Best of PGH 2023: Best Arts + Culture

Best Camp for Kids
Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org
2nd: Carnegie Science Center
3rd: Gemini Theater Company
Best Cartoonist/Illustrator
Rob Rogers
robrogers.com
2nd (tied): Happylilcanvases
2nd (tied): The e.e.p.arts Experience
Best Charity Fundraiser
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh
humaneanimalrescue.org
2nd: #ProtectTransKids — Pittsburgh LGBTQ Charities
3rd: Women Who Rock
Best Classical Ensemble
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
pittsburghsymphony.org
2nd: Chatham Baroque
Best Comedian Act
Select Start
instagram.com/selectstartimprov
2nd: JoeMyGosh and Jaxa Froot
3rd: Chrissy Costa
Best Dance Company
The Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
2nd: Attack Theatre
3rd: The Velvet Hearts!
Best Drag Performer
Dixie Surewood
instagram.com/dixiesurewood
2nd: Jose Queervo
3rd: Calipso
Best Fashion Designer
Kiya Tomlin
kiyatomlin.us
2nd: Suz Pisano
3rd: Danielle Attme
Best Film Festival
Three Rivers Film Festival
filmpittsburgh.orgl
2nd: The Pittsburgh 48 Hour Film Project
3rd: Pittsburgh Independent Film Festival
Best Filmmaker
Steve Rudzinski
instagram.com/darkmullet
2nd: Maxwell Cianci
3rd: Tony Buba
Best Gallery for Local Artists
Brew House Association
711 S. 21st St. #210, South Side. brewhousearts.org
2nd: Redfishbowl
3rd: Associated Artists of Pittsburgh
Best Independent Movie Theater
Row House Cinema
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. rowhousecinemas.com
2nd: The Manor
3rd: Dependable Drive-In Theater
Best Museum
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Drive, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org
2nd: Carnegie Museum of Art
3rd: Senator John Heinz History Center
Best Photographer (Creative)
Dave DiCello
davedicello.com
2nd: Bradley B. Photography — Brad Berkstresser
3rd: Tony Kozinko
Best Photographer (Wedding)
Wild North Weddings
wildnorthweddings.com
2nd: Rachel Rowland
3rd: Ashwood Studios
Best Poet
Rachel Bouvier
2nd: Joe Szalinski
3rd: Vanessa German
Best Street Artist
Baron Batch
baronbatch.com
2nd: Danny Devine
3rd: Jeremy Raymer
Best Street Festival
Picklesburgh
picklesburgh.com
2nd: Open Streets
3rd: Pride Millvale
Best Theater Company
Arcade Comedy Theater
943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. arcadecomedytheater.com
2nd: South Park Theatre
3rd: Rage of the Stage Players
Best Theater Production
The Gods of Comedy by South Park Theatre
Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. southparktheatre.com
2nd: Miserable Creatures by Rage of the Stage Players
3rd: Urinetown by Stage 62
Best Visual Artist
Mike Schiavone
instagram.com/mike_schiavone
2nd: James Wodarek
3rd: Bob Freyer
Best Writer
Joe Szalinski
instagram.com/poetry_hugger
2nd: Chrissy Costa
3rd: Virginia Montanez