Best Holistic Medicine Shop, Best Jewelry Store, Best E-Retailer 2023: Hocus Pocus

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Kali Vee poses for a portrait inside her shop, Hocus Pocus
The oldest witch shop in Pittsburgh proudly provides metaphysical essentials — from healing oil to Reiki to ritual tattoos — that incorporate astrology and the phases of the moon. It’s also home to the city’s only fully functional Magickal Apothecary, through which customized potions are made. “People always come here, and they have serious problems,” owner Kali Vee tells Pittsburgh City Paper
. “We have a really good success record with helping.
Hocus Pocus. 113 Meyran Ave., Oakland. hocuspocuspgh.com