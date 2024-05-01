‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 2-8

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz TacoMania Block Party at SouthSide Works

Thu., May 2



JFilm Festival. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sun., May 12. Multiple locations. $5-180. filmpittsburgh.org







Run For Your Wife. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 18. South Park Theatre. Brownsville Rd. and Corrigan Dr., South Park. $16-18. southparktheatre.com

Minor Moon with Pat Coyle and 1000z of Beez. 8 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $15. livenation.com

Fund Abortion Benefit Show with Lylyth, Big Baby, Erica Scary, Kemistry, and Genital Shame. 9:30 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10-25. spiritpgh.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Silver Eye Center for Photography “Joelle” by Rachael Banks, part of Fellowship 24 at Silver Eye Center for Photography

Fri., May 3

Local artist Anna King Skeels combines fiber art and movement for unstitch, a developing work presented as part of Kelly Strayhorn Theater’s Freshworks residency program. Described as a tour “through the organs of a soft and scarred body being torn apart at the seams,” the multidisciplinary show serves to capture Skeels’ experience as a “fat queer person.” The evening also includes a discussion. 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 4. Alloy Studios. 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $10-25. kelly-strayhorn.org

Prime Stage Theatre presents Witness for the Prosecution. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 12. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $19-39. newhazletttheater.org

The Temptations and The Four Tops. 7:30 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $48-149. trustarts.org

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents The Blackest Berry: Dancing the African Diaspora. 8 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $45. 5678hdat.org

Sat., May 4

Summer Flower Show: Under the Sea. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 8. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org

One of the longest-running festivals dedicated to plant-based diets celebrates a milestone at Rockwell Park. The Pittsburgh VegFest marks 10 years in operation with VegFair, a day-long event featuring a live DJ, family-friendly activities by local organizations, and food galore. Sample meat-free cuisine from over 70 vendors and meet representatives from various animal welfare nonprofits. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 7516 Meade St., Point Breeze. Free. pittsburghvegfest.org

May Day Parade: Luminous Orbs/Dawning & Fusion. 11 a.m. Parade at 12 p.m. 640 block of Melwood Ave., Polish Hill. Free. instagram.com/polishhillmayday

May Day Picnic. 12-8 p.m. Highland Park Rhododendron Shelter. Lake Dr., Highland Park. Free. instagram.com/pghdsa

PAAR Teal Ball. 6-11 p.m. VIP reception 5:30 p.m. Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh. 600 Commonwealth Pl., Downtown. Tickets start at $150. paar.net

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Altered Innocence The People’s Joker at Harris Theater

Forget Joaquin Phoenix and Jared Leto, a new Joker has come to town.





Sun., May 5

TacoMania Block Party with Enjoy Wrestling and Beers of the Burgh. 2-8 p.m. SouthSide Works. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free, $14 for beer pass. beersoftheburgh.com

Illusionist Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $39.75-79.75. librarymusichall.com

Grocer with Blinder and Gaadge. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com

Mon., May 6

He Is Legend with Codeseven and The Seafloor Cinema. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $25-30. preservingconcerts.com

Tue., May 7

Sister Wife Sex Strike with Frog Legs, K9diet, and The Lady Grace. 7 p.m. ​The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. therobotoproject.com

click to enlarge Photo: Bekah Lynn Photography The Kite Runner at the Benedum Center



Wed., May 8

Reading & Conversation: Jonathan Corcoran with Christa Parravani. 7-8 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. whitewhalebookstore.com



