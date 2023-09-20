 Best Bike Trail 2023: Montour Trail

Best Bike Trail 2023: Montour Trail

Montour Trail

Pittsburgh's rail-trail network has improved dramatically in recent years, but the Montour Trail remains one of the most complete and interconnected sections. The former coal-train railbed loops through roughly 47 miles of suburban and rural terrain in a rough half-circle from Coraopolis to Clairton and connects to several other trails along the way. Though its mostly crushed-lime surface is less smooth than asphalt, it also makes the trail a destination for gravel riders and equestrians. The Montour remains the best way to ride outside of city limits and a symbol of how far the region has come since the heyday of industry.

