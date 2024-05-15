Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Poli POP, part of the EQT Children's Theater Festival

Thu., May 16



MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Jazz Poetry 2024: Milena Casado Quartet, Rae Armantrout, Yahya Ashour, Oleksandr Frazé-Frazénko, and Richard Hamilton. 7 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org

MUSIC • MILLVALE

In Flames with Gatecreeper and Creeping Death. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $35-135. opusoneproductions.com

BINGO • ALLENTOWN

Bottlerocket Social Hall throws a hunka, hunka burning birthday celebration with a special edition of Elvis BINGO. Help the Allentown bar and performance venue mark two years in operation with an impersonator who will keep the numbers coming and the hips shaking. For more birthday antics, join them on May 17 for a big bash featuring Pittsburgh talent. 7:30 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

Fri., May 17

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN

EQT Children's Theater Festival. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sun., May 19. Cultural District. Multiple venues, Downtown. $12 per show, discounts apply when purchasing tickets for multiple shows. All ages. ctf.trustarts.org

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE



click to enlarge Photo: Robby Klein Better Than Ezra at Rivers Casino

DANCE • EAST LIBERTY



click to enlarge Lost on a Loom at Kelly Strayhorn Theater Photo: Kitoko Chargois

describes her choreography and performance work as, among other things, recovering the “erased and silenced narratives” related to her South Asian ancestry. She continues exploring that subject with the world premiere of

, a piece that examines “lost South Asian histories through the lens of Indian textiles, fabrics, and dance.” See the show’s world premiere at

.

COMEDY • STRIP DISTRICT



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of City Winery Leah & Andrew Rudick: The Rudicks are Here at City Winery

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Ballet Theater presents Cinderella. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 19. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-129. pbt.org

THEATER • NORTH SIDE

Front Porch Theatricals presents A… My Name is Still Alice. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 26. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $24-34. newhazletttheater.org

Sat., May 18



MARKET • POINT BREEZE

Handmade Arcade Spring Market. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Construction Junction. 214 North Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. handmadearcade.org

MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE

Lawrenceville Vintage Markets. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lawrenceville Market House. 4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. instagram.com/lvmarkethouse

KIDS • STATION SQUARE

YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh presents Healthy Kids Day. 2-5 p.m. Highmark Stadium. 510 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square. Free. pittsburghymca.org/healthykidsday

FILM • MCKEES ROCKS

Pittsburgh Classic Movie Club and Jump Cut Theater present Dial M for Murder. 3 p.m. The Parkway Theater and Film Lounge. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $8.25. jumpcuttheater.org

PARTY • GREENFIELD



click to enlarge Photo: Matthew Buchholz Alternate Histories Studio presents the Greenfield Happy Hour Series



Despite the name, the

offers more than post-work adult treats — the event, presented by

, welcomes everyone to enjoy local art, family fun, shopping, and yes, beer. Have your portrait done by Olga Nova, shop handmade goods by Jules Drools Designs, and enjoy food and drinks by Coven Brewing and La Palapa. There will also be demonstrations by POGOH Bikes and Girls Rock Pittsburgh, and music by DJ EZ Lou.

PARTY • MUNHALL

Hidden Harbor Spring Fling. 3-10 p.m. THIS IS RED. East Ninth Ave., Munhall. $20, $18 early bird. springflingpgh.eventbrite.com

GALA • LAWRENCEVILLE

Contemporary Craft Out of Hand Gala: The Archive Edition. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $75-1,000. contemporarycraft.org

THEATER • HOMESTEAD

Glitterbox Theater celebrates the completion of its new performance space with a big Rock, Paper, Scissors Theatrical Tournament. Competitors create characters that then square off in an unusual sports showdown. Anyone can enter, only one will win. Adding to the fun is a “slippery wrestling” halftime show and a post-tournament dance party. 7-11 p.m. 210 West Eighth Ave., Homestead. $10-20. instagram.com/theglitterboxtheater

Sun., May 19

TOUR • SOUTH SIDE

South Side Home & Garden Tour. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 18th St. and Carson St., South Side. $25 in advance, $35 day of tour. southsidecommunitycouncil.org

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Lawrence of Arabia. 6 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

Mon., May 20

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Matthew Morrison. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $60-75. trustarts.org

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

Kamelot: Awaken the World Tour with Hammefall and Seven Spires. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $25. roxiantheatre.com

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

City and Colour with Georgia Harmer. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $40.50-100. promowestlive.com

Tue., May 21

SPORTS • TROY HILL

CitiParks Pickleball Clinics: Intro to Pickleball. 9-10:30 a.m. Washington’s Landing. 204 Waterfront Dr., Troy Hill. $14.58. pittsburghpa.gov

MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON

P.O.D. with Bad Wolves, Norma Jean, and Blind Channel. 6 p.m. Preserving Underground, 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $45-50. preservingconcerts.com

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Music, Poetry, Sex, and Ass: A Warhol Film Medley. 7 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12.50. rowhousecinemas.com

Wed., May 22



CONVENTION • SOUTH HILLS

Older Adult Resource Fair. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Celebration Villa of South Hills. 5300 Clairton Blvd., South Hills. Free. facebook.com/CVSouthHills