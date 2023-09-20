Best of PGH 2023: Best Shopping

Best Adult Store
AdultMart
Various locations. adultmart.com
2nd: Sassy Sensations
3rd: Buzz Me In
Best Antique Shop
Wexford General Store Antiques
150 Church Road, Wexford. wexfordantiques.com
2nd: Emma Jean's Relics
3rd: Pink Tulle Vintage/Sam's Vintage
Best Beer Distributor
Duffy's Beer & Much More
294 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. duffysbeer.com
2nd: Bellevue Beer
3rd: Liberty Beer
Best Bicycle Retail Store
Kindred Cycles (tied)
2515 Penn Ave, Strip District. kindredcycles.com
Kraynick's Bike Shop Inc. (tied)
5003 Penn Ave., Garfield. kraynicksbikeshop.weebly.com
3rd: Thick Bikes
Best Bookstore
White Whale Bookstore
4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. whitewhalebookstore.com
2nd: Beyond Bedtime Books
3rd: Amazing Books & Records
Best Butcher Shop
Strip District Meats, Inc.
2123 Penn Ave., Strip District. stripdistrictmeats.com
2nd: Tom Friday’s
3rd: Fat Butcher
Best Children's Store
Castle Toys and Games — Oakmont
502 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. Castletoysandgames.com
2nd: Dragonfly Castle Toys
3rd: The Picket Fence
Best Cigar Shop/Bar
Just the Tip Cigars
2550 Brownsville Road, South Park Township. justthetipcigarslounge.com
2nd: The Blind Fox
3rd: Leaf and Bean
Best Clothing Store
Shop With Julz
507 Mill St., Coraopolis. shopwithjulz.com
2nd: Thriftique
3rd: Sam’s Vintage
Best E-Retailer
Hocus Pocus
113 Meyran Ave., Oakland. hocuspocuspgh.com
2nd: Firecracker Fabrics
3rd: Sol Refill
Best Farmers Market Vendor
Kyle's Cakes N'at
kylescakesnat.com
2nd: Bellevue Farmers Market
3rd: Sleepy Hollow Handmade
Best Furniture Store
Thriftique
125 51st St., Lawrenceville. ncjwpgh.org/programs/thriftique
2nd: Wexford General Store Antiques
3rd: Pittsburgh Furniture Company
Best Garden Shop/Nursery
Ruby Flora Plant Shop
104 Broughton Road, Bethel Park. rubyflora.com
2nd: Brenckles Greenhouses
3rd: Chapon's Greenhouse & Supply
Best Gift Store
Hocus Pocus
113 Meyran Ave., Oakland. hocuspocuspgh.com
2nd: Songbird Artistry
3rd: Wildcard
Best Head Shop
Curated Flame
505 Grant Ave., Millvale. curatedflamepgh.com
2nd: Head Of The Glass
3rd: Hippie & French
Best Holistic Medicine Shop
Hocus Pocus
113 Meyran Ave., Oakland. hocuspocuspgh.com
2nd: The Menagerie
3rd: East End Food Co-op
Best International Grocery Store
Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.
2010-2012 Penn Ave., Strip District. pennmac.com
2nd: Salem's Market & Grill
3rd: Pitaland
Best Jewelry Store
Hocus Pocus
113 Meyran Ave., Oakland. hocuspocuspgh.com
2nd: Songbird Artistry
3rd: Henne Jewelers
Best Local T-Shirt Company
CommonWealth Press
415 W. Warrington Ave., Beltzhoover. cwpress.com
2nd: Steel City™
3rd: Inclined Designs
Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary
Organic Remedies
7402 McKnight Road, Ross Township. organicremediespa.com
2nd: Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary — Pittsburgh
3rd: Maitri Medicinals Medical Marijuana Dispensary
Best Neighborhood Grocer
East End Food Co-op
7516 Meade St., Point Breeze, eastendfood.coop
2nd: Millvale Market
3rd: Squirrel Hill Market
Best Pet Store
Petagogy
Various locations. petagogy.com
2nd: Elmer's Aquarium & Pet Center
3rd: Healthy Pet Products
Best Place to Buy CBD Products
PSquare Scents LLC
469 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. psquarescents.com
2nd: Hippie & French
3rd: Hieber's Pharmacy
Best Place to Buy Comics
Eide's Entertainment
1121 Penn Ave., Strip District. eides.com
2nd: Phantom of the Attic Comics
3rd: New Dimension Comics — Waterfront
Best Place to Buy Locally Made Crafts
I Made It! Market
imadeitmarket.com
2nd: The Menagerie
3rd: Songbird Artistry
Best Place to Buy Musical Instruments
N Stuff Music
468 Freeport Road, Blawnox. nstuffmusic.com
2nd: Volkwein's Music
3rd: Acoustic Music Works
Best Record Store
Jerry's Records
2136 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. jerrysrecords.com
2nd: Attic Record Store Inc.
3rd: The Government Center
Best Shoe Store
Little's Shoes
5850 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. littlesshoes.com
2nd: Wagner Shoes
3rd: The SōL Collective
Best Skateboard/Skate Shop
Switch and Signal Skatepark
7518 Dickson St., Swissvale. switchandsignalskatepark.com
2nd: Wicked Skatewear
3rd: Plank Eye Board ShopThird Place
Best Thrift Shop
Red White & Blue Thrift Store
Various locations. redwhiteandbluethriftstore.com
2nd: Songbird Artistry
3rd: Thriftique
Best Vape Store
Steel City Vapors
Various locations. steelcityvapors.com
2nd: Cool Vapes
3rd: Head Of The Glass
Best Wedding Shop
Bridal Maven
1443 Potomac Ave., Dormont..bridalmavenpgh.com
2nd: Gemma Bridal
3rd: Luxe Redux Bridal Boutique