The Penguins' official pastry shop is celebrating 20 years and four generations

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Cieara Niespodzianski / Pastries A-La-Carte Pastries A-La-Carte

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pastries A-La-Carte Kathy and John Battis

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Cieara Niespodzianski / Pastries A-La-Carte Pastries A-La-Carte 20th Anniversary Torte

Pastries A-La-Carte

even made Evgeni Malkin’s wedding cake — Malkin sent Battis a signed wedding photo — though she doesn’t remember working on it specifically.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pastries A-La-Carte Kathy Battis and her mother Rose Rennie

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Cieara Niespodzianski / Pastries A-La-Carte Pastries A-La-Carte 20th anniversary celebration, April 20, 2024

You're the bartender. W