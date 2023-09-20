Best of PGH 2023: Best Arts + Culture

Best Camp for Kids

Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org

2nd: Carnegie Science Center

3rd: Gemini Theater Company

Best Cartoonist/Illustrator

Rob Rogers

robrogers.com

2nd (tied): Happylilcanvases

2nd (tied): The e.e.p.arts Experience

Best Charity Fundraiser

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh

humaneanimalrescue.org

2nd: #ProtectTransKids — Pittsburgh LGBTQ Charities

3rd: Women Who Rock

Best Classical Ensemble

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

pittsburghsymphony.org

2nd: Chatham Baroque

Best Comedian Act

Select Start

instagram.com/selectstartimprov

2nd: JoeMyGosh and Jaxa Froot

3rd: Chrissy Costa

Best Dance Company

The Tamburitzans

thetamburitzans.org

2nd: Attack Theatre

3rd: The Velvet Hearts!

Best Drag Performer

Dixie Surewood

instagram.com/dixiesurewood

2nd: Jose Queervo

3rd: Calipso

Best Fashion Designer

Kiya Tomlin

kiyatomlin.us

2nd: Suz Pisano

3rd: Danielle Attme

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Kiya Tomlin

Best Film Festival

Three Rivers Film Festival

filmpittsburgh.orgl

2nd: The Pittsburgh 48 Hour Film Project

3rd: Pittsburgh Independent Film Festival

Best Filmmaker

Steve Rudzinski

instagram.com/darkmullet

2nd: Maxwell Cianci

3rd: Tony Buba

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Steve Rudzinski Steve Rudzinski

Best Gallery for Local Artists

Brew House Association

711 S. 21st St. #210, South Side. brewhousearts.org

2nd: Redfishbowl

3rd: Associated Artists of Pittsburgh

Best Independent Movie Theater

Row House Cinema

4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. rowhousecinemas.com

2nd: The Manor

3rd: Dependable Drive-In Theater

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Row House Cinema

Best Museum

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

One Schenley Drive, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org

2nd: Carnegie Museum of Art

3rd: Senator John Heinz History Center

Best Photographer (Creative)

Dave DiCello

davedicello.com

2nd: Bradley B. Photography — Brad Berkstresser

3rd: Tony Kozinko

Best Photographer (Wedding)

Wild North Weddings

wildnorthweddings.com

2nd: Rachel Rowland

3rd: Ashwood Studios

Best Poet

Rachel Bouvier

2nd: Joe Szalinski

3rd: Vanessa German

Best Street Artist

Baron Batch

baronbatch.com

2nd: Danny Devine

3rd: Jeremy Raymer

Best Street Festival

Picklesburgh

picklesburgh.com

2nd: Open Streets

3rd: Pride Millvale

CP Photo: Krista Johnson Picklesburgh

Best Theater Company

Arcade Comedy Theater

943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. arcadecomedytheater.com

2nd: South Park Theatre

3rd: Rage of the Stage Players

Best Theater Production

The Gods of Comedy by South Park Theatre

Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. southparktheatre.com

2nd: Miserable Creatures by Rage of the Stage Players

3rd: Urinetown by Stage 62

Best Visual Artist

Mike Schiavone

instagram.com/mike_schiavone

2nd: James Wodarek

3rd: Bob Freyer

Best Writer

Joe Szalinski

instagram.com/poetry_hugger

2nd: Chrissy Costa

3rd: Virginia Montanez