 Pittsburgh Fourth of July events for those feeling less than patriotic | This Week's Top Events | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Fourth of July events for those feeling less than patriotic

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Fourth of July events for those feeling less than patriotic

No matter where you stand politically, 2024 offers to be a rough one. The upcoming presidential election promises two less-than-inspiring candidates (to put it mildly), and the consensus is that American democracy is holding on by a thread. Prices are up, spirits are down, and everyone is big mad.

So, who could be blamed for feeling less than patriotic this July Fourth? The simple joys of hot dogs and fireworks are hardly a salve for those watching multiple national crises unfold. 

If grilling out and donning American flag regalia are no match for your justified cynicism, here are some other ways to make the holiday at least somewhat pleasurable. 

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Fourth of July events for those feeling less than patriotic
Fourth of July drinks at The PA Market

Party different
Admit it, the Fourth of July is just an excuse to party and enjoy a federally mandated day off. Head to Spirit X Diamond Beach Fourth of July Spectacular, where live music, pro wrestling, and more await. Hear sets by the West Coast skate punk band, The Spits, and by local groups Living World, Beyond Damaged, and Snarling Dogs. The event unfolds at Certain Death II, a marina-turned-venue where you can rock out near the water. 4 p.m. 7775 Lock Way E, Highland Park. $22 in advance, $25 at the door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Bottlerocket Social Hall has a festive after-party for revelers attending the Big Blast at Grandview summer celebration on the Hilltop. DJ Ron Mist provides the music to the post-fireworks fete in the retro Allentown bar. 10 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com

Eat, drink, and be meh
Pittsburgh bars and restaurants have special Independence Day food and drink deals for those lacking the will to fire up the grill. The rooftop Biergarten at Hotel Monaco (620 William Penn Pl., Downtown) presents its Red, White, and Blue Rooftop BBQ with alcoholic and zero-proof cocktails, lawn games, music, and chef-crafted burgers and dogs.

The PA Market (108 19th St., Strip District) invites guests to enjoy wood-fired pizza and special drinks, including the Polar Plunge South of the Border margarita and the meme-inspired Just Got Rick Rolled, which comes with a housemade cherry lime popsicle. 

For dessert, Khalil’s (4757 Baum Blvd., Oakland) puts a “Syrian twist on an American classic” with its Apple "Pie" Baklava. 

Healing is nature
If the current political climate makes you want to do away with society and go off the grid, why not start by sampling local wilderness life? The southwestern Pa. region boasts a wealth of natural wonders to get lost in, including the Allegheny National Forest, the Laurel Highlands, and Cook Forest State Park. Plus, these places are guaranteed to be open on the Fourth of July, meaning you can recreate to your heart’s content. Those planning on staying overnight should visit park websites to reserve campground spaces, which are available for a small fee.

Tags

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 4-10

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 4-10

Comedian Chris Fleming is going to F around, and Pittsburgh is gonna find out

By Matt Petras

Comedian Chris Fleming is going to F around, and Pittsburgh is gonna find out

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 23-29

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 23-29

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 4-10

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 4-10

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 27-July 3

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 27-July 3

Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth in Pittsburgh

By CP Staff

Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 13-19

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 13-19
More »
More This Week's Top Events
All Listings

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 3- 9, 2024

Previous Issues

The 2024 Juneteenth Parade
19 images

The 2024 Juneteenth Parade

By Mars Johnson

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 4-10

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 4-10

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 27-July 3

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 27-July 3

By CP Staff

Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth in Pittsburgh

Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth in Pittsburgh

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 13-19

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 13-19

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh Fourth of July events for those feeling less than patriotic

Pittsburgh Fourth of July events for those feeling less than patriotic
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation