click to enlarge Lace up your sneakers and get moving for local nonprofits
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Greg Brunner completes a speed workout on the Millvale River Trail on Aug. 10, 2021.
Now that it’s finally not flooding here in the ’Burgh, it’s the perfect time to lace up your sneakers, step out onto the trails, tracks, and streets, and contribute to our local community with your feet.

Whether you’re a marathoner training for the next big race or a leisurely stroller who loves the sunshine, there are many local walks and runs happening this spring and summer, each supporting meaningful causes, including healthcare initiatives, education advocacy, or support for refugees in the area, there’s a walk or run you can join this month and next. These events raise vital funds for important causes while making you sweat with friends. How fun is that? So, grab your running shoes, pop on your running bib, and put one foot in front of the other for your favorite cause.

Go Further For Family Walk/Run 2024 (May 18)

Beginning at the North Park Boathouse, this pet-friendly and kid-friendly walk/run raises funds for children and families in the local area who are fostering, adopting, or seeking help as refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan, and other war-torn countries.

Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. with a gathering at 8:45. The race begins promptly at 9 a.m. After the race, supporters and racers are welcome to join in for games, activities, and snacks from 10 a.m. until noon. Registration fees cover the t-shirt and swag bag distributed at the event and the games, snacks, and activities afterward.

click to enlarge Lace up your sneakers and get moving for local nonprofits
Courtesy of South Fayette Glow Run
Participants run in neon shirts around the track at South Fayette H.S.

South Fayette Glow Run (June 1)

If you’ve never participated in a glow-in-the-dark 5K before, you may find the lack of sunshine on a hot day quite appealing. This fun course wraps around the South Fayette School District Campus, with ample off-street parking for participants. The South Fayette Glow Run is an all-ages fundraising walk/run event benefiting the Four Diamonds, a charity whose mission is to provide medical care and support for child cancer patients at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

Late registration begins this week and runs right up to the day of the event. T-shirts are limited, but every runner will receive a running bib for the event. Participants will also receive glow-in-the-dark bracelets and necklaces.

Pittsburgh Melanoma Foundation 5K Run/Walk (June 8)

This race begins and ends in the lot near the black and yellow playground along Corrigan Drive, and loops down toward Library Road. Adults, kids, and teams may participate in this event, with discounted fees for youth runners. Everyone gets a T-shirt, a timing chip, and a race bib, even those who wish to attend the event virtually.

That’s right, you can attend this event without attending this event. Participants in the virtual event can complete their 5K at any time and are welcome to share pictures on the Pittsburgh Melanoma Foundation’s social media. In 2023, the virtual event drew in runners from 26 states.

EAWCP Pittsburgh Family Fun Run/Walk 2024 (June 15)

The Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pa. celebrates its 36th annual Family Fun Run/Walk for Epilepsy at PNC Park. You do not need to pre-register to participate in this event. Registration and the included breakfast start at 8 a.m., and the 5K begins for all participants at 9:30 a.m.

Be sure you’re camera-ready for this event as Pittsburgh’s mascots and local radio and television personalities will be greeting runners and starting off the day’s festivities. The course then takes participants along the North Shore and the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. Come for the run, and stay for the tailgate after! Plus, prizes will be awarded to runners who raise the most funds.

click to enlarge Lace up your sneakers and get moving for local nonprofits
Courtesy of Nice 2 Media Marketing & Promotions LLC
Neighborhood Learning Alliance on a business field trip in 2023

Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community (June 22)

The Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community is supporting nearly 70 local nonprofits this year, hoping to raise more funds for our community than ever before. Local nonprofits benefitting from the race include Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, North Hills Community Outreach, Autism Connection of Pa., and the Neighborhood Learning Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving education and opportunities for African American and lower-income families in Allegheny County.

"Our mission at Neighborhood Learning Alliance is to empower students from underserved communities to thrive academically and professionally," said Kashif Henderson, Executive Director of NLA. "The Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community is a crucial opportunity for us to rally the support of our community and ensure the continued success of our programs."

The Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community will take place on Saturday, June 22, at Acrisure Stadium, but begins at Stage AE, located on Pittsburgh's North Shore. Check-in and registration begin at 7:45 a.m., and the event begins at 9 a.m.

