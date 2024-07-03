Pittsburgh’s top events: July 4-10

Thu., July 4
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Anthrocon. 12:30-11 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 7. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $65 for pre-registration, $80 at the door. anthrocon.org
FESTIVAL • ALLENTOWN
Find free Independence Day fun for the whole family when Bottlerocket Social Hall and the Pittsburgh Parks Department present Big Blast at Grandview: A Hilltop Summer Celebration. Play yard games, check out a local artist and vendor market, cheer on participants at a hot dog eating contest, or take a Burgh Bus shuttle to see live music at the Grandview Park bandshell. After dark, get a scenic view of the Downtown fireworks display. 3-9:30 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. All ages. bottlerocketpgh.com
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
July 4th: Explosive Science! 6-11 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $71-139. carnegiesciencecenter.org
Fri., July 5
ART • HILL DISTRICT
Hill Dance Academy Theatre presents A Day of Art in the Hill District. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 2900 Bedford Ave., Hill District. Free. All ages. facebook.com/5678hdat
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Unique: An Improv Show About Disabilities and Mental Health. 7 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. 16 and over. arcadecomedytheater.com
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Wes Parker with Indré and I Swallow Ghosts. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $10. opusoneproductions.com
COMEDY • STRIP DISTRICT
Comedy In The Loft. 8-10 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $30-90. kingflyspirits.com/events
Sat., July 6
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Even if you’re not attending this year’s Anthrocon, the furries have a wonderful habit of showing up at various events throughout Pittsburgh. The convention joins Harris Theater to co-present a screening of The Secret of N.I.M.H., a 1982 animated feature about a mother mouse on a dangerous quest to save her children. Anthrocon attendees and kids 12 and under pay only $5 to get in. 4 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $5-11. trustarts.org
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
53 Thieves with Rachel Ana Dobken and Sherry CD-ROM. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Smiling Moose. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. $16. druskyentertainment.com
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Rahsaan Patterson. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $60-70. citywinery.com
FILM/COMEDY • LAWRENCEVILLE
Coconut Night: Monty Python & The Holy Grail with The Harvey Wallbangers. 10 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $17. rowhousecinemas.com
Sun., July 7
DRAG • STATION SQUARE
Showgirl Sundays Drag Brunch. 11 a.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 West Station Square Dr., Station Square. $10-20. facebook.com/ssproductionspgh
Mon., July 8
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
The Used with The Year and Amira Elfeky. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N Shore Dr., North Shore. $49.50-99. opusoneproductions.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Norah Jones: Visions Tour with Sasha Dobson. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $59.50-323.75. pittsburghsymphony.org
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Steel & Bone Productions takes over Cattivo to present what’s described as “an evening of progressive death metal malignity.” The Toronto-based trio Tomb Mold stops in as part of a tour for their fourth album The Enduring Spirit, which Pitchfork called “an ambitious and deeply human suite that touches the sublime.” Also playing is Horrendous from Philadelphia and local act Genital Shame. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $20. facebook.com/cattivopgh
Tue., July 9
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Aurora. 5 p.m. Agnes Katz Plaza. 667 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
LIT • MILLVALE
Pittsburgh Poetry Collective presents Steel City Slam. 7:30 p.m. Sign-ups at 7 p.m. Poetry Lounge. 313 North Ave., Millvale. $5. poetrymillvale.com
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
The Music Man. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 14. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $35-98. pittsburghclo.org
Wed., July 10
FILM • OAKMONT
Purple Rain. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $10. theoakstheater.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Drum & Bass Night. 9 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. Free. thegovernmentcenter.com