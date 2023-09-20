Best of PGH 2023: Best Food + Drink

Best African Food
Tana Ethiopian Cuisine
5929 Baum Blvd., East Liberty. tanaethiopiancuisine.com
2nd: African Eats Cuisine
3rd: Mount Kilimanjaro
Best Asian Fusion Restaurant
Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave., Downtown. baebaes.kitchen
2nd: Umami
3rd: Taiwanese Bistro Cafe 33
Best Bagel
Pigeon Bagels
5613 Hobart St., Squirrel Hill. pigeonbagels.com
2nd: Oakmont Bakery
3rd: Lola's Eatery
Best Bakery
Oakmont Bakery
One Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com
2nd: Love Made Edible Bakery
3rd: La Gourmandine
Best Bar Food
Fat Head's Saloon
1805 E. Carson St., South Side. fatheads.com/pittsburgh.html
2nd: D's Six Pax and Dogz
3rd: Birmingham Bridge Tavern
Best BBQ
Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen
4501 Butler St., Lawrenceville. walterspgh.com
2nd: Off the Rails Barbeque & Drafthouse
3rd: Big Rig’s BBQ
Best Bread
Mancini's Bakery
601 Woodward Ave., McKees Rocks. mancinisbakery.com
2nd: BreadWorks Bakery
3rd: Mediterra Cafe Mt. Lebanon
Best Brewery
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
2nd: Trace Brewing
3rd: Hitchhiker Brewing — Brewery & Tap Room
Best Brunch
Pamela's Diner
Various locations. pamelasdiner.com
2nd: Grand Concourse
3rd: The Speckled Egg PGH
Best Bubble Tea
Banh Mi & Ti
4502 Butler St., Lawrenceville. banhmiandti.com
2nd: Fuku Tea
3rd (tied): JJ Poke Bowl & Taiwanese Bubble Tea
3rd (tied): Tsaocaa
Best Burger
Tessaro's Restaurant
4601 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. tessaros.com
2nd: Moonlit Burgers
3rd: Burgatory
Best Candy Store
Sarris Candies
511 Adams Ave., Canonsburg. sarriscandies.com
2nd: Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop
3rd: Yetter's Candy
Best Caribbean Restaurant
Kaya
2000 Smallman St., Strip District. kaya.menu
2nd: ShadoBeni — Trinidadian Vegan Cuisine
3rd: Leon's Caribbean Restaurant
Best Caterer
Pasta Too
5260 Library Rd., Bethel Park. pastatoorestaurant.com/catering
2nd: DiAnoia's Eatery
3rd: Bistro To Go Catering
Best Chef
Dave Anoia — DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
2nd: Ed Smith — Ritual House
3rd: Cory Hughes — Fig and Ash
Best Chinese Restaurant
Sesame Inn
Various locations. sesameinn.com
2nd: Chengdu Gourmet
3rd: Everyday Noodles
Best Cider
Arsenal Cider House & Wine Cellar
Various locations. arsenalciderhouse.com
2nd: Threadbare Cider House
3rd: KingView Meadhouse & Winery
Best Coffee Shop
Carnegie Coffee Company
132 E. Main St., Carnegie. facebook.com/CarnegieCoffeeCompany
2nd: Big Dog Coffee
3rd: Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange
Best Craft Cocktails
Bridges & Bourbon
930 Penn Ave., Downtown. bridgesandbourbonpgh.com
2nd: Tina's
3rd: Olive Or Twist
Best CSA
Soergel Orchards
2573 Brandt School Rd., Wexford. soergels.com
2nd: Freedom Farms Farmers Market
3rd: Harvie Pittsburgh
Best Deli
Smallman Street Deli
2840 Smallman St., Strip District. smallmanstreetdeli.com
2nd: Carson Street Deli & Craft Beer Bar
3rd: Lampert's Market
Best Dessert Menu
Oakmont Bakery
One Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com
2nd: La Gourmandine
3rd: The Butterwood Bake Consortium
Best Diner
Pamela's Diner
Various locations. pamelasdiner.com
2nd: Ritter's Diner
3rd: The Dor-Stop Restaurant
Best Distillery
McLaughlin Distillery
3799 Blackburn Rd., Sewickley. mclaughlindistillery.com
2nd: Wigle Whiskey Distillery
3rd: Maggie's Farm Distillery Strip District
Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
2nd: Double Wide Grill
3rd: Mindful Brewing Company
Best Donuts
Oakmont Bakery
One Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com
2nd: Lola's Eatery
3rd: Just Good Donuts
Best Food Festival
Picklesburgh
Boulevard of the Allies, Downtown. picklesburgh.com
2nd: St. Nicholas Greek Food Festival
3rd: Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival
Best Food Truck
Blue Sparrow
Various locations. bluesparrowpgh.com
2nd: Cilantro & Ajo
3rd: Latte Lane Coffee Co.
Best Fried Chicken
Bird On The Run
Various locations. birdontherun.com
2nd: Coop De Ville
3rd: Frisch's
Best Fries
Potato Patch — Kennywood
4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com
2nd: Point Brugge Cafe
3rd: Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
Best Gluten-Free Menu
Arepittas
412 Cherry Way, Downtown. arepittas.com
2nd: Square Cafe
3rd: Cilantro & Ajo
Best Greek Restaurant
Mike & Tony's Gyros
Various locations. mikeandtonysgyros.com
2nd: Anthos Bakery & Café
3rd: Christos Mediterranean Grille
Best Happy Hour
The Urban Tap
Various locations. theurbantap.com
2nd: The Yard
3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
Best Hoagie
Triangle Bar & Grill
2122 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale. trianglebarswissvale.com
2nd: Peppi's
3rd: Spak Brothers
Best Hot Dog
D's Six Pax and Dogz
Various locations. ds6pax.com
2nd: Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe
3rd: Jim's Famous Sauce, Inc.
Best Hotel Bar
The Commoner
620 William Penn Place, Downtown. thecommonerpgh.com
2nd: Over Eden
3rd: Biergarten at the Hotel Monaco
Best Ice Cream
Page's
4112 E. Carson St., South Side. pagedairymart.net
2nd: Millie's Homemade Ice Cream
3rd: Squirrel Hill Market
Best Indian Restaurant
People's Indian Restaurant
5147 Penn Ave., Garfield. peoplesindianrestaurant.com
2nd: Taj Mahal Pittsburgh
3rd: Udipi Cafe
Best Italian Restaurant
DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
2nd: Alla Famiglia
3rd: Pasta Too
Best Japanese Restaurant
Umami
202 38th St., Lawrenceville. umamipgh.com
2nd: Little Tokyo Restaurant
3rd: Ramen Bar
Best Juice
The Pittsburgh Juice Company
3418 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. pittsburghjuicecompany.com
2nd: Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar
3rd: 1:11 Juice Bar
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Eat'n Park
Various locations. eatnpark.com
2nd: Square Cafe
3rd: Spirit
Best Korean Restaurant
Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave., Downtown. baebaes.kitchen
2nd: Soju
3rd: The Boonseek
Best Latin Restaurant
Arepittas
412 Cherry Way, Downtown. arepittas.com
2nd: Cilantro & Ajo
3rd: Kaya
Best Margarita
Mad Mex
Various locations. madmex.com
2nd: Condado Tacos
3rd: Round Corner Cantina
Best Mexican Restaurant
Totopo Cocina & Cantina
660 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon. totopomex.com
2nd: Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
3rd: Las Palmas Pittsburgh #1
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Salem's Market & Grill
2923 Penn Ave., Strip District. salemsmarketgrill.com
2nd: Pitaland
3rd: Amel's Restaurant
Best Milkshake
MilkShake Factory
Various locations. themilkshakefactory.com
2nd: Page's
3rd: Burgatory
Best Mocktails
The Open Road
600 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. openroadbarpgh.com
2nd: Harold's Haunt
3rd: Tina's
Best New Restaurant
Mullett's
297 Beverly Rd., Mt. Lebanon. mullettsmtlebo.com
2nd: Ritual House
3rd: Harold's Haunt
Best Outdoor Dining
Pusadee's Garden
5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pusadeesgarden.com
2nd: Narcisi Winery
3rd: The Porch at Schenley
Best Pierogies
Pierogies Plus
342 Island Ave., McKees Rocks. pierogiesplus.com
2nd: Apteka
3rd: Cop Out Pierogies
Best Pizza
Fiori's Pizzaria
Various locations. fiorispizzaria.com
2nd: Mineo's Pizza House
3rd: Iron Born Pizza
Best Place to Drink Cheap
Kelly's Bar & Lounge
6012 Center Ave., East Liberty. kellysbarlounge.com
2nd: Squirrel Hill Cafe
3rd: Lefty's
Best Place to Drink Fancy
Bridges & Bourbon
930 Penn Ave., Downtown. bridgesandbourbonpgh.com
2nd: Con Alma Downtown
3rd: Bar Botanico
Best Place to Drink Outside
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
2nd: Narcisi Winery
3rd: The Porch at Schenley
Best Place to Eat Cheap
Eat'n Park
Various locations. eatnpark.com
2nd: Ritter's Diner
3rd: Las Palmas Pittsburgh #1
Best Place to Eat Fancy
Pusadee's Garden
5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pusadeesgarden.com
2nd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto
3rd: Grand Concourse
Best Poke Bowl
JJ Poke Bowl & Taiwanese Bubble Tea
110 Atwood St., Oakland. jjpoke.com
2nd: Kahuna
3rd: Just Roll’d Up food truck
Best Restaurant (Downtown & Strip District)
Arepittas
412 Cherry Way, Downtown. arepittas.com
2nd: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
3rd: DiAnoia's Eatery
Best Restaurant (East)
Noodlehead
242 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside. noodleheadpgh.com
2nd: Apteka
3rd: The Porch at Schenley
Best Restaurant (North)
Nicky's Thai Kitchen
856 Western Ave., North Side. nickysthaikitchen.com
2nd: Fig & Ash
3rd: Alla Famiglia
Best Restaurant (South)
Dish Osteria Bar
128 S. 17th St., South Side. dishosteria.com
2nd: Pasta Too
3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
Best Restaurant (West)
Hyeholde Restaurant
1516 Coraopolis Heights Rd., Coraopolis. hyeholde.com
2nd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
3rd: Ditka's
Best Restaurant Beer List
Mike's Beer Bar
110 Federal St., North Side. mikesbeerbar.com
2nd: Dish Osteria Bar
3rd: D's Six Pax and Dogz
Best Romantic Restaurant
Monterey Bay Fish Grotto
1411 Grandview Ave., Duquesne Heights. montereybayfishgrotto.com
2nd: Pusadee's Garden
3rd: Dish Osteria Bar
Best Rooftop Bar
Sienna Mercato
942 Penn Ave., Downtown. siennamercato.com
2nd: Over Eden
3rd: Biergarten
Best Seafood
Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille
2106 Penn Ave., Strip District. lukewholey.com
2nd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto
3rd: Off The Hook
Best Smoothies
Smoothie King
Various locations. smoothieking.com
2nd: Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar
3rd: Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Best Soul Food
Carmi Soul Food Restaurant
1825 E. Carson St., South Side. carmirestaurant.com
2nd: Grandma B's
3rd: Phat Girlz A Cookin' LLC
Best Steak
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth St., Downtown. eatgaucho.com
2nd: North Shore Tavern
3rd: Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
Best Taco
Condado Tacos
Various locations. condadotacos.com
2nd: Las Palmas Pittsburgh #2
3rd: täkō
Best Tea Shop
Dobrá Tea Pittsburgh
1937 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. dobrateapgh.com
2nd: Abeille Voyante Tea Co.
3rd: Tea Pittsburgh Blue Monkey Tea
Best Thai Restaurant
Nicky's Thai Kitchen
Various locations. nickysthaikitchen.com
2nd: Pusadee's Garden
3rd: Noodlehead
Best Vegan Menu
Arepittas
412 Cherry Way, Downtown. arepittas.com
2nd: Apteka
3rd: Square Cafe
Best Vegetarian Menu
Arepittas
412 Cherry Way, Downtown. arepittas.com
2nd: Apteka
3rd: Square Cafe
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Pho Van
2120 Penn Ave., Strip District. phovan-pgh.com
2nd: Tram's Kitchen
3rd: Banh Mi & Ti
Best Wine List
Narcisi Winery
4578 Gibsonia Rd., Gibsonia. narcisiwinery.com
2nd: Allegheny Wine Mixer
3rd: Mary's Vine
Best Wings
Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham St., Mt. Washington. bighamtavern.com
2nd: Big Shot Bob's House of Wings — Beechview
3rd: Sidelines Bar & Grill