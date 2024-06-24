Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Humane Animal Rescue, Ray & Jerry's Barber Shop, Umami, and more

Nonprofit

Multiple Positions. Are you dedicated to making a difference in the lives of animals? The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hiring for multiple positions, including Veterinarians, a Wildlife Rehabilitator, a Volunteer Coordinator, and more. Benefits include health insurance, life insurance, 401(k) Match, disability insurance, PTO, and an employee assistance program. Click here for more details

Paralegal/Legal Assistant. The Abolitionist Law Center is a public interest law firm and community organizing project that challenges the criminal punishment system in Pennsylvania. They are hiring a full-time Paralegal/Legal Assistant for their Pittsburgh office. The ALC Paralegal works with the legal department in litigation, investigation, and research tasks, communicating with incarcerated clients, managing case files, and managing intake correspondence. Salary is $55,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Creative Assistant. Amizade is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire empathy, catalyze social action, and link diverse networks through Fair Trade Learning. Through unique partnerships with universities and other organizations, Amizade is able to offer global service-learning programs with a variety of program focal points. They are currently seeking a part-time (18-25 hours per week) Creative Assistant to primarily be responsible to act as (1) social media manager for all of Amizade’s social accounts, and (2) a key participant in developing and implementing branding and communications strategy. The ideal candidate will have some social media management and graphic design experience, be inspired to work in the field of global education, and be passionate about social justice and equity in education. Pay is $20/hour. Click here for more details

Director of Development. Women for a Healthy Environment is a non-profit organization that empowers underserved communities to build resilience, promote equity, and safeguard children from environmental health hazards. They are hiring a full-time Director of Development who is responsible for formulating strategic and operational goals designed to raise awareness of WHE, to secure funding, foster donor relations, as well as translate the Mission and Vision into actionable objectives specific to area of expertise. The successful candidate will be able to create and execute a comprehensive fund development plan for WHE which will include fostering donor relations, expansion of annual giving, grant proposals and administration, special events planning, and investigating options for innovative fundraising projects and initiatives using data analysis to inform strategies. Salary is $75,000/year. Click here for more details

Deputy Director. The mission of 1Hood Media Academy is to build liberated communities through art, education, and social justice. They are seeking a full-time Deputy Director who will partner with the CEO and other senior staff on strategy and fund development while supporting a strong and growing team. This role involves ensuring operational effectiveness, managing key organizational functions, and maintaining strong internal and external relationships. Salary is $70,000-90,000/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Documentary Archival Researcher Training. Netflix’s Documentary Archival Researcher Training is a training and development program that is intended to give individuals from under-recognized backgrounds the skill set necessary to be strong candidates for entry-level positions in Documentary Production. They are seeking highly motivated candidates who are interested in the Documentary Filmmaking space. Candidates will receive a chance to attend a three-day virtual seminar that will offer hands-on learning experiences for entry-level to early-career professionals in the field of documentary filmmaking. The goal of the program is for participants to have a pathway to learn more about different opportunities in the documentary industry, aid their growth in their filmmaking journey, and foster future Netflix Documentary Filmmaking Talent. This is a training program (and not employment). Click here for more details

Licensed Barber. Ray & Jerry’s Barber Shop is a busy barber shop located in Green Tree. They are seeking an experienced part-time Barber who is licensed, reliable, and clean/neat-looking in appearance. The shift is for Mondays and Thursdays from 8 am to 6 pm. Pay is a percentage of sales plus tips. Click here for more details

Visitor & Museum Services Gallery Associate. The Carnegie Museum of Art is hiring a part-time Visitor and Museum Services Gallery Associate who is responsible for welcoming individuals and groups to the CMOA and serving as an approachable and enthusiastic presence throughout the museum during operational and open hours as well as special events while protecting the collection and helping to keep the artworks safe from damage. Pay is $16/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Tattoo Consultant/Front Desk Receptionist. Are you looking to work in a creative environment? The Pittsburgh Tattoo Studio, a reputable high-end tattoo and body piercing studio, is looking for someone to join their team as a part-time Tattoo Consultant/Receptionist. No experience is necessary; they will teach you everything you need to know about the industry. Some responsibilities include: answering incoming calls, scheduling tattoo appointments, using a POS system, verifying proper photo ID, and more. They are looking for someone who is highly motivated, energetic, and enjoys working with the public. Must be at least 18 years of age. Pay is $12/hour plus a 20% employee discount, 401(k), and dental/health/vision insurance. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

All Positions. Alberta’s Pizza’s new location in the North Side is hiring for many positions, including: Bartenders, Servers, Pizza Makers, Sous, Garde Manger, Prep/Line Cook, Busser/Dishwasher, Wine Nerds, and Bread/Dessert Nerds. Pay is $20-34/hour with full-time hours, vacation days, sick days, PTO, and health plans after 6 months. They are looking for like-minded people who are positive, friendly, creative and love the industry. Click here for more details

Fine Dining Servers. Lawrenceville’s Umami, a Japanese Izakaya restaurant, is currently looking for Servers with a minimum of two years of fine dining experience— bartending experience is a plus. Pay is $25-40/hour. Click here for more details

Server. Kiku Japanese Restaurant in Station Square is seeking an experienced front-of-house professional to join their team as a part-time Server. The Server performs guest service in the dining room by making sure that all dining room guests are seated at clean and properly set up tables, that all guests receive prompt attention, have their orders promptly prepared and served, and that tables are cleaned and ready for the next guests. Any Japanese language skills or Japanese cuisine knowledge is preferred, but not required. Wage plus tips ends up being around $20-30/hour average. Click here for more details

Prep Cook. Spoonwood Brewing Co. in Bethel Park is seeking to add an experienced full-time Line Cook to their team. The shift is Tuesday through Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. This is a great opportunity to learn new skills with room for advancement. They offer competitive wages, a $200 sign-on bonus (after 60 days of employment), paid holidays, paid sick time, paid vacation (after one year of employment), free meals, and a take-home growler of beer (for employees over 21). Click here for more details

Deli/Cheesemonger. Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. in the Strip District is seeking full-time Customer Service people to sell cheese and meats at their deli counter. Shifts are daylight only with no nights. Pay starts at $30,000/year plus health and life insurance, profit sharing, 401(k), and paid holidays. Click here for more details