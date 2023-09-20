 Best Tattoo Shop 2023: Sanctuary

Best Tattoo Shop 2023: Sanctuary

Sanctuary lives up to its name. Though primarily a tattoo parlor, Sanctuary goes beyond tattoos by including a body-positive vintage shop and exhibition space, and by taking a leading role in events such as Lawrenceville Pride. Most of Sanctuary's artists specialize in fine linework and black-and-gray tattoos, so this is the ideal spot for those seeking botanical illustrations, mandalas, and gender-affirming motifs in a welcoming, queer-woman-owned environment.

Sanctuary. 3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. sanctuarypittsburgh.com

