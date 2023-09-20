Best Bicycle Retail Store 2023: Kindred Cycles

Tucked into a charming Strip District storefront, Kindred Cycles offers a range of bikes, from modestly-priced hybrids to top-of-the-line touring bikes, as well as a growing selection of e-bikes for commuting and fun. Kindred is both inclusive and family-friendly, with solid offerings for younger riders, and contains a full-service repair shop for cyclists in need of a tune-up or troubleshooting. It certainly doesn't hurt that the shop is a quick pedal away from several major bicycle arteries and a trailhead for the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.