Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22

Thu., May 16
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Jazz Poetry 2024: Milena Casado Quartet, Rae Armantrout, Yahya Ashour, Oleksandr Frazé-Frazénko, and Richard Hamilton. 7 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org
MUSIC • MILLVALE
In Flames with Gatecreeper and Creeping Death. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $35-135. opusoneproductions.com
BINGO • ALLENTOWN
Bottlerocket Social Hall throws a hunka, hunka burning birthday celebration with a special edition of Elvis BINGO. Help the Allentown bar and performance venue mark two years in operation with an impersonator who will keep the numbers coming and the hips shaking. For more birthday antics, join them on May 17 for a big bash featuring Pittsburgh talent. 7:30 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Fri., May 17
FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
EQT Children's Theater Festival. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sun., May 19. Cultural District. Multiple venues, Downtown. $12 per show, discounts apply when purchasing tickets for multiple shows. All ages. ctf.trustarts.org
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Better Than Ezra: Live A Little Tour. 7 p.m. Rivers Casino. 777 Casino Dr., North Side. $19-59. riverscasino.com
DANCE • EAST LIBERTY
Mita Ghosal describes her choreography and performance work as, among other things, recovering the “erased and silenced narratives” related to her South Asian ancestry. She continues exploring that subject with the world premiere of Lost on a Loom, a piece that examines “lost South Asian histories through the lens of Indian textiles, fabrics, and dance.” See the show’s world premiere at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 18. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $15-35. kelly-strayhorn.org
COMEDY • STRIP DISTRICT
Leah & Andrew Rudick: The Rudicks are Here. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $30-40. citywinery.com
DANCE • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Ballet Theater presents Cinderella. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 19. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-129. pbt.org
THEATER • NORTH SIDE
Front Porch Theatricals presents A… My Name is Still Alice. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 26. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $24-34. newhazletttheater.org
Sat., May 18
MARKET • POINT BREEZE
Handmade Arcade Spring Market. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Construction Junction. 214 North Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. handmadearcade.org
MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE
Lawrenceville Vintage Markets. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lawrenceville Market House. 4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. instagram.com/lvmarkethouse
KIDS • STATION SQUARE
YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh presents Healthy Kids Day. 2-5 p.m. Highmark Stadium. 510 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square. Free. pittsburghymca.org/healthykidsday
FILM • MCKEES ROCKS
Pittsburgh Classic Movie Club and Jump Cut Theater present Dial M for Murder. 3 p.m. The Parkway Theater and Film Lounge. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $8.25. jumpcuttheater.org
PARTY • GREENFIELD
Despite the name, the Greenfield Happy Hour Series offers more than post-work adult treats — the event, presented by Alternate Histories Studio, welcomes everyone to enjoy local art, family fun, shopping, and yes, beer. Have your portrait done by Olga Nova, shop handmade goods by Jules Drools Designs, and enjoy food and drinks by Coven Brewing and La Palapa. There will also be demonstrations by POGOH Bikes and Girls Rock Pittsburgh, and music by DJ EZ Lou. 3-7 p.m. 517 Greenfield Ave, Greenfield. Free. alternatehistories.com
PARTY • MUNHALL
Hidden Harbor Spring Fling. 3-10 p.m. THIS IS RED. East Ninth Ave., Munhall. $20, $18 early bird. springflingpgh.eventbrite.com
GALA • LAWRENCEVILLE
Contemporary Craft Out of Hand Gala: The Archive Edition. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $75-1,000. contemporarycraft.org
THEATER • HOMESTEAD
Glitterbox Theater celebrates the completion of its new performance space with a big Rock, Paper, Scissors Theatrical Tournament. Competitors create characters that then square off in an unusual sports showdown. Anyone can enter, only one will win. Adding to the fun is a “slippery wrestling” halftime show and a post-tournament dance party. 7-11 p.m. 210 West Eighth Ave., Homestead. $10-20. instagram.com/theglitterboxtheater
Sun., May 19
TOUR • SOUTH SIDE
South Side Home & Garden Tour. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 18th St. and Carson St., South Side. $25 in advance, $35 day of tour. southsidecommunitycouncil.org
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Lawrence of Arabia. 6 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org
Mon., May 20
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Matthew Morrison. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $60-75. trustarts.org
MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS
Kamelot: Awaken the World Tour with Hammefall and Seven Spires. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $25. roxiantheatre.com
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
City and Colour with Georgia Harmer. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $40.50-100. promowestlive.com
Tue., May 21
SPORTS • TROY HILL
CitiParks Pickleball Clinics: Intro to Pickleball. 9-10:30 a.m. Washington’s Landing. 204 Waterfront Dr., Troy Hill. $14.58. pittsburghpa.gov
MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON
P.O.D. with Bad Wolves, Norma Jean, and Blind Channel. 6 p.m. Preserving Underground, 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $45-50. preservingconcerts.com
FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Music, Poetry, Sex, and Ass: A Warhol Film Medley. 7 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12.50. rowhousecinemas.com
Wed., May 22
CONVENTION • SOUTH HILLS
Older Adult Resource Fair. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Celebration Villa of South Hills. 5300 Clairton Blvd., South Hills. Free. facebook.com/CVSouthHills