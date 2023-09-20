Best Holistic Medicine Shop, Best Jewelry Store, Best E-Retailer 2023: Hocus Pocus

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson Kali Vee poses for a portrait inside her shop, Hocus Pocus

The oldest witch shop in Pittsburgh proudly provides metaphysical essentials — from healing oil to Reiki to ritual tattoos — that incorporate astrology and the phases of the moon. It’s also home to the city’s only fully functional Magickal Apothecary, through which customized potions are made. “People always come here, and they have serious problems,” owner Kali Vee tells. “We have a really good success record with helping.