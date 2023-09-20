Best of PGH 2023: Best People + Places

Best Bar Bathroom
Tiki Lounge
2003 East Carson St., South Side. tikilounge412.com
2nd: Spirit
3rd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
Best Bike Trail
Montour Trail
montourtrail.org
2nd: Great Allegheny Passage
3rd: Three Rivers Heritage Trail
Best Birthday Spot for Adults
Arsenal Bowl
212 44th St., Lawrenceville. arsenalbowl.com
2nd: Shorty's Pins x Pints
3rd: Trace Brewing
Best Birthday Spot for Kids
Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org
2nd: Carnegie Science Center
3rd: Zone 28
Best Blog
Uncle Bob's Magic Cabinet
unclebobsmagiccabinet.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
3rd: Virginia Montanez
Best Busker
Saxophone Guy
2nd: Pittsburgh Steel Man
3rd: Trombone Guy
Best City Pool
Dormont Swimming Pool
1801 Dormont Ave., Dormont. boro.dormont.pa.us/dormont-pool
2nd: Settlers Cabin Park
3rd: Highland Park Swimming Pool
Best Dressed
Billy Porter
theebillyporter.com
2nd: John Fetterman
3rd: Mary Ours
Best Event Planner
Party On Butler
4304 Butler St., Lawrenceville. partyonbutler.com
2nd: Flyspace Productions
3rd: Diana Rua Media
Best Hair
Heather Abraham
instagram.com/heatherabrahamkdka
2nd: Weird Paul
3rd: Richie Walsh
Best Hangout for Teens
Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh
Various locations. carnegielibrary.org
2nd: Manchester Craftsmen's Guild
3rd: Three Rivers Youth
Best Instagram Account
@ana.eats.pgh
instagram.com/ana.eats.pgh
2nd: @oddpittsburgh
3rd: @pittsburghpersonified
Best Jagoff
The dude with the parked car on Penn outside Evergreen Cafe
2nd: Pittsburgh Dad
3rd: Bob Nutting
Best Lifestyle Influencer
Weird Paul
linktr.ee/weirdpaul
2nd: Jamie Lee Coitus
3rd: Pittsburgh Steel Man
Best Place to Ditch a Scooter
Bill Peduto’s house
2nd: Take that sucker 33 blocks STRAIGHT INTO THE RIVER
3rd: Responsibly in a charging station
Best Podcast
Uncle Bob’s Magic Cabinet
unclebobsmagiccabinet.com
2nd: I'll Call You Right Back Podcast
3rd: Ya Jagoff! Podcast
Best Radio Personality (Talk)
Kelly at 100.7
direct.me/kelonair
2nd: Mikey and Big Bob
3rd: Randy Baumann
Best Real Estate Agent
Kelly Frey
1005 Beaver Grade Road Suite 200, Moon Township. facebook.com/KellyFreyREALTOR
2nd: Nick McCune
3rd: Scott LaRocca & Rachel Navarro "Preferred Realty"
Best Selfie Mirror
Songbird Artistry
4316 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. songbirdartistry.com
2nd: Brillobox
3rd: Sam's Vintage
Best Sports Announcer
Stan Savran *posthumous
twitter.com/StanLoveTheShow
2nd: Josh Getzoff
3rd: Bill Hillgrove
Best TikTok Account
@weirdpaulp
tiktok.com/@weirdpaulp
2nd: @pghzoo
3rd: @oakmontbakery
Best Tiny Free Library
Castle Shannon Library
3677 Myrtle Ave., Castle Shannon. castleshannonlibrary.org
2nd: Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh — Main (Oakland)
3rd: Gross Street & Parsley Way (Bloomfield)
Best Tourist Attraction/Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
Mount Washington
2nd: The Strip
3rd: Randyland
Best TV Personality
Rick Sebak
instagram.com/ricksebak
2nd: Bob Pompeani
3rd: Heather Abraham
Best Twitch Account
Weird Paul
twitch.tv/weird_paul
2nd: Selecta
3rd: HUP Challenge
Best Twitter Account
@pgh_scanner
twitter.com/pgh_scanner
2nd: @joeybagovdonuts
3rd: @pghzoo
Best View of the City
Mount Washington
2nd: Fort Pitt Tunnel
3rd: West End Overlook Park
Best Weekend Getaway
Ohiopyle
discoverohiopyle.com
2nd: Erie
3rd: Omni Bedford Springs Resort
Best Yinzer
Pittsburgh Dad
pghdad.com
2nd: John Fetterman
3rd: Lewis the Giraffe at the Pittsburgh Zoo
Best Youtube Account
Pittsburgh Dad
youtube.com/user/pittsburghdad
2nd: Weird Paul
3rd: Hautemesstom