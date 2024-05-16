 Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn raved about the Netflix documentary "Rather" about CBS newsman Dan Rather (05-16-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn raved about the Netflix documentary "Rather" about CBS newsman Dan Rather (05-16-24)

Lynn raved about the Netflix documentary "Rather" about CBS newsman Dan Rather who covered almost all the seminal events of the second half of the 20th century. The documentary is a history lesson and a reminder of the changes in television journalism in our lifetime. Also, talk about the hideous portrait of King Charles, the two presidential debates and lack of coverage of Trump's Mar-a-Lago meeting with oil executives in which he asked them for a billion dollars to get him back to the White House and he'd then get rid of all the regulations they hate. Yikes.

