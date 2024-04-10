Pittsburgh’s top events: April 11-17

click to enlarge Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade Company at the Benedum Center

Thu., April 11



TRIVIA • TROY HILL

Quiz for a Cause: Marvel Trivia with Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Threadbare Cider House. 1291 Spring Garden Ave., Troy Hill. $10. threadbarecider.com

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE

The paintbrush is mightier than the sword, at least in the case of Art Battle Pittsburgh at Spirit. Watch 12 artists compete to create masterful works in just 20 minutes during this spectator sport of creativity. After three rounds, a champion will emerge, and guests can bid on the competitors’ original art during a silent auction. 7-11 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20. spiritpgh.com

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Propeller Publicity Matthew Sweet at City Winery

Matthew Sweet with Abe Partridge. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $30-45. Waitlist only. citywinery.com

COMEDY • ALLENTOWN

Jena Friedman. 8 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $20. bottlerocketpgh.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Tucker Riggleman and The Cheap Dates with Creedmoors and Kelsie Cannon of Natural Rat. 8 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10. thegovernmentcenter.com

Fri., April 12

FESTIVAL • OAKLAND

Show your Pittsburgh zip code pride during the Rhythm & Threads 412 Day. The community event includes a wide variety of activities meant to highlight the music, culture, and makers of the city. Shop from 50 vendors, and head to the intersection of Winthrop St. and Craig St. to experience a skateboarding competition, graffiti art, dance, and more. There will also be an open mic and a showcase of local hip-hop and R&B artists. Proceeds benefit 1Hood Media. 12-6 p.m. S. Craig St., Oakland. Free. instagram.com/rhythm.and.threads

FILM • SEWICKLEY

Unsinkable: Titanic Untold. Showtimes vary. Continues through Thu., April 18.Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $8.75-11. thelindsaytheater.org

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

21+ Night: Titanic. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $35-40. carnegiesciencecenter.org

DANCE • EAST LIBERTY

click to enlarge Bodiography presents Visions at Kelly Strayhorn Theater Photo: Courtesy of Bodiography

Bodiography presents Visions. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 14. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $15-30. kelly-strayhorn.org

FILM • NORTH SIDE

GRXWN FXLKS presents Independent: A Hiphopumentary. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $6-12. warhol.org

FILM • DOWNTOWN/MONROEVILLE/VANDERGRIFT

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of MUBI Dawn of the Dead 45th-Anniversary Tour

An important piece of local cinema returns to its roots when New Amsterdam Entertainment presents the 45th-anniversary theatrical tour for George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead. The influential zombie film will screen at various Pittsburgh-area venues, including the Monroeville Mall, where much of it was shot. Events will also take place at the Downtown Harris Theater and the Riverside Drive In Theatre in Vandergrift. Showtimes vary. Multiple locations. Ticket prices vary. dawn45.com/us-showing

Sat., April 13

FESTIVAL • GARFIELD

Holi Festival of Colors. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Level Up Studios. 4836 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. RSVP required. leveluppgh.com/events

PARTY • BRADDOCK

Braddock Carnegie Library 135th Birthday Bash. 1-4 p.m. 1211 Braddock Ave., Braddock. $5-135. bcla.givecloud.co/bcla135

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Rock 'N Remember Live! 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $49-125. trustarts.org

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

JazzLive presents Winston and Poogie Bell. 7 p.m. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $30. trustarts.org

FILM • OAKMONT

Locust Street Media presents CICADA: A Night of Pittsburgh Premieres. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $10. theoakstheater.com

MUSIC • HIGHLAND PARK

Zombi with Overcalc, Vicious Blade, Alamoans, Whale Fur, and Funeral Parade of Roses. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Certain Death II. 7775 Lock Way E, Highland Park. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 18 and over. facebook.com/tcrpsprsnts

Sun., April 14

MARKET • WILKINSBURG

Spring Plant Sale and Indie Mart. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Workshop PGH. 321 Pennwood Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. workshoppgh.com

Mon., April 15

FESTIVAL • OAKLAND

Youth Climate Advocacy Committee presents the Youth Eco-Action Showcase. 6-8 p.m. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Free. Registration required. All ages. phipps.conservatory.org

Tue., April 16

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh presents a 21st-century update on the Tony-award-winning musical Company. Originally conceived in 1970 by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, the new version finds its cast of New Yorkers dealing with relationships and flips the gender of its protagonist from a bachelor to a bachelorette. Musical theater fans can see this modern take at the Benedum Center. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 21. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $38-104. trustarts.org

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

An Evening with Shawn Colvin and KT Tunstall Together on Stage. 7:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $45-75. trustarts.org

Wed., April 17

LIT • OAKLAND

ALSC 2024 Children’s Literature Lecture featuring Rita Williams-Garcia:

A Funny Thing About Memory. 7-8 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. carnegielibrary.org