‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 2-8

Thu., May 2
FILM • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
JFilm Festival. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sun., May 12. Multiple locations. $5-180. filmpittsburgh.org
Each year, Silver Eye Center for Photography spotlights new artistic voices with an international juried competition. See the latest winners during the opening reception of Fellowship 24, a group show featuring six contemporary art photographers whose works cover themes ranging from religious iconography and the Black experience to life in rural Kentucky. 6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 3. 4808 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. silvereye.org
THEATER • SOUTH PARK
Run For Your Wife. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 18. South Park Theatre. Brownsville Rd. and Corrigan Dr., South Park. $16-18. southparktheatre.com
MUSIC • MILLVALE
Minor Moon with Pat Coyle and 1000z of Beez. 8 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $15. livenation.com
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Fund Abortion Benefit Show with Lylyth, Big Baby, Erica Scary, Kemistry, and Genital Shame. 9:30 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10-25. spiritpgh.com
Fri., May 3
THEATER • EAST LIBERTY
Local artist Anna King Skeels combines fiber art and movement for unstitch, a developing work presented as part of Kelly Strayhorn Theater’s Freshworks residency program. Described as a tour “through the organs of a soft and scarred body being torn apart at the seams,” the multidisciplinary show serves to capture Skeels’ experience as a “fat queer person.” The evening also includes a discussion. 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 4. Alloy Studios. 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $10-25. kelly-strayhorn.org
THEATER • NORTH SIDE
Prime Stage Theatre presents Witness for the Prosecution. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 12. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $19-39. newhazletttheater.org
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
The Temptations and The Four Tops. 7:30 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $48-149. trustarts.org
DANCE • DOWNTOWN
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents The Blackest Berry: Dancing the African Diaspora. 8 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $45. 5678hdat.org
Sat., May 4
EXHIBITION • OAKLAND
Summer Flower Show: Under the Sea. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 8. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org
FESTIVAL • POINT BREEZE
One of the longest-running festivals dedicated to plant-based diets celebrates a milestone at Rockwell Park. The Pittsburgh VegFest marks 10 years in operation with VegFair, a day-long event featuring a live DJ, family-friendly activities by local organizations, and food galore. Sample meat-free cuisine from over 70 vendors and meet representatives from various animal welfare nonprofits. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 7516 Meade St., Point Breeze. Free. pittsburghvegfest.org
PARADE • POLISH HILL
May Day Parade: Luminous Orbs/Dawning & Fusion. 11 a.m. Parade at 12 p.m. 640 block of Melwood Ave., Polish Hill. Free. instagram.com/polishhillmayday
FESTIVAL • HIGHLAND PARK
May Day Picnic. 12-8 p.m. Highland Park Rhododendron Shelter. Lake Dr., Highland Park. Free. instagram.com/pghdsa
GALA • DOWNTOWN
PAAR Teal Ball. 6-11 p.m. VIP reception 5:30 p.m. Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh. 600 Commonwealth Pl., Downtown. Tickets start at $150. paar.net
Forget Joaquin Phoenix and Jared Leto, a new Joker has come to town. Harris Theater presents screenings of The People’s Joker, an ultra-indie parody that reimagines the famed DC Comics villain as a trans woman trying to find her way as a comedian in Gotham City. Helmed by and starring Vera Drew, the film has generated plenty of buzz for its fresh take on an over-portrayed character. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., May 9. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org
Sun., May 5
FESTIVAL/WRESTLING • SOUTH SIDE
TacoMania Block Party with Enjoy Wrestling and Beers of the Burgh. 2-8 p.m. SouthSide Works. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free, $14 for beer pass. beersoftheburgh.com
MAGIC • MUNHALL
Illusionist Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $39.75-79.75. librarymusichall.com
MUSIC • ALLENTOWN
Grocer with Blinder and Gaadge. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com
Mon., May 6
MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON
He Is Legend with Codeseven and The Seafloor Cinema. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $25-30. preservingconcerts.com
Tue., May 7
MUSIC • GARFIELD
Sister Wife Sex Strike with Frog Legs, K9diet, and The Lady Grace. 7 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. therobotoproject.com
The Kite Runner. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 12. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-109. trustarts.org
Wed., May 8
LIT • BLOOMFIELD
Reading & Conversation: Jonathan Corcoran with Christa Parravani. 7-8 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. whitewhalebookstore.com
Hawthorne Heights: Behind the Tears Tour with Bike Route. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $35-45. citywinery.com