Pittsburgh’s top events: July 11-17

Thu., July 11
MARKET • LARIMER
Vintage Makers Market. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Portal Art Gallery-Bakery Square. 6425 Penn Ave., Larimer. Free. instagram.com/nyox_studio
PARTY • GARFIELD
Level Up Studios 8th Anniversary Celebration. 5-11 p.m. Level Up Studios. 4836 Penn Ave., Garfield. Pay What You Want. instagram.com/leveluppgh
ART • GARFIELD
READ-SHIFTING WEB Opening Reception. 6-8 p.m. Continues through Aug, 4. Bunker Projects. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. bunkerprojects.org
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Train Summer Road Trip Tour with Yacht Rock Revue. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $59.50-129. promowestlive.com
LIT • OAKMONT
An Evening With Linda Castillo: The Burning. 6:30 p.m. Mystery Lovers Bookshop. 700 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. Registration required. mysterylovers.com
MUSIC • WARRENDALE
Drowning Pool with A Killer’s Confession, Moon Fever, A Common Crown, and Dematus. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Jergels Rhythm Grille. 103 Slade Ln., Warrendale. $22-35. druskyentertainment.com
THEATER • OAKLAND
Kinetic Theatre presents Oleanna. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 28. Richard E. Rauh Studio Theatre. University of Pittsburgh.
4200 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $25-60. kinetictheatre.org
Fri., July 12
ART • SEWICKLEY
Skin Deep: A Tattoo Exhibition Opening Reception. 5-8 p.m. Sweetwater Center for the Arts. 200 Broad St., Sewickley. Free.
sweetwaterartcenter.org
FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE
Various North Side venues will welcome over 70 acts for one of the largest live music events in Pittsburgh. The Northside Music Festival returns with three days of local talent representing multiple genres, including indie rock, brassy dance, and gospel. The event also offers food vendors, artisanal craft booths, and family-friendly activities. 6 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 14. Multiple venues, North Side. Free. $5 wristbands for outdoor bar areas. northsidemusicfestival.com
PARTY • HOMESTEAD
The Glamorous Life: A Night of Prince Side Projects with DJ EZ Lou and DJ MB. 7-10. Golden Age Beer. 337 E. 8th Ave., Homestead. Free. facebook.com/InBedByTen
PARTY • LAWRENCEVILLE
Get ready for the party of the summer when Summa Lumma DJ Fest takes over Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. Presented by Sad Bear GVNG, the event features sets by local and national DJs, including Slim Tha DJ, Rojo, Wade, Femi, Khan Kuma, Hype Melo, Jimi Julz, and Violin Speaks. 8 pm. Doors at 7 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15-30. thunderbirdmusichall.com
DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Texture Contemporary Ballet presents Spark of Radiance. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 14. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $24-39. newhazletttheater.org
FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Cult-O-Rama: Riddles 3 with Troll & Troll 2. 9 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $16. rowhousecinemas.com
Sat., July 13
FESTIVAL • NEW KENSINGTON
New Ken Sizzlin’ Summer Night. 4-8 p.m. Fifth Ave., New Kensington. Free. All ages. instagram.com/sweetalchemybakeshop
WRESTLING • HOMESTEAD
KSWA presents Brawl Under The Bridge IX. 5 p.m. Under the Homestead Grays Bridge. Seventh Ave., Homestead. $15-20. instagram.com/brawlunderthebridge
SPORTS • WASHINGTON
Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game. 7 p.m. Wild Things Park. One Washington Federal Way, Washington. $15. washingtonwildthings.com
COMEDY • LAWRENCEVILLE
Pittsburgh comedians will go head-to-head in what’s described as a “bracket-style, single-elimination, one-liner joke contest.” Presented by Time Out, One Liner Madness travels the country to find the best joke writer in every city. Have a few laughs as 64 local funny people flock to Spirit to represent the ‘Burgh in this nationwide competition. 7-10 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. one-liner-madness.ticketleap.com
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Brad Williams with J.B. Ball. 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $29.50-59.50. trustarts.org
Sun., July 14
MARKET • STRIP DISTRICT
SummerLands Street Market. 12-5 p.m. Cinderlands Beer Warehouse. 2601 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. facebook.com/CinderlandsBeer
LIT • STRIP DISTRICT
Legendary: A Book Launch with Dick LeBeau. 2-3:30 p.m. Doors at 1:30 p.m. Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $10-20. heinzhistorycenter.org
SPORTS • POINT BREEZE
Sibyls Shrine presents Mommies vs. Aunties Soccer Game. 2-4 p.m. Westinghouse Park. 7051 Thomas Blvd., Point Breeze. Free. instagram.com/sibylsshrine
Mon., July 15
MUSIC • MILLVALE
The Taxpayers with Crazy & The Brains, Apes of the State, and Endless Mike and the Beagle Club. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $22.50. opusoneproductions.com
Tue., July 16
MUSIC • GARFIELD
Mega Infinity with The Sneaky Heat Missiles and The Book Club. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. dltsgdom.com
Wed., July 17
KIDS • NORTH SIDE
The Science Behind Pixar. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. Included with regular admission. carnegiesciencecenter.org