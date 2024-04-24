Pittsburgh’s top events: April 25-May 1

Thu., April 25
MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON
Pentagram with Restless Spirit, All Hell, and Unreal City. 6-10 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $35-40. preservingconcerts.com
MUSIC • STATION SQUARE
Coco Montoya with Lone Crow Rebellion and Tim Vitullo. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 230 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. druskyentertainment.com
Fri., April 26
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
Youth Invasion 2024: This is Not Youth Invasion. 5-10 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Included with regular admission. For teens 13-18. warhol.org
MARKET • DOWNTOWN
Go green after dark when Pittsburgh Earth Day and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership present a special edition of the Downtown Night Market. The outdoor market in Market Square will feature live music by Byron Nash, Jacquea Mae, and other acts, educational booths, and interactive activities hosted by what an event description calls “some of Pittsburgh's most sustainable brands.” 5-10 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. pittsburghearthday.org/events
THEATER/KIDS • DOWNTOWN
Sesame Street Live, Say Hello! 6 p.m. Continues through Sat., April 27. Benedum Center Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $33.75-53.75. trustarts.org
COMEDY • LAWRENCEVILLE
Glitterbox Queer Stand-Up Comedy with Nichole Faina. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $10-20. 21 and over. instagram.com/theglitterboxtheater
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Soul Sessions: Mýa. 8 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $65. awaacc.org
Sat., April 27
LIT • OAKMONT
Independent Bookstore Day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mystery Lovers Bookshop. 514 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. Free. mysterylovers.com
CONVENTION • EAST LIBERTY
Pittsburgh Adaptive Recreation Expo. 12-4 p.m. Kingsley Association. 6435 Frankstown Ave., East Liberty. Free. facebook.com/TheKingsleyAssociation
FESTIVAL • BEECHVIEW
Earth Day Community Resources Fair. 12:30-3:30 p.m. St. Catherine of Siena Church Hall. 1909 Broadway Ave., Beechview. Free. stteresakolkatapgh.org/laudato-si
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Korean-American musician and internet sensation, BoyWithUke, drops by Stage AE during a tour to promote his latest album Lucid Dreams. Fans can hear songs like “Trauma,” a newly released track in which, according to Universal Music, BoyWithUke “opens like never before, painting a painful portrait of his upbringing over his signature ukulele.” See why this singer-songwriter has amassed millions of subscribers across TikTok, YouTube, and Spotify. Also includes a performance by hey, nothing. 7 p.m. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $29.50-65. promowestlive.com
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Tim McGraw with Carly Pearce. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $37. ppgpaintsarena.com
MUSIC • MILLVALE
Guided By Voices with Gotobeds. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $39.50. ticketweb.com
Sun., April 28
OUTDOORS • SOUTH SIDE
Friends of the Riverfront presents Identifying Birds of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. 8:30-11 a.m. Southside Riverfront Park, South Side. Free. Registration required. friendsoftheriverfront.org
MARKET • OAKDALE
Spring Artisan Market. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. 799 Pinkerton Run Rd., Oakdale. Included with regular admission. instagram.com/pghbotanicgarden
PARTY • MILLVALE
Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka presents the Vanka Block Party. 12-4 p.m. 24 Maryland Ave., Millvale. Free. Registration required. vankamurals.org
DANCE • LAWRENCEVILLE
FireWALL Dance Theater presents Mistress Of The House. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $35-45. thunderbirdmusichall.com
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Harris Theater kicks off Steel City Spookshow, a new monthly screening series highlighting horror movies through the ages. Co-hosts Sean Collier and “the mysterious Dr. Gielgud” will present a secret late-night movie filled with thrills and chills. An event description also promises “a live introduction, surprise guests, and a few in-theater scares.” 7 p.m. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. trustarts.org
Mon., April 29
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Ed Yong. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $30-43, $18 for online access. pittsburghlectures.org
MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS
Todd Rundgren. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $64. roxiantheatre.com
Tue., April 30
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Give praise when Jesus Christ Superstar graces the Benedum Center stage. The hit rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber takes audiences on a musical journey through the last few weeks of Christ's life. Work Light Productions delivers a show based on the award-winning revival that premiered in 2017 at London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. 7 p.m. Continues through Wed., May 1. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $41.25-111.25. trustarts.org
Wed., May 1
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Joanne Shaw Taylor. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $29-79. trustarts.org