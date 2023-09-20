Best of PGH 2023: Best Shopping

Best Adult Store

AdultMart

Various locations. adultmart.com

2nd: Sassy Sensations

3rd: Buzz Me In

Best Antique Shop

Wexford General Store Antiques

150 Church Road, Wexford. wexfordantiques.com

2nd: Emma Jean's Relics

3rd: Pink Tulle Vintage/Sam's Vintage

Best Beer Distributor

Duffy's Beer & Much More

294 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. duffysbeer.com

2nd: Bellevue Beer

3rd: Liberty Beer

Best Bicycle Retail Store

Kindred Cycles (tied)

2515 Penn Ave, Strip District. kindredcycles.com

Kraynick's Bike Shop Inc. (tied)

5003 Penn Ave., Garfield. kraynicksbikeshop.weebly.com

3rd: Thick Bikes

Best Bookstore

White Whale Bookstore

4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. whitewhalebookstore.com

2nd: Beyond Bedtime Books

3rd: Amazing Books & Records

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham White Whale Bookstore

Best Butcher Shop

Strip District Meats, Inc.

2123 Penn Ave., Strip District. stripdistrictmeats.com

2nd: Tom Friday’s

3rd: Fat Butcher

Best Children's Store

Castle Toys and Games — Oakmont

502 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. Castletoysandgames.com

2nd: Dragonfly Castle Toys

3rd: The Picket Fence

Best Cigar Shop/Bar

Just the Tip Cigars

2550 Brownsville Road, South Park Township. justthetipcigarslounge.com

2nd: The Blind Fox

3rd: Leaf and Bean

Best Clothing Store

Shop With Julz

507 Mill St., Coraopolis. shopwithjulz.com

2nd: Thriftique

3rd: Sam’s Vintage

Best E-Retailer

Hocus Pocus

113 Meyran Ave., Oakland. hocuspocuspgh.com

2nd: Firecracker Fabrics

3rd: Sol Refill

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson Hocus Pocus

Best Farmers Market Vendor

Kyle's Cakes N'at

kylescakesnat.com

2nd: Bellevue Farmers Market

3rd: Sleepy Hollow Handmade

Best Furniture Store

Thriftique

125 51st St., Lawrenceville. ncjwpgh.org/programs/thriftique

2nd: Wexford General Store Antiques

3rd: Pittsburgh Furniture Company

Best Garden Shop/Nursery

Ruby Flora Plant Shop

104 Broughton Road, Bethel Park. rubyflora.com

2nd: Brenckles Greenhouses

3rd: Chapon's Greenhouse & Supply

Best Gift Store

Hocus Pocus

113 Meyran Ave., Oakland. hocuspocuspgh.com

2nd: Songbird Artistry

3rd: Wildcard

Best Head Shop

Curated Flame

505 Grant Ave., Millvale. curatedflamepgh.com

2nd: Head Of The Glass

3rd: Hippie & French

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Goods for sale at Curated Flame

Best Holistic Medicine Shop

Hocus Pocus

113 Meyran Ave., Oakland. hocuspocuspgh.com

2nd: The Menagerie

3rd: East End Food Co-op

Best International Grocery Store

Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.

2010-2012 Penn Ave., Strip District. pennmac.com

2nd: Salem's Market & Grill

3rd: Pitaland

Best Jewelry Store

Hocus Pocus

113 Meyran Ave., Oakland. hocuspocuspgh.com

2nd: Songbird Artistry

3rd: Henne Jewelers

Best Local T-Shirt Company

CommonWealth Press

415 W. Warrington Ave., Beltzhoover. cwpress.com

2nd: Steel City™

3rd: Inclined Designs

Photo by Vanessa Song Commonwealth Press

Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Organic Remedies

7402 McKnight Road, Ross Township. organicremediespa.com

2nd: Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary — Pittsburgh

3rd: Maitri Medicinals Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Best Neighborhood Grocer

East End Food Co-op

7516 Meade St., Point Breeze, eastendfood.coop

2nd: Millvale Market

3rd: Squirrel Hill Market

Best Pet Store

Petagogy

Various locations. petagogy.com

2nd: Elmer's Aquarium & Pet Center

3rd: Healthy Pet Products

Best Place to Buy CBD Products

PSquare Scents LLC

469 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. psquarescents.com

2nd: Hippie & French

3rd: Hieber's Pharmacy

Best Place to Buy Comics

Eide's Entertainment

1121 Penn Ave., Strip District. eides.com

2nd: Phantom of the Attic Comics

3rd: New Dimension Comics — Waterfront

Best Place to Buy Locally Made Crafts

I Made It! Market

imadeitmarket.com

2nd: The Menagerie

3rd: Songbird Artistry

Best Place to Buy Musical Instruments

N Stuff Music

468 Freeport Road, Blawnox. nstuffmusic.com

2nd: Volkwein's Music

3rd: Acoustic Music Works

Best Record Store

Jerry's Records

2136 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. jerrysrecords.com

2nd: Attic Record Store Inc.

3rd: The Government Center

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Jerry's Records

Best Shoe Store

Little's Shoes

5850 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. littlesshoes.com

2nd: Wagner Shoes

3rd: The SōL Collective

Best Skateboard/Skate Shop

Switch and Signal Skatepark

7518 Dickson St., Swissvale. switchandsignalskatepark.com

2nd: Wicked Skatewear

3rd: Plank Eye Board ShopThird Place

Best Thrift Shop

Red White & Blue Thrift Store

Various locations. redwhiteandbluethriftstore.com

2nd: Songbird Artistry

3rd: Thriftique

Best Vape Store

Steel City Vapors

Various locations. steelcityvapors.com

2nd: Cool Vapes

3rd: Head Of The Glass

Best Wedding Shop

Bridal Maven

1443 Potomac Ave., Dormont..bridalmavenpgh.com

2nd: Gemma Bridal

3rd: Luxe Redux Bridal Boutique