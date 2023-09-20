Best of PGH 2023: Best People + Places

Best Bar Bathroom

Tiki Lounge

2003 East Carson St., South Side. tikilounge412.com

2nd: Spirit

3rd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

Best Bike Trail

Montour Trail

montourtrail.org

2nd: Great Allegheny Passage

3rd: Three Rivers Heritage Trail

Best Birthday Spot for Adults

Arsenal Bowl

212 44th St., Lawrenceville. arsenalbowl.com

2nd: Shorty's Pins x Pints

3rd: Trace Brewing

Best Birthday Spot for Kids

Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org

2nd: Carnegie Science Center

3rd: Zone 28

Best Blog

Uncle Bob's Magic Cabinet

unclebobsmagiccabinet.com

2nd: Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

3rd: Virginia Montanez

Best Busker

Saxophone Guy

2nd: Pittsburgh Steel Man

3rd: Trombone Guy

Best City Pool

Dormont Swimming Pool

1801 Dormont Ave., Dormont. boro.dormont.pa.us/dormont-pool

2nd: Settlers Cabin Park

3rd: Highland Park Swimming Pool

Best Dressed

Billy Porter

theebillyporter.com

2nd: John Fetterman

3rd: Mary Ours

Best Event Planner

Party On Butler

4304 Butler St., Lawrenceville. partyonbutler.com

2nd: Flyspace Productions

3rd: Diana Rua Media

Best Hair

Heather Abraham

instagram.com/heatherabrahamkdka

2nd: Weird Paul

3rd: Richie Walsh

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Heather Abraham of KDKA

Best Hangout for Teens

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh

Various locations. carnegielibrary.org

2nd: Manchester Craftsmen's Guild

3rd: Three Rivers Youth

Best Instagram Account

@ana.eats.pgh

instagram.com/ana.eats.pgh

2nd: @oddpittsburgh

3rd: @pittsburghpersonified

Best Jagoff

The dude with the parked car on Penn outside Evergreen Cafe

2nd: Pittsburgh Dad

3rd: Bob Nutting

click to enlarge Hannah Kinney-Kobre The parking job in question

Best Lifestyle Influencer

Weird Paul

linktr.ee/weirdpaul

2nd: Jamie Lee Coitus

3rd: Pittsburgh Steel Man

Best Place to Ditch a Scooter

Bill Peduto’s house

2nd: Take that sucker 33 blocks STRAIGHT INTO THE RIVER

3rd: Responsibly in a charging station

Best Podcast

Uncle Bob’s Magic Cabinet

unclebobsmagiccabinet.com

2nd: I'll Call You Right Back Podcast

3rd: Ya Jagoff! Podcast

Best Radio Personality (Talk)

Kelly at 100.7

direct.me/kelonair

2nd: Mikey and Big Bob

3rd: Randy Baumann

Best Real Estate Agent

Kelly Frey

1005 Beaver Grade Road Suite 200, Moon Township. facebook.com/KellyFreyREALTOR

2nd: Nick McCune

3rd: Scott LaRocca & Rachel Navarro "Preferred Realty"

Best Selfie Mirror

Songbird Artistry

4316 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. songbirdartistry.com

2nd: Brillobox

3rd: Sam's Vintage

click to enlarge Jacklyn and Jenny Orefice of Songbird Artistry

Best Sports Announcer

Stan Savran *posthumous

twitter.com/StanLoveTheShow

2nd: Josh Getzoff

3rd: Bill Hillgrove

Best TikTok Account

@weirdpaulp

tiktok.com/@weirdpaulp

2nd: @pghzoo

3rd: @oakmontbakery

Best Tiny Free Library

Castle Shannon Library

3677 Myrtle Ave., Castle Shannon. castleshannonlibrary.org

2nd: Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh — Main (Oakland)

3rd: Gross Street & Parsley Way (Bloomfield)

Best Tourist Attraction/Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Mount Washington

2nd: The Strip

3rd: Randyland

Best TV Personality

Rick Sebak

instagram.com/ricksebak

2nd: Bob Pompeani

3rd: Heather Abraham

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Rick Sebak

Best Twitch Account

Weird Paul

twitch.tv/weird_paul

2nd: Selecta

3rd: HUP Challenge

Best Twitter Account

@pgh_scanner

twitter.com/pgh_scanner

2nd: @joeybagovdonuts

3rd: @pghzoo

Best View of the City

Mount Washington

2nd: Fort Pitt Tunnel

3rd: West End Overlook Park

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Pittsburgh Skyline from Mt. Washington

Best Weekend Getaway

Ohiopyle

discoverohiopyle.com

2nd: Erie

3rd: Omni Bedford Springs Resort

Best Yinzer

Pittsburgh Dad

pghdad.com

2nd: John Fetterman

3rd: Lewis the Giraffe at the Pittsburgh Zoo

Best Youtube Account

Pittsburgh Dad

youtube.com/user/pittsburghdad

2nd: Weird Paul

3rd: Hautemesstom