 Pittsburgh’s top 420 events | Weed | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s top 420 events

Local happenings to make your 4/20 weekend a 10.

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top 420 events
CP ILLUSTRATION: Jeff Schreckengost

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

It’s all wake and bake(d eggs) when City Winery presents The Bob Marley 420 Brunch. The dining experience includes a buffet and a live performance by the Pittsburgh reggae band Truth and Rites. 12 p.m. Sat., April 20. Doors at 11 a.m. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $20-25. citywinery.com

DRAG • STRIP DISTRICT

Bring your sense of humor, appetite, and tip money to the Tokers and Jokers Drag Brunch at Kingfly Spirits. Presented by S&S Productions, the event includes appearances by Luna Skye, Indi Skies, Catty Wampus, Pariah Sinclair, and Leia Way LeStat. 12:30-3 p.m. Sat., April 20. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. Tickets start at $20. kingflyspirits.com

PARTY • ALLENTOWN

Mama, don’t let your babies grow up to miss the Willie Jamboree: A 4/20 Tribute to Willie Nelson at Bottlerocket Social Hall. The event pays tribute to one of country music’s cannabis-friendly forefathers with a set by DJ Sister Sludge. 8 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Sat., April 20. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $15. bottlerocketpgh.com

DRAG • MILLVALE

Some of Pittsburgh’s hottest drag acts will gather for a special 420 Holiday Special at Harold's Haunt. Join Jenny Sais Quoi, Snoozy Q, Bettie Wylde, and Brooklyn Barbie for a night of risque fun. 8-11 p.m. Sat., April 20. 142 Grant Ave., Millvale. $10. glittersty.com

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Arcade Comedy Theater promises a night of “lit laughs and uproarious fun” during the Doomscroll Comedy Show. The interactive 420-themed event turns mindlessly scrolling on Reels and TikTok into some great material. 8 p.m. Sat., April 20. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. arcadecomedytheater.com

PARTY • LAWRENCEVILLE

Spirit presents Neon Jungle Dreams, a 420 party with treats for the ears and eyes. The event features music by Lemz, Formosa, and Mr. Owl, and a special video art installation. 8 p.m. Sat., April 20. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

