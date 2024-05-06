 A petition for the Evergreen Cafe owner to get parking back is slowly racking up signatures on Change.org | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A petition for the Evergreen Cafe owner to get parking back is slowly racking up signatures on Change.org

By

click to enlarge A petition for the Evergreen Cafe owner to get parking back is slowly racking up signatures on Change.org
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Phil Bacharach in the Evergreen Cafe, and the loading zone sign outside of it

Following an online petition against the parking spaces in front of the Evergreen Cafe that garnered more than 700 signatures, the City of Pittsburgh turned the once-legal spaces into a a 30 minute loading zone.

Now, the Pittsburgh parking menace camp has responded with an effort to convince the City to reinstate the former parking regulations by issuing its own online petition, which claims that if the lack of parking continues, “the business will collapse and a man that grew the business for over 50 years will lose everything.”

“If they listened to a petition, why shouldn’t we start one?” Evergreen Cafe owner and proud jagoff Phil Bacharach tells Pittsburgh City Paper. “If they listened to one, why shouldn’t they listen to two?”

The petition, created in late April by Bacharach’s daughter has, as of publication deadline, more than 100 signatures on Change.org. The petition makes a case for the City reinstating the former parking sign, which allowed for parking any time other than between 2:30 and 6 PM on weekdays.

 The petition states that Bacharach has no longer been receiving any communication with anyone in the City and reiterated Bacharach’s disappointment with the result of his Right to Know Request, which largely contained screenshots of email communication between City officials about the parking spaces. Bacharach tells City Paper he calls an individual who works with the City’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure every day. A spokesperson for the City did not respond to a City Paper request for comment by press time.

“I’m gonna bother them and see how many people will sign,” Bacharach says. “And then if enough people sign, I’m gonna see why they won’t do anything about it. That’s why they changed it in the first place, because of a petition, right?”

The petition also lists several points billed as responses to “on-going lies being spread on the internet.” Evergreen Cafe customers and separate food truck businesses also used the parking, not just Bacharach, according to the petition. It also claims nobody used the parking during rush hour and that nobody parks there “out of spite.”

click to enlarge A petition for the Evergreen Cafe owner to get parking back is slowly racking up signatures on Change.org
CP Photo: Ali Trachta
Phil Bacharach's car "loading" outside of the Evergreen Cafe
Critics of the parking point out that it interrupts traffic on Penn Ave., which typically brings in lots of high speed vehicles. Some think parked vehicles look like temporarily-stopped, occupied vehicles. Defenders say this misconception speaks to a lack of knowledge about the long-running bar and its parking.

Some believe this ongoing dispute, which, locally, has gone viral, distracts from larger, necessary reforms to Penn Ave. — a high-speed road and the site of multiple, sometimes fatal collisions. District 9 Councilman Khari Mosley told City Paper as much in March.

In a text to City Paper, Jennifer Makovics, who started the petition to restrict parking in front of the cafe, responded magnanimously to the new petition.

“I’m happy to hear they are looking to engage with the local community on this issue,” she writes. “I suspect they might not get the outcome they’re hoping for but that’s all part of the democratic process.”

Tags

Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: Dumbass St. edition

By Michael Machosky

Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: Dumbass St. edition

Who are sex workers' clients? Probably not who you think

By Jessie Sage

Who are sex workers' clients? Probably not who you think

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 2-8

By CP Staff

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 2-8

Artists of color say Pittsburgh has "perfected racism." What would real progress look like?

By Colin Williams

Artists of color say Pittsburgh has "perfected racism." What would real progress look like?

Both the Evergreen Cafe owner and his adversaries are calling authorities over the new loading zone

By Matt Petras

Both the Evergreen Cafe owner and his adversaries are calling authorities over the new loading zone

Evergreen Cafe owner's car is still out front, now just "loading" in the loading zone every half hour

By Ali Trachta

Evergreen Cafe owner's car is still out front, now just "loading" in the loading zone every half hour (2)

Yinz gettin' hijacked? Amateur sleuth believes D.B. Cooper was a Pittsburgher

By Amanda Waltz

Yinz gettin' hijacked? Amateur sleuth believes D.B. Cooper was a Pittsburgher

Pittsburgh’s Astrobotic launches lunar mission with NASA, but propellant issue poses problems

By Alice Crow

A diagram shows the spiralling path Peregrine will take to the Moon's surface.
More »
More News
All News

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 1- 7, 2024

Previous Issues

Protesters and Police clash on Pitt’s campus
23 images

Protesters and police clash on Pitt’s campus

By Mars Johnson

Transit Talk: Give us a water taxi, you cowards

Transit Talk: Give us a water taxi, you cowards

By Colin Williams

Troy Polamalu with his signature long hair in the Steelers' home white and gold uniforms

Troy Polamalu will return to the 'Burgh for a greater cause

By Justin Stewart

Sophie Masloff seldom talked about her childhood. Were seedy family ties the reason?

Sophie Masloff seldom talked about her childhood. Were seedy family ties the reason?

By David S. Rotenstein

By some metrics, Fox Chapel is a sundown town

By some metrics, Fox Chapel is a sundown town

By David S. Rotenstein

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 2-8

‌Pittsburgh’s top events:
May 2-8
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation