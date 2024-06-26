Pittsburgh’s top events: June 27-July 3

Thu., June 27
THEATER • SOUTH PARK
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: The Musical. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., July 13. South Park Theatre. Brownsville Rd. and Corrigan Dr., South Park Township. $20. southparktheatre.com
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Trousdale: Still Out of My Mind Tour with John Robert. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Fri., June 28
DRAG • DOWNTOWN
Dance Along with Dixie Surewood's Drag Disco Party. 5:30 p.m. Doors at 4:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25. playhouse.pointpark.edu
PARTY • OAKLAND
Phipps After Dark: Pittsburgh Pride Night. 7-10 p.m. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh CLO presents The Color Purple: The Musical. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 30. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-98. pittsburghclo.org
FILM • HOMESTEAD
Pittsburgh Sound + Image closes out Pride Month with a program of queer women filmmakers at The Glitterbox Theater. 16mm Subversion will highlight experimental short films made in the 1970s by Barbara Hammer and Coni Beeson. See four selections by Hammer, described as a prolific “pioneer of lesbian filmmaking” whose works “toe the line between art and pornography,” and Beeson, who, like Hammer, focused on celebrating female sexuality. 8-9:30 p.m. 210 W 8th Ave., Homestead. $10. pghsoundandimage.com
OPERA • OAKLAND
Resonance Works presents Rossini's La donna del lago. 8 p.m. Continues on Sun., June 30. University of Pittsburgh-Charity Randall Theatre. 4301 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15-60. resonanceworks.org
Sat., June 29
KIDS • DOWNTOWN
Unicorn World. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 30. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $29.95, free for kids under 2. All ages. Timed ticketing. theunicornworld.com
OUTDOORS • DOWNTOWN/HILL DISTRICT/NORTH SIDE
BikePGH presents OpenStreetsPGH. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Multiple locations across Downtown, Hill District, and North Side. Free. openstreetspgh.org/schedule
FESTIVAL • SOUTH SIDE
Reimagine Jobs envisions a more environmentally sustainable Pittsburgh during SolarPunk Future 2024 at Velum Fermentation. See live performances by Timbeleza and KRUNK Movement, hear guest speakers, and participate in family-friendly activities hosted by various local organizations. There will also be an art show by BOOM Concepts and a job fair. 1-5 p.m. 2120 Jane St., South Side. Free. Registration required. reimaginejobs.org
MUSIC • UPTOWN
CommUnity Concert with 4YAADI, Kanti Kasa, and DJ Femi. 1-5 p.m. Van Braam St. and Fifth Ave., Uptown. Free. instagram.com/citiparks
FILM • OAKLAND
Carnegie Museum of Art Film Series: Vibe Check. 2-5 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $8-10. carnegieart.org
THEATER • MILLVALE
Be Gay [Do Crime] presents The End of Pride Spectacular: A New Play. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $20. mrsmalls.com
Sun., June 30
DRAG • EAST LIBERTY
Kat De Lac presents Drag King Brunch with Tyson Checkin, Mars, Kenny Would, Max Starvania, Jami Starling, and Micah Sanova. 12 p.m. Doors at 11 a.m. Blue Sky Kitchen + Bar. 211 N. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $10. instagram.com/katdelac
COMEDY • SOUTH SIDE
Pittsburgh Dad at Pins. 1-3 p.m. Pins Mechanical. 407 Cinema Dr., South Side. Free. pinsbar.com
MARKET • BLOOMFIELD
Pride Pop-Up Market. 4-8 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
World Music: Bassel & The Supernaturals. 6-7:30 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. 40 W North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org
Mon., July 1
ART • LAWRENCEVILLE
Head to Contemporary Craft for a little summertime sadness. Hereafter presents an exploration of mourning through craft, with 13 local, state, and national artists whose works offer multicultural views of the grieving process. The group exhibition marks the first in Contemporary Craft’s triennial regional exhibition series, created to “showcase the incredibly talented artists in our region.” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Aug. 24. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. contemporarycraft.org
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Spose with Rigometrics and Melodiq. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Smiling Moose. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. $15-18. druskyentertainment.com
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
International Reggae Day Celebration featuring Ras Prophet. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $20-30. citywinery.com
Tue. July 2
OPERA • LAWRENCEVILLE
Aria412 presents American Pie: A Tribute to George Gershwin. 7 p.m. Hop Farm Brewing. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. aria412pgh.com
MUSIC • GARFIELD
godfuck with Morning Dew, Leonardo Decapitated, and More Than Adequate. 7-11 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. therobotoproject.com
ART • DOWNTOWN
Furry Friends: Juried Visual Art Exhibition 2024. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 25. SPACE Gallery. 812 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org