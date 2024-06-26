Pittsburgh’s top events: June 27-July 3

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Sound + Image Pittsburgh Sound + Image presents 16mm Subversion: Barbara Hammer and Coni Beeson

Thu., June 27



THEATER • SOUTH PARK

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: The Musical. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., July 13. South Park Theatre. Brownsville Rd. and Corrigan Dr., South Park Township. $20. southparktheatre.com

click to enlarge Photo: Caity Krone Trousdale at Thunderbird Music Hall

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Trousdale: Still Out of My Mind Tour with John Robert. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Fri., June 28

DRAG • DOWNTOWN

Dance Along with Dixie Surewood's Drag Disco Party. 5:30 p.m. Doors at 4:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25. playhouse.pointpark.edu

PARTY • OAKLAND

Phipps After Dark: Pittsburgh Pride Night. 7-10 p.m. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh CLO presents The Color Purple: The Musical. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 30. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-98. pittsburghclo.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Sound + Image Pittsburgh Sound + Image presents 16mm Subversion: Barbara Hammer and Coni Beeson

FILM • HOMESTEAD

Pittsburgh Sound + Image closes out Pride Month with a program of queer women filmmakers at The Glitterbox Theater. 16mm Subversion will highlight experimental short films made in the 1970s by Barbara Hammer and Coni Beeson. See four selections by Hammer, described as a prolific “pioneer of lesbian filmmaking” whose works “toe the line between art and pornography,” and Beeson, who, like Hammer, focused on celebrating female sexuality. 8-9:30 p.m. 210 W 8th Ave., Homestead. $10. pghsoundandimage.com

OPERA • OAKLAND

Resonance Works presents Rossini's La donna del lago. 8 p.m. Continues on Sun., June 30. University of Pittsburgh-Charity Randall Theatre. 4301 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15-60. resonanceworks.org

Sat., June 29

KIDS • DOWNTOWN

Unicorn World. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 30. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $29.95, free for kids under 2. All ages. Timed ticketing. theunicornworld.com

OUTDOORS • DOWNTOWN/HILL DISTRICT/NORTH SIDE

BikePGH presents OpenStreetsPGH. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Multiple locations across Downtown, Hill District, and North Side. Free. openstreetspgh.org/schedule

FESTIVAL • SOUTH SIDE

Reimagine Jobs envisions a more environmentally sustainable Pittsburgh during SolarPunk Future 2024 at Velum Fermentation. See live performances by Timbeleza and KRUNK Movement, hear guest speakers, and participate in family-friendly activities hosted by various local organizations. There will also be an art show by BOOM Concepts and a job fair. 1-5 p.m. 2120 Jane St., South Side. Free. Registration required. reimaginejobs.org

MUSIC • UPTOWN

CommUnity Concert with 4YAADI, Kanti Kasa, and DJ Femi. 1-5 p.m. Van Braam St. and Fifth Ave., Uptown. Free. instagram.com/citiparks

FILM • OAKLAND

Carnegie Museum of Art Film Series: Vibe Check. 2-5 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $8-10. carnegieart.org

THEATER • MILLVALE

Be Gay [Do Crime] presents The End of Pride Spectacular: A New Play. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $20. mrsmalls.com

Sun., June 30

DRAG • EAST LIBERTY

Kat De Lac presents Drag King Brunch with Tyson Checkin, Mars, Kenny Would, Max Starvania, Jami Starling, and Micah Sanova. 12 p.m. Doors at 11 a.m. Blue Sky Kitchen + Bar. 211 N. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $10. instagram.com/katdelac

COMEDY • SOUTH SIDE

Pittsburgh Dad at Pins. 1-3 p.m. Pins Mechanical. 407 Cinema Dr., South Side. Free. pinsbar.com

MARKET • BLOOMFIELD

Pride Pop-Up Market. 4-8 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the artist World Music: Bassel & The Supernaturals at City of Asylum

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

World Music: Bassel & The Supernaturals. 6-7:30 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. 40 W North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org

Mon., July 1

click to enlarge Photo: Reagan West-Whitman Hereafter at Contemporary Craft

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE

Head to Contemporary Craft for a little summertime sadness. Hereafter presents an exploration of mourning through craft, with 13 local, state, and national artists whose works offer multicultural views of the grieving process. The group exhibition marks the first in Contemporary Craft’s triennial regional exhibition series, created to “showcase the incredibly talented artists in our region.” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Aug. 24. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. contemporarycraft.org

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Spose with Rigometrics and Melodiq. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Smiling Moose. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. $15-18. druskyentertainment.com

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

International Reggae Day Celebration featuring Ras Prophet. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $20-30. citywinery.com

Tue. July 2

OPERA • LAWRENCEVILLE

Aria412 presents American Pie: A Tribute to George Gershwin. 7 p.m. Hop Farm Brewing. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. aria412pgh.com

MUSIC • GARFIELD

godfuck with Morning Dew, Leonardo Decapitated, and More Than Adequate. 7-11 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. therobotoproject.com

ART • DOWNTOWN

Furry Friends: Juried Visual Art Exhibition 2024. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 25. SPACE Gallery. 812 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org