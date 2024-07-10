 Pittsburgh’s top events: July 11-17 | This Week's Top Events | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 11-17

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: July 11-17
Photo: Mitchell Davidson
Yacht Rock Revue at Stage AE

Thu., July 11

MARKET • LARIMER
Vintage Makers Market. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Portal Art Gallery-Bakery Square. 6425 Penn Ave., Larimer. Free. instagram.com/nyox_studio

PARTY • GARFIELD
Level Up Studios 8th Anniversary Celebration. 5-11 p.m. Level Up Studios. 4836 Penn Ave., Garfield. Pay What You Want. instagram.com/leveluppgh

ART • GARFIELD
READ-SHIFTING WEB Opening Reception. 6-8 p.m. Continues through Aug, 4. Bunker Projects. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. bunkerprojects.org

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Train Summer Road Trip Tour with Yacht Rock Revue. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $59.50-129. promowestlive.com

LIT • OAKMONT
An Evening With Linda Castillo: The Burning. 6:30 p.m. Mystery Lovers Bookshop. 700 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. Registration required. mysterylovers.com

MUSIC • WARRENDALE
Drowning Pool with A Killer’s Confession, Moon Fever, A Common Crown, and Dematus. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Jergels Rhythm Grille. 103 Slade Ln., Warrendale. $22-35. druskyentertainment.com

THEATER • OAKLAND
Kinetic Theatre presents Oleanna. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 28. Richard E. Rauh Studio Theatre. University of Pittsburgh.
4200 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $25-60. kinetictheatre.org

Fri., July 12

ART • SEWICKLEY
Skin Deep: A Tattoo Exhibition Opening Reception. 5-8 p.m. Sweetwater Center for the Arts. 200 Broad St., Sewickley. Free.
sweetwaterartcenter.org

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: July 11-17
Photo: Courtesy of Northside Music Festival
Northside Music Festival

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE
Various North Side venues will welcome over 70 acts for one of the largest live music events in Pittsburgh. The Northside Music Festival returns with three days of local talent representing multiple genres, including indie rock, brassy dance, and gospel. The event also offers food vendors, artisanal craft booths, and family-friendly activities. 6 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 14. Multiple venues, North Side. Free. $5 wristbands for outdoor bar areas. northsidemusicfestival.com

PARTY • HOMESTEAD
The Glamorous Life: A Night of Prince Side Projects with DJ EZ Lou and DJ MB. 7-10. Golden Age Beer. 337 E. 8th Ave., Homestead. Free. facebook.com/InBedByTen

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: July 11-17
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Summa Lumma DJ Fest at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall (Sad Bear GVNG pictured)

PARTY • LAWRENCEVILLE
Get ready for the party of the summer when Summa Lumma DJ Fest takes over Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. Presented by Sad Bear GVNG, the event features sets by local and national DJs, including Slim Tha DJ, Rojo, Wade, Femi, Khan Kuma, Hype Melo, Jimi Julz, and Violin Speaks. 8 pm. Doors at 7 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15-30. thunderbirdmusichall.com

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: July 11-17
Photo: Rachel Harman
Texture Contemporary Ballet presents Spark of Radiance.

DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Texture Contemporary Ballet presents Spark of Radiance. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 14. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $24-39. newhazletttheater.org

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Cult-O-Rama: Riddles 3 with Troll & Troll 2. 9 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $16. rowhousecinemas.com

Sat., July 13

FESTIVAL • NEW KENSINGTON
New Ken Sizzlin’ Summer Night. 4-8 p.m. Fifth Ave., New Kensington. Free. All ages. instagram.com/sweetalchemybakeshop

WRESTLING • HOMESTEAD
KSWA presents Brawl Under The Bridge IX. 5 p.m. Under the Homestead Grays Bridge. Seventh Ave., Homestead. $15-20. instagram.com/brawlunderthebridge

SPORTS • WASHINGTON
Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game. 7 p.m. Wild Things Park. One Washington Federal Way, Washington. $15. washingtonwildthings.com

COMEDY • LAWRENCEVILLE
Pittsburgh comedians will go head-to-head in what’s described as a “bracket-style, single-elimination, one-liner joke contest.” Presented by Time Out, One Liner Madness travels the country to find the best joke writer in every city. Have a few laughs as 64 local funny people flock to Spirit to represent the ‘Burgh in this nationwide competition. 7-10 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. one-liner-madness.ticketleap.com

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: July 11-17
Photo: Courtesy of Jonas Public Relations
Brad Williams at the Byham Theater

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Brad Williams with J.B. Ball. 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $29.50-59.50. trustarts.org

Sun., July 14

MARKET • STRIP DISTRICT
SummerLands Street Market. 12-5 p.m. Cinderlands Beer Warehouse. 2601 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. facebook.com/CinderlandsBeer

LIT • STRIP DISTRICT
Legendary: A Book Launch with Dick LeBeau. 2-3:30 p.m. Doors at 1:30 p.m. Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $10-20. heinzhistorycenter.org

SPORTS • POINT BREEZE
Sibyls Shrine presents Mommies vs. Aunties Soccer Game. 2-4 p.m. Westinghouse Park. 7051 Thomas Blvd., Point Breeze. Free. instagram.com/sibylsshrine

Mon., July 15

MUSIC • MILLVALE
The Taxpayers with Crazy & The Brains, Apes of the State, and Endless Mike and the Beagle Club. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $22.50. opusoneproductions.com

Tue., July 16

MUSIC • GARFIELD
Mega Infinity with  The Sneaky Heat Missiles and The Book Club. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. dltsgdom.com

Wed., July 17

KIDS • NORTH SIDE
The Science Behind Pixar. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. Included with regular admission. carnegiesciencecenter.org

