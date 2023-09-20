Best of PGH 2023: Best Food + Drink

Best African Food

Tana Ethiopian Cuisine

5929 Baum Blvd., East Liberty. tanaethiopiancuisine.com

2nd: African Eats Cuisine

3rd: Mount Kilimanjaro

Best Asian Fusion Restaurant

Bae Bae's Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave., Downtown. baebaes.kitchen

2nd: Umami

3rd: Taiwanese Bistro Cafe 33

Best Bagel

Pigeon Bagels

5613 Hobart St., Squirrel Hill. pigeonbagels.com

2nd: Oakmont Bakery

3rd: Lola's Eatery

Best Bakery

Oakmont Bakery

One Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com

2nd: Love Made Edible Bakery

3rd: La Gourmandine

Best Bar Food

Fat Head's Saloon

1805 E. Carson St., South Side. fatheads.com/pittsburgh.html

2nd: D's Six Pax and Dogz

3rd: Birmingham Bridge Tavern

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh Pizza from Fat Head's Saloon

Best BBQ

Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen

4501 Butler St., Lawrenceville. walterspgh.com

2nd: Off the Rails Barbeque & Drafthouse

3rd: Big Rig’s BBQ

Best Bread

Mancini's Bakery

601 Woodward Ave., McKees Rocks. mancinisbakery.com

2nd: BreadWorks Bakery

3rd: Mediterra Cafe Mt. Lebanon

Best Brewery

Grist House Craft Brewery

10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com

2nd: Trace Brewing

3rd: Hitchhiker Brewing — Brewery & Tap Room

Best Brunch

Pamela's Diner

Various locations. pamelasdiner.com

2nd: Grand Concourse

3rd: The Speckled Egg PGH

Best Bubble Tea

Banh Mi & Ti

4502 Butler St., Lawrenceville. banhmiandti.com

2nd: Fuku Tea

3rd (tied): JJ Poke Bowl & Taiwanese Bubble Tea

3rd (tied): Tsaocaa

Best Burger

Tessaro's Restaurant

4601 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. tessaros.com

2nd: Moonlit Burgers

3rd: Burgatory

Best Candy Store

Sarris Candies

511 Adams Ave., Canonsburg. sarriscandies.com

2nd: Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop

3rd: Yetter's Candy

Best Caribbean Restaurant

Kaya

2000 Smallman St., Strip District. kaya.menu

2nd: ShadoBeni — Trinidadian Vegan Cuisine

3rd: Leon's Caribbean Restaurant

Best Caterer

Pasta Too

5260 Library Rd., Bethel Park. pastatoorestaurant.com/catering

2nd: DiAnoia's Eatery

3rd: Bistro To Go Catering

Best Chef

Dave Anoia — DiAnoia's Eatery

2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Ed Smith — Ritual House

3rd: Cory Hughes — Fig and Ash



Best Chinese Restaurant

Sesame Inn

Various locations. sesameinn.com

2nd: Chengdu Gourmet

3rd: Everyday Noodles

Best Cider

Arsenal Cider House & Wine Cellar

Various locations. arsenalciderhouse.com

2nd: Threadbare Cider House

3rd: KingView Meadhouse & Winery

Best Coffee Shop

Carnegie Coffee Company

132 E. Main St., Carnegie. facebook.com/CarnegieCoffeeCompany

2nd: Big Dog Coffee

3rd: Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange

Best Craft Cocktails

Bridges & Bourbon

930 Penn Ave., Downtown. bridgesandbourbonpgh.com

2nd: Tina's

3rd: Olive Or Twist

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Best CSA

Soergel Orchards

2573 Brandt School Rd., Wexford. soergels.com

2nd: Freedom Farms Farmers Market

3rd: Harvie Pittsburgh

Best Deli

Smallman Street Deli

2840 Smallman St., Strip District. smallmanstreetdeli.com

2nd: Carson Street Deli & Craft Beer Bar

3rd: Lampert's Market

Best Dessert Menu

Oakmont Bakery

One Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com

2nd: La Gourmandine

3rd: The Butterwood Bake Consortium



Best Diner

Pamela's Diner

Various locations. pamelasdiner.com

2nd: Ritter's Diner

3rd: The Dor-Stop Restaurant

Best Distillery

McLaughlin Distillery

3799 Blackburn Rd., Sewickley. mclaughlindistillery.com

2nd: Wigle Whiskey Distillery

3rd: Maggie's Farm Distillery Strip District

Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant

Grist House Craft Brewery

10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com

2nd: Double Wide Grill

3rd: Mindful Brewing Company

Best Donuts

Oakmont Bakery

One Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com

2nd: Lola's Eatery

3rd: Just Good Donuts

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Oakmont Bakery

Best Food Festival

Picklesburgh

Boulevard of the Allies, Downtown. picklesburgh.com

2nd: St. Nicholas Greek Food Festival

3rd: Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival

Best Food Truck

Blue Sparrow

Various locations. bluesparrowpgh.com

2nd: Cilantro & Ajo

3rd: Latte Lane Coffee Co.

Best Fried Chicken

Bird On The Run

Various locations. birdontherun.com

2nd: Coop De Ville

3rd: Frisch's

Best Fries

Potato Patch — Kennywood

4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com

2nd: Point Brugge Cafe

3rd: Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar

Best Gluten-Free Menu

Arepittas

412 Cherry Way, Downtown. arepittas.com

2nd: Square Cafe

3rd: Cilantro & Ajo

Best Greek Restaurant

Mike & Tony's Gyros

Various locations. mikeandtonysgyros.com

2nd: Anthos Bakery & Café

3rd: Christos Mediterranean Grille

Best Happy Hour

The Urban Tap

Various locations. theurbantap.com

2nd: The Yard

3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros

Best Hoagie

Triangle Bar & Grill

2122 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale. trianglebarswissvale.com

2nd: Peppi's

3rd: Spak Brothers

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Tom Crombie, owner of Triangle Bar and Grill, makes a battleship sub.

Best Hot Dog

D's Six Pax and Dogz

Various locations. ds6pax.com

2nd: Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe

3rd: Jim's Famous Sauce, Inc.

Best Hotel Bar

The Commoner

620 William Penn Place, Downtown. thecommonerpgh.com

2nd: Over Eden

3rd: Biergarten at the Hotel Monaco

Best Ice Cream

Page's

4112 E. Carson St., South Side. pagedairymart.net

2nd: Millie's Homemade Ice Cream

3rd: Squirrel Hill Market

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pam Smith Page's Dairy Mart

Best Indian Restaurant

People's Indian Restaurant

5147 Penn Ave., Garfield. peoplesindianrestaurant.com

2nd: Taj Mahal Pittsburgh

3rd: Udipi Cafe

Best Italian Restaurant

DiAnoia's Eatery

2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Alla Famiglia

3rd: Pasta Too

Best Japanese Restaurant

Umami

202 38th St., Lawrenceville. umamipgh.com

2nd: Little Tokyo Restaurant

3rd: Ramen Bar

Best Juice

The Pittsburgh Juice Company

3418 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. pittsburghjuicecompany.com

2nd: Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar

3rd: 1:11 Juice Bar

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Pittsburgh Juice Company

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Eat'n Park

Various locations. eatnpark.com

2nd: Square Cafe

3rd: Spirit

Best Korean Restaurant

Bae Bae's Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave., Downtown. baebaes.kitchen

2nd: Soju

3rd: The Boonseek

Best Latin Restaurant

Arepittas

412 Cherry Way, Downtown. arepittas.com

2nd: Cilantro & Ajo

3rd: Kaya

Best Margarita

Mad Mex

Various locations. madmex.com

2nd: Condado Tacos

3rd: Round Corner Cantina

Best Mexican Restaurant

Totopo Cocina & Cantina

660 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon. totopomex.com

2nd: Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

3rd: Las Palmas Pittsburgh #1

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Salem's Market & Grill

2923 Penn Ave., Strip District. salemsmarketgrill.com

2nd: Pitaland

3rd: Amel's Restaurant

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Salem's Market & Grill

Best Milkshake

MilkShake Factory

Various locations. themilkshakefactory.com

2nd: Page's

3rd: Burgatory

Best Mocktails

The Open Road

600 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. openroadbarpgh.com

2nd: Harold's Haunt

3rd: Tina's

Best New Restaurant

Mullett's

297 Beverly Rd., Mt. Lebanon. mullettsmtlebo.com

2nd: Ritual House

3rd: Harold's Haunt

Best Outdoor Dining

Pusadee's Garden

5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pusadeesgarden.com

2nd: Narcisi Winery

3rd: The Porch at Schenley

Best Pierogies

Pierogies Plus

342 Island Ave., McKees Rocks. pierogiesplus.com

2nd: Apteka

3rd: Cop Out Pierogies

Best Pizza

Fiori's Pizzaria

Various locations. fiorispizzaria.com

2nd: Mineo's Pizza House

3rd: Iron Born Pizza

click to enlarge CP photo by John Colombo Fiori’s Pizzaria

Best Place to Drink Cheap

Kelly's Bar & Lounge

6012 Center Ave., East Liberty. kellysbarlounge.com

2nd: Squirrel Hill Cafe

3rd: Lefty's

Best Place to Drink Fancy

Bridges & Bourbon

930 Penn Ave., Downtown. bridgesandbourbonpgh.com

2nd: Con Alma Downtown

3rd: Bar Botanico



Best Place to Drink Outside

Grist House Craft Brewery

10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com

2nd: Narcisi Winery

3rd: The Porch at Schenley

Best Place to Eat Cheap

Eat'n Park

Various locations. eatnpark.com

2nd: Ritter's Diner

3rd: Las Palmas Pittsburgh #1

Best Place to Eat Fancy

Pusadee's Garden

5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pusadeesgarden.com

2nd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto

3rd: Grand Concourse

Best Poke Bowl

JJ Poke Bowl & Taiwanese Bubble Tea

110 Atwood St., Oakland. jjpoke.com

2nd: Kahuna

3rd: Just Roll’d Up food truck

Best Restaurant (Downtown & Strip District)

Arepittas

412 Cherry Way, Downtown. arepittas.com

2nd: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

3rd: DiAnoia's Eatery

Best Restaurant (East)

Noodlehead

242 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside. noodleheadpgh.com

2nd: Apteka

3rd: The Porch at Schenley

Best Restaurant (North)

Nicky's Thai Kitchen

856 Western Ave., North Side. nickysthaikitchen.com

2nd: Fig & Ash

3rd: Alla Famiglia

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Nicky's Thai Kitchen

Best Restaurant (South)

Dish Osteria Bar

128 S. 17th St., South Side. dishosteria.com

2nd: Pasta Too

3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros

Best Restaurant (West)

Hyeholde Restaurant

1516 Coraopolis Heights Rd., Coraopolis. hyeholde.com

2nd: Mike & Tony's Gyros

3rd: Ditka's

Best Restaurant Beer List

Mike's Beer Bar

110 Federal St., North Side. mikesbeerbar.com

2nd: Dish Osteria Bar

3rd: D's Six Pax and Dogz

Best Romantic Restaurant

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto

1411 Grandview Ave., Duquesne Heights. montereybayfishgrotto.com

2nd: Pusadee's Garden

3rd: Dish Osteria Bar

Best Rooftop Bar

Sienna Mercato

942 Penn Ave., Downtown. siennamercato.com

2nd: Over Eden

3rd: Biergarten

Best Seafood

Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille

2106 Penn Ave., Strip District. lukewholey.com

2nd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto

3rd: Off The Hook

Best Smoothies

Smoothie King

Various locations. smoothieking.com

2nd: Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar

3rd: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Best Soul Food

Carmi Soul Food Restaurant

1825 E. Carson St., South Side. carmirestaurant.com

2nd: Grandma B's

3rd: Phat Girlz A Cookin' LLC

Best Steak

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

146 Sixth St., Downtown. eatgaucho.com

2nd: North Shore Tavern

3rd: Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

Best Taco

Condado Tacos

Various locations. condadotacos.com

2nd: Las Palmas Pittsburgh #2

3rd: täkō

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Condado Tacos Tequila-Lime Steak Tacos from Condado Tacos

Best Tea Shop

Dobrá Tea Pittsburgh

1937 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. dobrateapgh.com

2nd: Abeille Voyante Tea Co.

3rd: Tea Pittsburgh Blue Monkey Tea

Best Thai Restaurant

Nicky's Thai Kitchen

Various locations. nickysthaikitchen.com

2nd: Pusadee's Garden

3rd: Noodlehead

Best Vegan Menu

Arepittas

412 Cherry Way, Downtown. arepittas.com

2nd: Apteka

3rd: Square Cafe

Best Vegetarian Menu

Arepittas

412 Cherry Way, Downtown. arepittas.com

2nd: Apteka

3rd: Square Cafe

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Pho Van

2120 Penn Ave., Strip District. phovan-pgh.com

2nd: Tram's Kitchen

3rd: Banh Mi & Ti

Best Wine List

Narcisi Winery

4578 Gibsonia Rd., Gibsonia. narcisiwinery.com

2nd: Allegheny Wine Mixer

3rd: Mary's Vine

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Narcisi Winery

Best Wings

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham St., Mt. Washington. bighamtavern.com

2nd: Big Shot Bob's House of Wings — Beechview

3rd: Sidelines Bar & Grill