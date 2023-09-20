 Best Bar Bathroom 2023: Tiki Lounge

Photo: Courtesy of Tiki Lounge
George and Kelsee, bartenders, in front of the waterfall wall inside Tiki Lounge

Before bars like Hidden Harbor made tiki its thing, Tiki Lounge in the South Side had a long history of slinging tropical drinks in a Polynesian-themed setting. The fun extends to the bar’s bathroom, which includes a waterfall, and requires descending a stairway accented with evocative red lighting and kitschy decor.

Tiki Lounge. 2003 East Carson St., South Side. tikilounge412.com

