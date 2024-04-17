Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh‌ ‌

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Syn Bodega at Club Cafe

Thu., April 18

THEATER • BLOOMFIELD/GARFIELD

Pittsburgh Fringe Performing and Visual Arts Festival. Continues through Sat., April 27. Showtimes vary. Multiple locations. Penn Ave., Garfield and Bloomfield. $12-15. pittsburghfringe.org

PODCAST • STRIP DISTRICT

Nothing Personal Live With David Samson. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $35-100. citywinery.com

TALK • MUNHALL

Photo: Mark Dunn Dustin Pari of Ghosts: Do You Believe? at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Paranormal enthusiasts can get their fix when Dustin Pari of the SyFy channel series Ghost Hunters appears at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Pari presents Ghosts: Do You Believe?, a live touring show described as “a spine-tingling, interactive journey through haunted encounters and mind-boggling phenomena.” Attendees can expect photographic evidence from Pari’s travels, personal stories, and other supernatural delights. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $29.75-49.75. librarymusichall.com

Fri., April 19

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Chariot Fade and The Garment District Double Release Party with Jackson Scott and Buscrates. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. mrsmalls.com

ART • BLOOMFIELD

Today Opening Reception. 5:30-8 p.m. Continues through May 31. Tomayko Foundation. 5173 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. tomayko.foundation

MUSIC • BLOOMFIELD

Photo: Anita Prentiss Bindley Hardware Co. at Bloomfield Liedertafel

Bindley Hardware Co. Honky-Tonk Jukebox and Bloomfield Sound Album Release Party. 7 p.m. Bloomfield Liedertafel. 410 S. Mathilda St., Bloomfield. $20. wyep.org

Sat., April 20

MARKET • POINT BREEZE

Shake off the winter blahs and prepare for spring during the latest market at Construction Junction. Presented by ThriftBurgh, the Vintage Mart Spring Break Edition features vendors selling clothing and accessories, decor, pop culture collectibles, vinyl records, books, and other items to add spark to your wardrobe, home, or media library. Hungry shoppers can also enjoy food from Lucia's All American Hot Dogs & Catering and Mami's Bakes. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 214 North Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. facebook.com/thriftburgh

FESTIVAL • SHADYSIDE

Photo: Courtesy of Howard Alan Events, Inc. Shadyside Art Festival on Walnut Street with Craft Marketplace

Shadyside Art Festival on Walnut Street with Craft Marketplace. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 739 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. Free. artfestival.com

ART • POINT BREEZE

Plein Air Paint Out. 12-3 p.m. Continues on Sun., April 21. Mellon Park. 1047 Shady Ave., Shadyside. Free. pghartsmedia.org

ART • WILKINSBURG

ORIGINS Exhibition Opening Reception and Artisan Market. 12-4 p.m. Continues through June 15. Hay Street Gallery-Wilkinsburg Train Station. 901 Hay St., Wilkinsburg. Free. originspgh.org/exhibition2024

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Help a local organization find a permanent home during the Oakland Indie Festival. Organized by Post Genre and 8TRAK Entertainment, the day-long concert on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park features live performances by 14 local acts, including Sunny Daze and the Weathermen, Poster Child, and Wild Blue Yonder. Proceeds from the event will benefit Post Genre’s mission of setting up a music venue in Oakland. 12-11 p.m. Frew St., Oakland. Free. instagram.com/livefromoakland

Sun., April 21

MUSIC • BLOOMFIELD

Wolf Eyes with Ben Opie, Slacking, and Crystalboys Supergroup. 7 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $15. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Vision Video with Then Comes Silence and Dichro. 8 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $17 in advance, $20 at the door. 21 and over. facebook.com/cattivopgh

Mon., April 22

COMEDY • GARFIELD

Malc and Friends with Chuck Lewis, Amir Megheri, and Cass Goodworth. 7 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $20. therobotoproject.com

Tue., April 23

KARAOKE • STATION SQUARE

NonStop Broadway's The Greatest Show Broadway Karaoke & Sing-Along. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 West Station Square Dr., Station Square. $10. facebook.com/NonStopBroadway

Wed., April 24

OUTDOORS • REGENT SQUARE

Women & Genderqueer Beginner Mountain Bike Clinic. 6-8:30 p.m. Frick Park. Hutchinson St., Regent Square. Free, $20 for bike rental. ventureoutdoors.org

MUSIC • DORMONT

Steel City Cabaret presents A Jazz Night. 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Back Alley Brewing Company. 2975 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. $10. steelcitycabaret.com

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Bodega with Sunny Daze & The Weathermen and Big Bliss. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. ticketweb.com