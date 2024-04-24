Pittsburgh’s top events: April 25-May 1

click to enlarge Photo: Sean Carroll Youth Invasion 2024: This is Not Youth Invasion at The Andy Warhol Museum

Thu., April 25



MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON

Pentagram with Restless Spirit, All Hell, and Unreal City. 6-10 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $35-40. preservingconcerts.com

MUSIC • STATION SQUARE

Coco Montoya with Lone Crow Rebellion and Tim Vitullo. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 230 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. druskyentertainment.com

Fri., April 26

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

Youth Invasion 2024: This is Not Youth Invasion. 5-10 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Included with regular admission. For teens 13-18. warhol.org

MARKET • DOWNTOWN

Go green after dark when Pittsburgh Earth Day and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership present a special edition of the Downtown Night Market. The outdoor market in Market Square will feature live music by Byron Nash, Jacquea Mae, and other acts, educational booths, and interactive activities hosted by what an event description calls “some of Pittsburgh's most sustainable brands.” 5-10 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. pittsburghearthday.org/events

THEATER/KIDS • DOWNTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Round Room Live Sesame Street Live, Say Hello! at the Benedum Center

Sesame Street Live, Say Hello! 6 p.m. Continues through Sat., April 27. Benedum Center Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $33.75-53.75. trustarts.org

COMEDY • LAWRENCEVILLE

Glitterbox Queer Stand-Up Comedy with Nichole Faina. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $10-20. 21 and over. instagram.com/theglitterboxtheater

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Soul Sessions: Mýa. 8 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $65. awaacc.org

Sat., April 27

LIT • OAKMONT

Independent Bookstore Day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mystery Lovers Bookshop. 514 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. Free. mysterylovers.com

CONVENTION • EAST LIBERTY

Pittsburgh Adaptive Recreation Expo. 12-4 p.m. Kingsley Association. 6435 Frankstown Ave., East Liberty. Free. facebook.com/TheKingsleyAssociation

FESTIVAL • BEECHVIEW

Earth Day Community Resources Fair. 12:30-3:30 p.m. St. Catherine of Siena Church Hall. 1909 Broadway Ave., Beechview. Free. stteresakolkatapgh.org/laudato-si

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

click to enlarge Photo: Brian Ziff BoyWithUke at Stage AE

Korean-American musician and internet sensation, BoyWithUke, drops by Stage AE during a tour to promote his latest album Lucid Dreams. Fans can hear songs like “Trauma,” a newly released track in which, according to Universal Music, BoyWithUke “opens like never before, painting a painful portrait of his upbringing over his signature ukulele.” See why this singer-songwriter has amassed millions of subscribers across TikTok, YouTube, and Spotify. Also includes a performance by hey, nothing. 7 p.m. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $29.50-65. promowestlive.com

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Tim McGraw with Carly Pearce. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $37. ppgpaintsarena.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Guided By Voices with Gotobeds. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $39.50. ticketweb.com

Sun., April 28

OUTDOORS • SOUTH SIDE

Friends of the Riverfront presents Identifying Birds of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. 8:30-11 a.m. Southside Riverfront Park, South Side. Free. Registration required. friendsoftheriverfront.org

MARKET • OAKDALE

Spring Artisan Market. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. 799 Pinkerton Run Rd., Oakdale. Included with regular admission. instagram.com/pghbotanicgarden

PARTY • MILLVALE

Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka presents the Vanka Block Party. 12-4 p.m. 24 Maryland Ave., Millvale. Free. Registration required. vankamurals.org

DANCE • LAWRENCEVILLE

FireWALL Dance Theater presents Mistress Of The House. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $35-45. thunderbirdmusichall.com

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Harris Theater kicks off Steel City Spookshow, a new monthly screening series highlighting horror movies through the ages. Co-hosts Sean Collier and “the mysterious Dr. Gielgud” will present a secret late-night movie filled with thrills and chills. An event description also promises “a live introduction, surprise guests, and a few in-theater scares.” 7 p.m. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. trustarts.org

Mon., April 29

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Ed Yong. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $30-43, $18 for online access. pittsburghlectures.org

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

Todd Rundgren. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $64. roxiantheatre.com

Tue., April 30

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Give praise when Jesus Christ Superstar graces the Benedum Center stage. The hit rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber takes audiences on a musical journey through the last few weeks of Christ's life. Work Light Productions delivers a show based on the award-winning revival that premiered in 2017 at London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. 7 p.m. Continues through Wed., May 1. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $41.25-111.25. trustarts.org

Wed., May 1

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Stacie Huckeba Joanne Shaw Taylor at the Byham Theater

Joanne Shaw Taylor. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $29-79. trustarts.org