Florals
Best Guided Tour
Hope Haven Farm Sanctuary
2506 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley. hopehavenfarm.org
2nd: Doors Open Pittsburgh
3rd: The Frick Pittsburgh
Best Hair Salon
Denham & Co. Salon
100 Fifth Ave. Suite 200, Downtown. denhamandco.com
2nd: Wicked House of Hair
3rd: Studio Raw Elite
Best Health Advocacy Group
Central Outreach Wellness Center
127 Anderson St. Suite 101, North Side. centraloutreach.com
2nd: Abortion Defense Committee
3rd: Metro Community Health Center
Best Independent Pharmacy
Hieber's Pharmacy
3500 Fifth Ave. Suite 101, Oakland. hiebers.com
2nd: Spartan Pharmacy
3rd: Bloomfield Drug Store
Best LGBTQ-Owned Business
Leona's Ice Cream
Multiple locations. leonaspgh.com
2nd: Pigeon Bagels
3rd: Square Cafe
Best Massage Therapist
Ian Green — Pittsburgh Acupuncture & Massageworks
901 Western Ave. Suite 209, North Side. pghacuandmassage.com
2nd: Nikki Remic Bannon — Pittsburgh Center for Complementary Health & Healing
3rd: Becca Cutright — Full Circle Function & Fitness
Best Medical Spa
The Skin Center
Multiple locations. theskincentermd.com
2nd: Renuva MedSpa
3rd: Known Aesthetics
Best Music Recording Studio
Mr. Smalls Recording and Mastering
922 W. North Ave., North Side. mrsmallsrecording.com
2nd: Razorblade Recordings
3rd: Spaceship Studio PGH
Best Nail Salon
Mad Hatter Nail Boutique
100 Robinson Centre Drive Suite 7, Robinson. madhatternailboutique.glossgenius.com
2nd: Embellished
3rd: Nails On Point
Best Non-Profit
412 Food Rescue
412foodrescue.org
2nd: 412Thrive
3rd: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
Best Personal Trainer
Clay Moorefield
12122 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. circulatestudios.com
2nd: Donny Donovan
3rd: OJ Macklin Fitness
Best Pet Daycare
The Dog Stop
Multiple locations. thedogstop.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Paws Pet Resort
3rd: Camp Bow Wow
Best Pet Groomer
Puffy Paws Dog Grooming
1726 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. instagram.com/puffypawsdoggrooming
2nd: The AuStella Pet Parlor
3rd: Pawsitive Transfurmations
Best Place to Adopt a Pet
Trash Cat Rescue
trashcatrescue.org
2nd: Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh
3rd: Animal Friends
Best Place to Take Recycling
Construction Junction
214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. cjreuse.org
2nd: Michael Brothers Recycling
3rd: Pennsylvania Resources Council
Best Printmaker/Poster Designer
CommonWealth Press
415 W. Warrington Ave., Allentown. cwpress.com
2nd: Signs N' At
3rd: PGH Print Ship
Best Psychic/Tarot Reader
The Menagerie
494 Lincoln Ave., North Side. themenageriepgh.com
2nd: Sparkledragon's Magical Emporium
3rd: Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop
Best Real Estate Agency
River Point Realty
7112 Church Ave., Ben Avon. riverpointpgh.com
2nd: Piatt Sotheby's International Realty
3rd: Kefalos & Associates Real Estate
Best Social Justice Organization
1Hood Media
460 Melwood Ave., Oakland. 1hood.org
2nd: SisTers PGH
3rd: #ProtectTransKids — Pittsburgh LGBTQ Charities
Best Tattoo Shop
Sanctuary Pittsburgh
3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. sanctuarypittsburgh.com
2nd: Black Cat Tattoos
3rd: Ice 9 Studio
Related
Best Wedding Venue
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Drive, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org
2nd: Hyeholde Restaurant
3rd: Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
Best Women-Owned Business
Hocus Pocus
113 Meyran Ave., Oakland. hocuspocuspgh.com
2nd: Songbird Artistry
3rd: Pittsburgh Honey
Best Yoga Studio
All Bodies Welcome Yoga
allbodieswelcomeyoga.com
2nd: Yoga Innovations
3rd: The Om Lounge Yoga & Wellness