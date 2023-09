click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Open Road

In a hard-drinking town like Pittsburgh, it’s nice to know that non-alcoholic options exist. If you’re sober, sober-curious, or just looking for a tasty libation, The Open Road’s mocktails are where it’s at. Visit their brick-and-mortar in Allentown for a selection of NA (sometimes CBD-infused) seltzers, beers, wines, and more, or, order bevs online and have them delivered.