Pittsburgh might be getting Taylor Swift for Christmas

click to enlarge
CP Illustration: Jeff Schrekengost, Taylor Swift photo via Public Domain
All we want for Christmas is Taylor Swift
The Steelers 2024 game schedule
dropped yesterday, and sportsy people have sportsy things to say about it
, like that having so many away games up front is sad, and that they have to face all the AFC North teams at the same time or something. (Do I sound sportsy?)
But those of us with more pop culture predilections noticed something far more important, which is that the Steelers are playing the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day this year. That means tight end Travis Kelce is coming to town, which means Pittsburgh is getting Taylor Swift for Christmas. Maybe.
In case you've not opened one single social media app in the last year, quick heads up: Taylor Swift is has been dating Kelce since sometime last summer, and she frequently shows up to his games in stadiums across the country to cheer him on with her famous friends while eating chicken and seemingly ranch
. So it stands to reason she might make an appearance at Acrisure Stadium for the Christmas game.
Plus, she is
from Pennsylvania! (Other side of the state, but still.) And she grew up on a Christmas tree farm! It's basically a homecoming!!!
Then again, maybe Tayvis will be no more by the time the holidays roll around. Maybe the fact that he merely knows how to ball while she knows Aristotle will become too much for them. Maybe he'll do one more cringey rendition of "Viva Las Vegas" and she'll just walk out. Maybe she'll actually come out as queer
and reunite with rumored ex-girlfriend Dianna Agron and they'll finally get matching Alice in Wonderland
tattoos. Who knows! But until then, Santa baby, there's only one thing on our Christmas list. Bring us our fave tortured poet, please.