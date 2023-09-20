Best Distillery 2023: McLaughlin Distillery

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of McLaughlin Distillery

McLaughlin Distillery thinks small, but in a good way. Owner Kim McLaughlin, a veteran and former dairy farmer, crafts small-batch bourbon, whiskey, and naturally flavored moonshines with an emphasis on supporting local businesses and having a positive impact on the community. McLaughlin also prides herself in paying a livable wage, and lets each employee “grow within the company to fill the roles they naturally fall into.” We’ll drink to that.