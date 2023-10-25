Supreme Court of Pennsylvania: Dan McCaffery vs. Carolyn Carluccio | Pittsburgh City Paper

The state's highest appellate court has had a vacancy since Justice Max Baer died in Sept. 2022. Of the remaining six justices, four are affiliated with the Democratic Party. Vying for a 10-year term in Baer's open seat are Republican Carolyn Carluccio, a Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas judge, and Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Daniel McCaffery.





Dan McCaffery



Bio: Judge of the Pa. Superior Court since 2019. Lives in Philadelphia. Served in the Army and graduated from West Point. Previously worked as Assistant DA and in private practice before being elected to the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas in 2013. Volunteered for



Philosophy: Has



Abortion: Disagrees with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and is vocally in favor of preserving the right to an abortion.



Ethics: Selected by the Pa. Supreme Court to serve on the Court of Judicial Discipline. Says work ethic and commitment to service



Endorsements: Endorsed by the Pa. Democratic Party and pro-choice organizations, including Planned Parenthood. Supported by labor unions, including the Pa. AFL-CIO, and environmental groups such as the Sierra Club. Received third-party ad support from the ACLU. Rated "Highly Recommended" by the Pa. Bar Association. Judge of the Pa. Superior Court since 2019. Lives in Philadelphia. Served in the Army and graduated from West Point. Previously worked as Assistant DA and in private practice before being elected to the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas in 2013. Volunteered for "at least 50" Democratic campaigns before election to the bench.Has said he "believes the Constitution is a living document." Believes "our courts have been politicized." Wants to preserve the rights that "we Democrats have fought for the last 60 years." Cites SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts as an inspiration.Disagrees with the overturning ofand is vocally in favor of preserving the right to an abortion. Says the decision to have the procedure is between a person, doctor, and "her conscience." Vows to uphold 24-week access to abortion in Pa.Selected by the Pa. Supreme Court to serve on the Court of Judicial Discipline. Says work ethic and commitment to service are a result of Irish Catholic working-class upbringing and military service. Denies any connection to the scandal that took down his brother Seamus despite receiving lewd emails from him.Endorsed by the Pa. Democratic Party and pro-choice organizations, including Planned Parenthood. Supported by labor unions, including the Pa. AFL-CIO, and environmental groups such as the Sierra Club. Received third-party ad support from the ACLU. Rated "Highly Recommended" by the Pa. Bar Association.

Carolyn Carluccio



First female President Judge in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas. Currently resides in Blue Bell, Pa. Was first-ever female Chief Public Defender for Montgomery County. Former federal prosecutor and Montgomery Co. Bar Association president.





she "will apply the law even when I don’t like it, even if I don’t agree with it." Wants to restore "balance and trust" on the bench.

the late Antonin Scalia "most reflects [her] judicial philosophy."

of Second Amendment support and support for "All Life Under the Law" from About page of website.





Said she will apply the law permitting abortion up to 24 weeks "as written." Says it's up to the governor and state legislature to change this. Has accused McCaffery of wanting to "do what he thinks is best" following

decision. Has

to Pro-Life Coalition of Pa.





Attempted to connect opponent McCaffery to a pornographic email scandal that

in 2014. Cites Catholic background as a source of "strong ethics."





Received Pa. Republican Party endorsement during the May primary.

from GOP megadonor Jeffrey Yass. Endorsed by Pa. Pro-Life Coalition of Pa. and Pa. Pro-Life Federation. Rated "Highly Recommended" by the Pa. Bar Association.

