Pittsburgh Oldies All Stars isn't a tribute show, it's a DeLoreon ride

Photo: Courtesy of Bill Lash Pure Gold performs at Pittsburgh Oldies All Stars, The Palace Theater, April 21, 2024

Photo: Courtesy of Bill Lash Chuck Blasko's The Vogues perform at Pittsburgh Oldies All Stars, The Palace Theater, April 21, 2024

Photo: Courtesy of Bill Lash Jimmy Ross from The Jaggerz performs at Pittsburgh Oldies All Stars, The Palace Theater, April 21, 2024

Photo: Courtesy of Bill Lash The Skyliners perform at Pittsburgh Oldies All Stars, The Palace Theater, April 21, 2024

After the show in the lobby, members of the audience run up to shake his hand.

Photo: Courtesy of Bill Lash The Marcels perform at Pittsburgh Oldies All Stars, The Palace Theater, April 21, 2024

The supposed advantage of the streaming era is having all genres of recorded music, from every decade, at our fingertips, a time machine in its own right. But it was refreshing to be taken back to an era when songs were released and obsessed over at a slower pace, and reverberate in their fans’ lives even as they pass retirement age.