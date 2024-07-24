‌Pittsburgh’s top events: July 25-31

Thu., July 25
FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE
Head down the rabbit hole when the Children’s Museum presents a magical edition of their BLOOM Summer Arts Festival. The family-friendly event takes inspiration from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland for what’s described as a day of “whimsical art, music and flowers,” with themed activities ranging from a tea party to hat decorating. Guests can also expect yoga, family portrait sessions, and a jump rope performance by the Double Dutch Swing Squad. Floral outfits and accessories are encouraged. 6-8 p.m. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. $5. pittsburghkids.org
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $39.50-89.50. promowestlive.com
MAGIC • OAKMONT
Smokus Pocus. 8-9:30 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $35-150. theoakstheater.com
Fri., July 26
PARTY • OAKLAND
Make no bones about it, the Carnegie Museum of Natural History is celebrating 125 years of Dippy, its most famous dinosaur specimen. Pay tribute to the fossilized Diplodocus during After Dark: Dippy’s Rockstar Bash, a 21-and-over party featuring live music by local acts and various interactive activities, including a scavenger hunt and a talk by the museum’s senior dinosaur curator. Have fun while learning about dinos during this adult-oriented event. 6-10 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $24, $19 for members. 21 and over. carnegiemnh.org
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
Night in the Tropics: Island Oasis. 7-10 p.m. VIP admission 5 p.m. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. $105-165. aviary.org
SPORTS • NORTH SHORE
Liverpool FC vs. Real Betis Balompié. 7:30 p.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Shore. Tickets start at $75. acrisurestadium.com
Sat., July 27
OUTDOORS • EAST END
OpenStreetsPGH: Homewood and East End. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Multiple locations. East Liberty Blvd. at Liberty Green Park, Larimer Ave. to Broad St., Frankstown Ave. to Homewood Ave., Thomas Blvd. to Braddock Ave. Free. openstreetspgh.org
MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE
Lawrenceville Vintage Market. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lawrenceville Market House. 4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/lvmarkethouse
FILM • OAKLAND
Carnegie Museum of Art Film Series presents Power Plays. 2-5 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $8-10. carnegieart.org
DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Dance Africa Pittsburgh: Heart to Heart. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 28. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $29-39. newhazletttheater.org
FESTIVAL • HAZELWOOD
Alternate Histories Greenfield Happy Hour Series. 3-7 p.m. Hazel Grove Brewing. 4609 Irvine St., Hazelwood. Free. RSVP required. alternatehistories.com
ART • SHARPSBURG
Artist Reception: Dark Mode by John Burt Sanders. 5-8 p.m. Continues through Sept. 7. ZYNKA Gallery. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com
MUSIC • MILLVALE
Beings. 7:30 p.m. Sprezzatura. 112 E. Sherman St., Millvale. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. sprezzaturapgh.com/events
Sun., July 28
FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE
Community Fest: The Archives. 1-8 p.m. Mattress Factory. 509 Jacksonia St., North Side. Free. mattress.org
MUSIC • HAZELWOOD
Summer Sounds with Weather Permitting presents Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto. 5-10 p.m. Mill 19. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. Free. RSVP required. hazelwoodlocal.com
MUSIC • MILLVALE
Sleater-Kinney hits Mr. Smalls during a tour to promote their latest album Little Rope. The 11th release from the feminist rock duo explores the grief member Carrie Brownstein felt after the tragic deaths of her mother and stepfather, delivering tracks that also touch on the many crises women now face. See these riot grrrl legends along with guest Die Spitz. 8 p.m Doors at 7 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $45. mrsmalls.com
Mon., July 29
LIT • BLOOMFIELD
Mark Morton presents Desolation: A Heavy Metal Memoir. 7-9 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. $32. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
FILM • STRIP DISTRICT
The Junior Chamber of Commerce Players Present Mamma Mia! 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $15-20. citywinery.com
Tue., July 30
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh CLO presents Seussical. 7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 4. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $45-83. pittsburghclo.org
COMEDY • MCKEES ROCKS
Comedy Bang! Bang! Live. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $64. roxiantheatre.com
Wed., July 31
MUSIC • ALLENTOWN
The Felice Brothers with Dead Gowns. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com