Best Gallery for Local Artists 2023: Brew House Association

click to enlarge Photo: Chris Uhren 2023 AAP New Member Exhibition

Brew House Association sits in the heart of the old Duquesne Brewing complex. Now in its 30th year of operation, the organization complements a beautiful, high-ceilinged gallery space with artist studios and residency programs. Its programming has prominently featured LGBTQ artists and artists of color in recent years, making Brew House not only historically significant in the South Side's post-industrial era but also one of the city's most forward-thinking spaces for creatives of all identities.