Pittsburgh’s top events: July 18-24

Thu., July 18
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Tekko. 2-8 p.m. Continues through July 21. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $70-300. tekko.us
ART • SOUTH SIDE
Flock Artist Collective And Also Wide: Artist/Mother Lines Opening Reception. 6-8 p.m. Continues through Sept. 7. Brew House Arts. 711 S. 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
O.A.R. with Fitz and the Tantrums and DJ Logic. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $50.50-105. promowestlive.com
FILM • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh cinephiles can once again access the Melwood Screening Room during a special screening by two local organizations. Pittsburgh Sound + Image has partnered with SCREENSHOT: ASIA, an effort out of the University of Pittsburgh, to present a 16mm print of Floating Weeds. Set in a seaside town, the 1959 drama by Japanese filmmaker Yasujiro Ozu follows a love triangle between a traveling performer, his girlfriend, and the mother of his now-adult son, who never knew the identity of his real father. 7-9:30 p.m. 477 Melwood Ave., Oakland. $10, free for Pittsburgh Sound + Image members and Pitt students. instagram.com/pghsoundandimage
Fri., July 19
FILM • DOWNTOWN
The Ebony Canal. 6-10 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9. awc.culturaldistrict.org
MUSIC • MT. OLIVER
Mt. Oliver LIVE Summer Music Series presents Timeless. 7-10 p.m. The Deck.
150 Brownsville Rd., Mt. Oliver. Free. mtoliver.com/calendar
THEATER • CARNEGIE
Throughline Theatre presents Buried Child. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 28. Carnegie Stage. 25 W. Main St., Carnegie. $15-25. throughlinetheatre.org
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh CLO presents Young Frankenstein. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 1. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $75-85. pittsburghclo.org
OUTDOORS • NORTH SHORE
Pirates Fireworks Paddle. 8:30 p.m. Kayak Pittsburgh-Downtown Pop Up. Heinz Quay Boat Launch, North Shore. $37-78. ventureoutdoors.org
FILM • REGENT SQUARE
Trail Running Film Festival. 8:45 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. 1130 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. $16.86. Registration required. 3riversoutdoor.com
Sat., July 20
MARKET • SEWICKLEY
Sweetwater Blooms Market. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sweetwater Center for the Arts. 200 Broad St., Sewickley. Free. sweetwaterartcenter.org
MUSIC/DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Pittsburgh Festival Opera promises to immerse visitors in Spanish culture during an event full of live music, dance, and more at the National Aviary. An Evening in España includes Spanish songs accompanied by flamenco, tango, and salsa dancers, and the Riverview Jazz Ensemble. Cocktail attire is encouraged for this special night that also includes dinner and a cash bar. 6 p.m. 700 Arch St., North Side. $100-225. pittsburghfestivalopera.org
PODCAST • ALLENTOWN
I Think Not! Live. 8 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $35-75. bottlerocketpgh.com
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Redd Kross with Dale Crover. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25. spiritpgh.com
Sun., July 21
COMEDY • STRIP DISTRICT
Kevin McDonald takes the stage at the Pittsburgh City Winery during a nationwide tour that features stories about his time with Kids in the Hall, a cult Canadian sketch comedy show that originally ran from 1989 to 1995 and was revamped in 2022 for Amazon Prime. Besides KITH, McDonald has become a noted live performer, rock opera composer, and voice actor with credits ranging from Lilo and Stitch to Invader Zim. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $30-40. citywinery.com
Mon., July 22
LIT • BLOOMFIELD
Book Launch: Dashed by Amanda Quain. 7-8 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
Tue., July 23
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
JazzLive presents Etta Cox. 5 p.m. Agnes Katz Plaza. 667 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
LIT • LAWRENCEVILLE
Hemingway Summer Poetry Series with Nikki Allen, Jason Baldinger, John Dorsey, Leslie Anne Mcilroy, and Scott Silsbe. 7 p.m. Hop Farm Brewing. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. hemingwayspoetryseries.blogspot.com
Wed., July 24
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Taking Back Sunday with Citizen. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $42.50-85. promowestlive.com