click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Eye Kandiee Artistry Brow and Wax Markisha Leonard of Eye Kandiee Artistry Brow and Wax

A longtime wax maven, Markisha Leonard took the reins of her own Monroeville-based business and brand in 2020, and her services have become more popular than ever. She and her team strive to create an enjoyable experience for their clients — a tall order for waxing — by incorporating wellness and a passion for the work. Clearly, it’s working.