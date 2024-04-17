Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh‌ ‌

Thu., April 18
THEATER • BLOOMFIELD/GARFIELD
Pittsburgh Fringe Performing and Visual Arts Festival. Continues through Sat., April 27. Showtimes vary. Multiple locations. Penn Ave., Garfield and Bloomfield. $12-15. pittsburghfringe.org
PODCAST • STRIP DISTRICT
Nothing Personal Live With David Samson. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $35-100. citywinery.com
TALK • MUNHALL
Paranormal enthusiasts can get their fix when Dustin Pari of the SyFy channel series Ghost Hunters appears at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Pari presents Ghosts: Do You Believe?, a live touring show described as “a spine-tingling, interactive journey through haunted encounters and mind-boggling phenomena.” Attendees can expect photographic evidence from Pari’s travels, personal stories, and other supernatural delights. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $29.75-49.75. librarymusichall.com
Fri., April 19
MUSIC • MILLVALE
Chariot Fade and The Garment District Double Release Party with Jackson Scott and Buscrates. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. mrsmalls.com
ART • BLOOMFIELD
Today Opening Reception. 5:30-8 p.m. Continues through May 31. Tomayko Foundation. 5173 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. tomayko.foundation
MUSIC • BLOOMFIELD
Bindley Hardware Co. Honky-Tonk Jukebox and Bloomfield Sound Album Release Party. 7 p.m. Bloomfield Liedertafel. 410 S. Mathilda St., Bloomfield. $20. wyep.org
Sat., April 20
MARKET • POINT BREEZE
Shake off the winter blahs and prepare for spring during the latest market at Construction Junction. Presented by ThriftBurgh, the Vintage Mart Spring Break Edition features vendors selling clothing and accessories, decor, pop culture collectibles, vinyl records, books, and other items to add spark to your wardrobe, home, or media library. Hungry shoppers can also enjoy food from Lucia's All American Hot Dogs & Catering and Mami's Bakes. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 214 North Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. facebook.com/thriftburgh
FESTIVAL • SHADYSIDE
Shadyside Art Festival on Walnut Street with Craft Marketplace. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 739 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. Free. artfestival.com
ART • POINT BREEZE
Plein Air Paint Out. 12-3 p.m. Continues on Sun., April 21. Mellon Park. 1047 Shady Ave., Shadyside. Free. pghartsmedia.org
ART • WILKINSBURG
ORIGINS Exhibition Opening Reception and Artisan Market. 12-4 p.m. Continues through June 15. Hay Street Gallery-Wilkinsburg Train Station. 901 Hay St., Wilkinsburg. Free. originspgh.org/exhibition2024
MUSIC • OAKLAND
Help a local organization find a permanent home during the Oakland Indie Festival. Organized by Post Genre and 8TRAK Entertainment, the day-long concert on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park features live performances by 14 local acts, including Sunny Daze and the Weathermen, Poster Child, and Wild Blue Yonder. Proceeds from the event will benefit Post Genre’s mission of setting up a music venue in Oakland. 12-11 p.m. Frew St., Oakland. Free. instagram.com/livefromoakland
Sun., April 21
MUSIC • BLOOMFIELD
Wolf Eyes with Ben Opie, Slacking, and Crystalboys Supergroup. 7 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $15. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Vision Video with Then Comes Silence and Dichro. 8 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $17 in advance, $20 at the door. 21 and over. facebook.com/cattivopgh
Mon., April 22
COMEDY • GARFIELD
Malc and Friends with Chuck Lewis, Amir Megheri, and Cass Goodworth. 7 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $20. therobotoproject.com
Tue., April 23
KARAOKE • STATION SQUARE
NonStop Broadway's The Greatest Show Broadway Karaoke & Sing-Along. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 West Station Square Dr., Station Square. $10. facebook.com/NonStopBroadway
Wed., April 24
OUTDOORS • REGENT SQUARE
Women & Genderqueer Beginner Mountain Bike Clinic. 6-8:30 p.m. Frick Park. Hutchinson St., Regent Square. Free, $20 for bike rental. ventureoutdoors.org
MUSIC • DORMONT
Steel City Cabaret presents A Jazz Night. 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Back Alley Brewing Company. 2975 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. $10. steelcitycabaret.com
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Bodega with Sunny Daze & The Weathermen and Big Bliss. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. ticketweb.com