Community-Building Concert Returns

click to enlarge Photo credit: Stereotype Photography The Wailers, 2021

I hope Pittsburgh is ready for a cool, Caribbean vibe, coupled with the laid-back beats of some excellent bands because “Rock, Reggae & Relief” is returning on August 10 and promises a feel-good day that helps our neighbors.

What you may not know, is that Pittsburgh has long played a storied role in reggae history, hosting the final live concert by Bob Marley, on September 23, 1980, at the Stanley Theater (now the Benedum Center).

click to enlarge Art by Dylan Fant

Brainchild of the Piatt Family Foundation and family member, Lucas Piatt, “Rock, Reggae & Relief” is a street-party inspired festival that brings together national touring acts and local rockers with fans from all over to celebrate music and diversity in hope, energy and positive vibes to support Pittsburgher’s in need.

Heading into year six, the event has some exciting new changes in store.

2024 News & Lineup

The biggest news for 2024 is the festival’s hop across the river to Stage AE. According to festival founder, Lucas Piatt, “We love Downtown, but our festival outgrew our block of Forbes Avenue, so we're excited to expand and move to the Northside since it's a destination for music and culture. Hope to see you all August 10!"

This year’s lineup is a true banger including headliners Dirty Heads, who are known for combing hip-hop, reggae, and rock to create a unique sound that both fully embodies their Southern California roots and resonates with audiences around the globe.

click to enlarge Photo credit: Stereotype Photography The Movement, 2022

Joining them on the bill is Columbia, South Carolina’s, The Movement, known as reggae shapeshifters with a foundation of heavy drum and bass. Boston’s The Elovators will show up with a sound that lovers of Jack Johnson and G. Love will recognize. Jam reggae-rock favorites Roots of Creation and Pittsburgh’s own Reggae-Rock & Ska Punk group Fubar will also bring a special beat.

Of special note in the lineup are reggae legends Third World. Celebrating 49 years, Reggae Ambassadors, Third World is one of the longest-lived Reggae bands of all time, and one of Jamaica’s most consistently popular crossover acts among international audiences. Mixing in elements of R&B, funk, pop, and rock and, later on, dancehall and rap, Third World’s style has been described as “reggae-fusion.” Third World has performed to thousands of music fans on six of the seven continents and even toured & recorded with late great Bob Marley, including opening for Marley’s first world tour in 1978.

Empowering Single Parents Through Education

"Pittsburgh is our home, we're committed to its vibrancy and want to have opportunities to get together for the love of music to support our neighbors,” shared Lucas Piatt, “Rock Reggae & Relief brings diverse folks together for a day of great vibes, amazing national and local bands, and fun while supporting and talking about the important work of Pittsburgh Scholar House.”

click to enlarge Photo credit: Stereotype Photography Rock, Reggae & Relief 2022

There are a lot of wonderful ways to support our neighbors and grow equitable, healthy communities. Arguably, a sunny day filled with fresh music and good feelings is one of the most fun ways!

Since the inception of the festival, money is raised for a local organization to help build up the Pittsburgh community. This year’s beneficiary, Pittsburgh Scholar House has a mission to empower single parents and their children to begin building a cycle of generational prosperity. Rather than focusing on a single service, Pittsburgh Scholar House provides many forms of assistance to participating families, ensuring they have the support they need to achieve their goals.

The money raised at Rock Reggae & Relief will support up to 20 single parents in the Wayfinders Scholars Fund. The Fund supports parents in earning their degree while also providing comprehensive support services like affordable housing, childcare, and much more.

"Pittsburgh Scholar House is dedicated to improving the quality of life for single parents and their children through post-secondary education and comprehensive supportive services. Through our Wayfinders Program, participants benefit from a variety of advantages aimed at helping them achieve academic success while managing the responsibilities of parenthood. We are incredibly grateful to the Piatt Family Foundation for partnering with us to raise money for the Wayfinders Scholarship Fund through Rock, Reggae & Relief," said Dr. Diamonte Walker, CEO of Pittsburgh Scholar House.

The Wayfinders Program is designed for single, head-of-household parents who are committed to completing a two- or four-year college degree. Participating parents must have at least one child under the age of 18 and meet the income eligibility requirements to enroll in Wayfinders Academy and other Pittsburgh Scholar House programs.

A History of Supporting the Community

The Piatt Family Foundation has a long-standing history of supporting transformative work undertaken by local nonprofit organizations in both Allegheny and Washington Counties. They have provided necessary funding to charities including Women Who Rock, St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, Washington County Chamber of Commerce, and many more organizations focused on arts, music and community.

Or course, that work is on top of the past recipients of Rock, Reggae, & Relief funding which has provided necessary funds for hurricane disaster relief in Puerto Rico, focused on Ovarian Cancer Research following the death of Piatt Sotheby International Realty’s colleague Julie Huss, whose family is still involved in the event, provided support for innovative food justice program 412 Food Rescue, donated proceeds to culinary training restaurant Café Momentum, and provided closing costs and day payment assistance for first-time black homebuyers in Allegheny County through Catapult.

For complete details and tickets, be sure to visit: rockreggaerelief.com.