click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Hyeholde Restaurant, with its turrets, stonework, and ivy-covered walls, looks plucked right out of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Shire. The Coraopolis eatery is more than just a fantasy structure come to life — it also boasts a menu fit for Medieval nobility (barbecue boar ribs, anyone?), craft cocktails, and al fresco dining in a woodsy setting.