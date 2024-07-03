Pittsburgh’s top events: July 4-10

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mike Schwartz Anthrocon at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Thu., July 4



CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Anthrocon. 12:30-11 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 7. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $65 for pre-registration, $80 at the door. anthrocon.org

FESTIVAL • ALLENTOWN

Find free Independence Day fun for the whole family when Bottlerocket Social Hall and the Pittsburgh Parks Department present Big Blast at Grandview: A Hilltop Summer Celebration. Play yard games, check out a local artist and vendor market, cheer on participants at a hot dog eating contest, or take a Burgh Bus shuttle to see live music at the Grandview Park bandshell. After dark, get a scenic view of the Downtown fireworks display. 3-9:30 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. All ages. bottlerocketpgh.com

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

July 4th: Explosive Science! 6-11 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $71-139. carnegiesciencecenter.org

Fri., July 5

ART • HILL DISTRICT

Hill Dance Academy Theatre presents A Day of Art in the Hill District. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 2900 Bedford Ave., Hill District. Free. All ages. facebook.com/5678hdat

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Unique: An Improv Show About Disabilities and Mental Health. 7 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. 16 and over. arcadecomedytheater.com

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Wes Parker with Indré and I Swallow Ghosts. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $10. opusoneproductions.com

COMEDY • STRIP DISTRICT

Comedy In The Loft. 8-10 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $30-90. kingflyspirits.com/events

Sat., July 6

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Even if you’re not attending this year’s Anthrocon, the furries have a wonderful habit of showing up at various events throughout Pittsburgh. The convention joins Harris Theater to co-present a screening of The Secret of N.I.M.H., a 1982 animated feature about a mother mouse on a dangerous quest to save her children. Anthrocon attendees and kids 12 and under pay only $5 to get in. 4 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $5-11. trustarts.org

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

53 Thieves with Rachel Ana Dobken and Sherry CD-ROM. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Smiling Moose. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. $16. druskyentertainment.com

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Rahsaan Patterson. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $60-70. citywinery.com

FILM/COMEDY • LAWRENCEVILLE

Coconut Night: Monty Python & The Holy Grail with The Harvey Wallbangers. 10 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $17. rowhousecinemas.com

Sun., July 7

DRAG • STATION SQUARE

Showgirl Sundays Drag Brunch. 11 a.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 West Station Square Dr., Station Square. $10-20. facebook.com/ssproductionspgh

Mon., July 8

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

The Used with The Year and Amira Elfeky. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N Shore Dr., North Shore. $49.50-99. opusoneproductions.com

click to enlarge Photo: Joelle Grace Taylor Norah Jones at Heinz Hall

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Norah Jones: Visions Tour with Sasha Dobson. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $59.50-323.75. pittsburghsymphony.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Steel & Bone Productions takes over Cattivo to present what’s described as “an evening of progressive death metal malignity.” The Toronto-based trio Tomb Mold stops in as part of a tour for their fourth album The Enduring Spirit, which Pitchfork called “an ambitious and deeply human suite that touches the sublime.” Also playing is Horrendous from Philadelphia and local act Genital Shame. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $20. facebook.com/cattivopgh

Tue., July 9

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Aurora. 5 p.m. Agnes Katz Plaza. 667 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

LIT • MILLVALE

Pittsburgh Poetry Collective presents Steel City Slam. 7:30 p.m. Sign-ups at 7 p.m. Poetry Lounge. 313 North Ave., Millvale. $5. poetrymillvale.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

The Music Man. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 14. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $35-98. pittsburghclo.org

Wed., July 10

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Purple Rain at The Oaks Theater

FILM • OAKMONT

Purple Rain. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $10. theoakstheater.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Drum & Bass Night. 9 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. Free. thegovernmentcenter.com