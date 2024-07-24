‌Pittsburgh’s top events: July 25-31

click to enlarge Photo: Elliot Cramer Photography Night in the Tropics: Island Oasis at the National Aviary

Thu., July 25



FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

Head down the rabbit hole when the Children’s Museum presents a magical edition of their BLOOM Summer Arts Festival. The family-friendly event takes inspiration from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland for what’s described as a day of “whimsical art, music and flowers,” with themed activities ranging from a tea party to hat decorating. Guests can also expect yoga, family portrait sessions, and a jump rope performance by the Double Dutch Swing Squad. Floral outfits and accessories are encouraged. 6-8 p.m. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. $5. pittsburghkids.org

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $39.50-89.50. promowestlive.com

MAGIC • OAKMONT

Smokus Pocus. 8-9:30 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $35-150. theoakstheater.com

click to enlarge Photo: Joshua Franzos/Treehouse Media Dippy’s Rockstar Bash After Dark at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History

Fri., July 26



PARTY • OAKLAND

Make no bones about it, the Carnegie Museum of Natural History is celebrating 125 years of Dippy, its most famous dinosaur specimen. Pay tribute to the fossilized Diplodocus during After Dark: Dippy’s Rockstar Bash, a 21-and-over party featuring live music by local acts and various interactive activities, including a scavenger hunt and a talk by the museum’s senior dinosaur curator. Have fun while learning about dinos during this adult-oriented event. 6-10 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $24, $19 for members. 21 and over. carnegiemnh.org

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

Night in the Tropics: Island Oasis. 7-10 p.m. VIP admission 5 p.m. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. $105-165. aviary.org

SPORTS • NORTH SHORE

Liverpool FC vs. Real Betis Balompié. 7:30 p.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Shore. Tickets start at $75. acrisurestadium.com

click to enlarge Photo: Murphy Lee Moschetta OpenStreetsPGH: Homewood and East End

Sat., July 27

OUTDOORS • EAST END

OpenStreetsPGH: Homewood and East End. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Multiple locations. East Liberty Blvd. at Liberty Green Park, Larimer Ave. to Broad St., Frankstown Ave. to Homewood Ave., Thomas Blvd. to Braddock Ave. Free. openstreetspgh.org

MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE

Lawrenceville Vintage Market. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lawrenceville Market House. 4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/lvmarkethouse

FILM • OAKLAND

Carnegie Museum of Art Film Series presents Power Plays. 2-5 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $8-10. carnegieart.org

DANCE • NORTH SIDE

Dance Africa Pittsburgh: Heart to Heart. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 28. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $29-39. newhazletttheater.org

FESTIVAL • HAZELWOOD

Alternate Histories Greenfield Happy Hour Series. 3-7 p.m. Hazel Grove Brewing. 4609 Irvine St., Hazelwood. Free. RSVP required. alternatehistories.com

ART • SHARPSBURG

Artist Reception: Dark Mode by John Burt Sanders. 5-8 p.m. Continues through Sept. 7. ZYNKA Gallery. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Beings. 7:30 p.m. Sprezzatura. 112 E. Sherman St., Millvale. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. sprezzaturapgh.com/events

Sun., July 28

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

Community Fest: The Archives. 1-8 p.m. Mattress Factory. 509 Jacksonia St., North Side. Free. mattress.org

MUSIC • HAZELWOOD

Summer Sounds with Weather Permitting presents Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto. 5-10 p.m. Mill 19. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. Free. RSVP required. hazelwoodlocal.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Sleater-Kinney hits Mr. Smalls during a tour to promote their latest album Little Rope. The 11th release from the feminist rock duo explores the grief member Carrie Brownstein felt after the tragic deaths of her mother and stepfather, delivering tracks that also touch on the many crises women now face. See these riot grrrl legends along with guest Die Spitz. 8 p.m Doors at 7 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $45. mrsmalls.com

Mon., July 29

LIT • BLOOMFIELD

Mark Morton presents Desolation: A Heavy Metal Memoir. 7-9 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. $32. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

FILM • STRIP DISTRICT

The Junior Chamber of Commerce Players Present Mamma Mia! 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $15-20. citywinery.com

Tue., July 30

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh CLO presents Seussical. 7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 4. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $45-83. pittsburghclo.org

click to enlarge Photo: Kyle Christy/IFC Comedy Bang! Bang! Live at Roxian Theatre

COMEDY • MCKEES ROCKS

Comedy Bang! Bang! Live. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $64. roxiantheatre.com

Wed., July 31

MUSIC • ALLENTOWN

The Felice Brothers with Dead Gowns. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com