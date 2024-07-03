Pittsburgh Fourth of July events for those feeling less than patriotic

No matter where you stand politically, 2024 offers to be a rough one. The upcoming presidential election promises two less-than-inspiring candidates (to put it mildly), and the consensus is that American democracy is holding on by a thread. Prices are up, spirits are down, and everyone is big mad.



So, who could be blamed for feeling less than patriotic this July Fourth? The simple joys of hot dogs and fireworks are hardly a salve for those watching multiple national crises unfold.

If grilling out and donning American flag regalia are no match for your justified cynicism, here are some other ways to make the holiday at least somewhat pleasurable.

Fourth of July drinks at The PA Market

Party different

Admit it, the Fourth of July is just an excuse to party and enjoy a federally mandated day off. Head to Spirit X Diamond Beach Fourth of July Spectacular , where live music, pro wrestling, and more await. Hear sets by the West Coast skate punk band, The Spits, and by local groups Living World, Beyond Damaged, and Snarling Dogs. The event unfolds at Certain Death II , a marina-turned-venue where you can rock out near the water. 4 p.m. 7775 Lock Way E, Highland Park. $22 in advance, $25 at the door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Bottlerocket Social Hall has a festive after-party for revelers attending the Big Blast at Grandview summer celebration on the Hilltop. DJ Ron Mist provides the music to the post-fireworks fete in the retro Allentown bar. 10 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com

Eat, drink, and be meh

Pittsburgh bars and restaurants have special Independence Day food and drink deals for those lacking the will to fire up the grill. The rooftop Biergarten at Hotel Monaco ( 620 William Penn Pl., Downtown ) presents its Red, White, and Blue Rooftop BBQ with alcoholic and zero-proof cocktails, lawn games, music, and chef-crafted burgers and dogs.

The PA Market (108 19th St., Strip District) invites guests to enjoy wood-fired pizza and special drinks, including the Polar Plunge South of the Border margarita and the meme-inspired Just Got Rick Rolled, which comes with a housemade cherry lime popsicle.

For dessert, Khalil’s (4757 Baum Blvd., Oakland) puts a “Syrian twist on an American classic” with its Apple "Pie" Baklava.