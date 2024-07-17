Pittsburgh’s top events: July 18-24

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Wanda Martin Redd Kross at Spirit

Thu., July 18



CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Tekko. 2-8 p.m. Continues through July 21. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $70-300. tekko.us

ART • SOUTH SIDE

Flock Artist Collective And Also Wide: Artist/Mother Lines Opening Reception. 6-8 p.m. Continues through Sept. 7. Brew House Arts. 711 S. 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of 300 Elektra Entertainment Fitz and the Tantrums at Stage AE

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

O.A.R. with Fitz and the Tantrums and DJ Logic. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $50.50-105. promowestlive.com

FILM • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh cinephiles can once again access the Melwood Screening Room during a special screening by two local organizations. Pittsburgh Sound + Image has partnered with SCREENSHOT: ASIA, an effort out of the University of Pittsburgh, to present a 16mm print of Floating Weeds. Set in a seaside town, the 1959 drama by Japanese filmmaker Yasujiro Ozu follows a love triangle between a traveling performer, his girlfriend, and the mother of his now-adult son, who never knew the identity of his real father. 7-9:30 p.m. 477 Melwood Ave., Oakland. $10, free for Pittsburgh Sound + Image members and Pitt students. instagram.com/pghsoundandimage

Fri., July 19

FILM • DOWNTOWN

The Ebony Canal. 6-10 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9. awc.culturaldistrict.org

MUSIC • MT. OLIVER

Mt. Oliver LIVE Summer Music Series presents Timeless. 7-10 p.m. The Deck.

150 Brownsville Rd., Mt. Oliver. Free. mtoliver.com/calendar

THEATER • CARNEGIE

Throughline Theatre presents Buried Child. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 28. Carnegie Stage. 25 W. Main St., Carnegie. $15-25. throughlinetheatre.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh CLO presents Young Frankenstein. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 1. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $75-85. pittsburghclo.org

OUTDOORS • NORTH SHORE

Pirates Fireworks Paddle. 8:30 p.m. Kayak Pittsburgh-Downtown Pop Up. Heinz Quay Boat Launch, North Shore. $37-78. ventureoutdoors.org

FILM • REGENT SQUARE

Trail Running Film Festival. 8:45 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. 1130 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. $16.86. Registration required. 3riversoutdoor.com



Sat., July 20

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Sweetwater Center for the Arts Sweetwater Blooms Market at Sweetwater Center for the Arts

MARKET • SEWICKLEY

Sweetwater Blooms Market. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sweetwater Center for the Arts. 200 Broad St., Sewickley. Free. sweetwaterartcenter.org

MUSIC/DANCE • NORTH SIDE

Pittsburgh Festival Opera promises to immerse visitors in Spanish culture during an event full of live music, dance, and more at the National Aviary. An Evening in España includes Spanish songs accompanied by flamenco, tango, and salsa dancers, and the Riverview Jazz Ensemble. Cocktail attire is encouraged for this special night that also includes dinner and a cash bar. 6 p.m. 700 Arch St., North Side. $100-225. pittsburghfestivalopera.org

PODCAST • ALLENTOWN

I Think Not! Live. 8 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $35-75. bottlerocketpgh.com

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Redd Kross with Dale Crover. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25. spiritpgh.com

Sun., July 21

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of City Winery Kevin McDonald at City Winery

COMEDY • STRIP DISTRICT

Kevin McDonald takes the stage at the Pittsburgh City Winery during a nationwide tour that features stories about his time with Kids in the Hall, a cult Canadian sketch comedy show that originally ran from 1989 to 1995 and was revamped in 2022 for Amazon Prime. Besides KITH, McDonald has become a noted live performer, rock opera composer, and voice actor with credits ranging from Lilo and Stitch to Invader Zim. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $30-40. citywinery.com

Mon., July 22

LIT • BLOOMFIELD

Book Launch: Dashed by Amanda Quain. 7-8 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

Tue., July 23

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

JazzLive presents Etta Cox. 5 p.m. Agnes Katz Plaza. 667 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

LIT • LAWRENCEVILLE

Hemingway Summer Poetry Series with Nikki Allen, Jason Baldinger, John Dorsey, Leslie Anne Mcilroy, and Scott Silsbe. 7 p.m. Hop Farm Brewing. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. hemingwayspoetryseries.blogspot.com

Wed., July 24

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Taking Back Sunday with Citizen. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $42.50-85. promowestlive.com