Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22

This‌ ‌week’s‌ ‌must-see‌ ‌arts‌ ‌and‌ ‌cultural‌ productions

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22
Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Poli POP, part of the EQT Children's Theater Festival

Thu., May 16

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Jazz Poetry 2024: Milena Casado Quartet, Rae Armantrout, Yahya Ashour, Oleksandr Frazé-Frazénko, and Richard Hamilton. 7 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org

MUSIC • MILLVALE
In Flames with Gatecreeper and Creeping Death. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $35-135. opusoneproductions.com

BINGO • ALLENTOWN
Bottlerocket Social Hall throws a hunka, hunka burning birthday celebration with a special edition of Elvis BINGO. Help the Allentown bar and performance venue mark two years in operation with an impersonator who will keep the numbers coming and the hips shaking. For more birthday antics, join them on May 17 for a big bash featuring Pittsburgh talent. 7:30 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

Fri., May 17

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
EQT Children's Theater Festival. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sun., May 19. Cultural District. Multiple venues, Downtown. $12 per show, discounts apply when purchasing tickets for multiple shows. All ages. ctf.trustarts.org

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22
Photo: Robby Klein
Better Than Ezra at Rivers Casino

Better Than Ezra: Live A Little Tour. 7 p.m. Rivers Casino. 777 Casino Dr., North Side. $19-59. riverscasino.com

DANCE • EAST LIBERTY

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22
Lost on a Loom at Kelly Strayhorn Theater
Photo: Kitoko Chargois

Mita Ghosal describes her choreography and performance work as, among other things, recovering the “erased and silenced narratives” related to her South Asian ancestry. She continues exploring that subject with the world premiere of Lost on a Loom, a piece that examines “lost South Asian histories through the lens of Indian textiles, fabrics, and dance.” See the show’s world premiere at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 18. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $15-35. kelly-strayhorn.org

COMEDY • STRIP DISTRICT

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22
Photo: Courtesy of City Winery
Leah & Andrew Rudick: The Rudicks are Here at City Winery

Leah & Andrew Rudick: The Rudicks are Here. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $30-40. citywinery.com

DANCE • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Ballet Theater presents Cinderella. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 19. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-129. pbt.org

THEATER • NORTH SIDE
Front Porch Theatricals presents A… My Name is Still Alice. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 26. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $24-34. newhazletttheater.org

Sat., May 18

MARKET • POINT BREEZE
Handmade Arcade Spring Market. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Construction Junction. 214 North Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. handmadearcade.org

MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE
Lawrenceville Vintage Markets. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lawrenceville Market House. 4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. instagram.com/lvmarkethouse

KIDS • STATION SQUARE
YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh presents Healthy Kids Day. 2-5 p.m. Highmark Stadium. 510 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square. Free. pittsburghymca.org/healthykidsday

FILM • MCKEES ROCKS
Pittsburgh Classic Movie Club and Jump Cut Theater present Dial M for Murder. 3 p.m. The Parkway Theater and Film Lounge. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $8.25. jumpcuttheater.org

PARTY • GREENFIELD

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22
Photo: Matthew Buchholz
Alternate Histories Studio presents the Greenfield Happy Hour Series

Despite the name, the Greenfield Happy Hour Series offers more than post-work adult treats — the event, presented by Alternate Histories Studio, welcomes everyone to enjoy local art, family fun, shopping, and yes, beer. Have your portrait done by Olga Nova, shop handmade goods by Jules Drools Designs, and enjoy food and drinks by Coven Brewing and La Palapa. There will also be demonstrations by POGOH Bikes and Girls Rock Pittsburgh, and music by DJ EZ Lou. 3-7 p.m. 517 Greenfield Ave, Greenfield. Free. alternatehistories.com

PARTY • MUNHALL
Hidden Harbor Spring Fling. 3-10 p.m. THIS IS RED. East Ninth Ave., Munhall. $20, $18 early bird. springflingpgh.eventbrite.com

GALA • LAWRENCEVILLE
Contemporary Craft Out of Hand Gala: The Archive Edition. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $75-1,000. contemporarycraft.org

THEATER • HOMESTEAD
Glitterbox Theater celebrates the completion of its new performance space with a big Rock, Paper, Scissors Theatrical Tournament. Competitors create characters that then square off in an unusual sports showdown. Anyone can enter, only one will win. Adding to the fun is a “slippery wrestling” halftime show and a post-tournament dance party. 7-11 p.m. 210 West Eighth Ave., Homestead. $10-20. instagram.com/theglitterboxtheater

Sun., May 19

TOUR • SOUTH SIDE
South Side Home & Garden Tour. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 18th St. and Carson St., South Side. $25 in advance, $35 day of tour. southsidecommunitycouncil.org

FILM • DOWNTOWN
Lawrence of Arabia. 6 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

Mon., May 20

THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Matthew Morrison. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $60-75. trustarts.org

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS
Kamelot: Awaken the World Tour with Hammefall and Seven Spires. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $25. roxiantheatre.com

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
City and Colour with Georgia Harmer. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $40.50-100. promowestlive.com

Tue., May 21

SPORTS • TROY HILL
CitiParks Pickleball Clinics: Intro to Pickleball. 9-10:30 a.m. Washington’s Landing. 204 Waterfront Dr., Troy Hill. $14.58. pittsburghpa.gov

MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON
P.O.D. with Bad Wolves, Norma Jean, and Blind Channel. 6 p.m. Preserving Underground, 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $45-50. preservingconcerts.com

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Music, Poetry, Sex, and Ass: A Warhol Film Medley. 7 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12.50. rowhousecinemas.com

Wed., May 22

CONVENTION • SOUTH HILLS
Older Adult Resource Fair. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Celebration Villa of South Hills.  5300 Clairton Blvd., South Hills. Free. facebook.com/CVSouthHills

