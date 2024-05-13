Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh City Paper, Cancer Bridges, Rick's Cabaret and more

Pittsburgh City Paper Jobs

Marketing Coordinator. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Marketing Coordinator to assist the advertising department. This position will report to the Advertising Director. Responsibilities include working with the Advertising Director to keep flyers, media kit, and other sales materials up to date, ordering marketing and promotional products, coordinating City Paper events and partnerships, and overseeing the maintenance and growth of the City Paper merchandise store and membership program. Salary is $40,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Program Coordinator. Nonprofit Cancer Bridges supports those impacted by cancer in Pennsylvania through a variety of free programs and services. They are hiring a full-time Program Coordinator, responsible for overseeing new member intake, program and activity registration, and management of their volunteer program. Salary is $40,000-42,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Harm Reduction Programs Specialist. Prevention Point Pittsburgh (PPP) is a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the health and safety of individuals who use drugs through the provision of public health services. They are seeking a full-time Harm Reduction Programs Specialist to work with their statewide Naloxone Mailing Program and mobile Syringe Service Program (SSP). The Specialist will be responsible for receiving, reviewing, and fulfilling requests for naloxone and other overdose prevention supplies. The Specialist will also assist, as needed, in distributing harm reduction supplies and naloxone at outreach locations. Pay is $19.25/hour. Click here for more details

Reading Interventionist. The Learning Disabilities Association of Pennsylvania (LDA of PA) is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that is dedicated to helping students with learning differences succeed in school and life. They are now enrolling reading tutor candidates that are interested in participating in their multi-sensory, structured literacy training course to become reading interventionists for LDA of PA. The goal of the program is to provide quality reading instruction to low-income students in and around the Pittsburgh area at no cost to their families. They are looking for educators looking to broaden their teaching ability, parents or guardians wanting to help a child with a reading disorder, and adult community members with a passion for helping students learn how to read. Pay is $20-30/hour. Click here for more details

Operations Associate, Programs. The Education Partnership (TEP) is a nonprofit that provides essential school supplies to under-resourced schools in Southwestern PA, ensuring every child has the tools they need to succeed. They are seeking a passionate individual to join their team as a full-time Operations Associate of Programs. As a TEP Operations Associate of Programs, you will play a key role in ensuring the successful production, movement, and distribution of programmatic resources to partner schools. This cross-team position offers growth opportunities in operations and programs, driven by organizational needs, growth, and individual strengths and interests. Salary is $34,000-35,000/year BOE, and benefits include free parking, professional development, advancement opportunities, and PTO/401K will be discussed and considered. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Screen Printer. Workshop PGH in Wilkinsburg is hiring an experienced part-time Screen Printer. They are looking for someone who can multitask and has experience with plastisol, burning screens, printing neatly, and DIY methods. Schedule is very flexible, just come in for an average of 6-10 hours per week with some headphones and bang out shirts. Pay varies between $16-18/hour but could include a pay bump for someone who prints quickly and efficiently after a trial period. Also includes use of equipment and studio for your own projects, plus discounted classes. Starts in June in a chill, queer-friendly creative workspace at their warehouse on Pennwood Ave in Wilkinsburg. Click here for more details

Artistic Programs and Production Manager. Attack Theatre is a Pittsburgh-based dance company that creates work at the intersection of art and community, resulting in programs that are personal, authentic, welcoming, and fearless. They are seeking a full-time Artistic Programs and Production Manager who will provide essential production and organizational support for the artistic programs of Attack Theatre. As the “bridge” between the varied programs, this position will be the connector between artistic, administration, and production personnel. They will coordinate the logistics of all productions and artistic activities, collaborative and commission-based projects, as well as scheduling the Company Dancers with the education team for community programs and school partnerships.Salary is $40,000-47,000/year BOE plus benefits. Click here for more details

Marketing and Communications Manager. Attack Theatre is also seeking a full-time Marketing and Communications Manager who will lead the marketing and communications strategy and implementation of all programs using data-driven and research-informed methods and practices to optimize revenue and stakeholder engagement. With a recent move to Lawrenceville, Attack Theatre is poised to grow. The Marketing and Communications Manager will leverage Attack Theatre’s brand and robust history to create strategies that optimize messaging, amplify the culture and impact of varied programs on and off-stage, leverage data to grow brand awareness, collaborate with curiosity to support stakeholder engagement strategies, and articulate the value of dance, movement, and kinesthetic learning to the Attack Theatre's diverse constituent groups. Salary is $44,000-51,000/year BOE plus benefits. Click here for more details

Mover/Helper. South Hills Movers is one of the Nation’s largest independent moving and storage companies. They are hiring part-time and full-time Movers/Helpers to join their Bethel Park location team. You will work with crews to pack, load, and unload customers' property at South Hills Movers’ warehouses, customers’ homes, and offices. Work is available locally and you can make more money if you travel out of town. Prior general labor or moving experience is preferred, but not required. Pay is $15-18/hour BOE plus tips and benefits. Click here for more details

Patron Services Associate. Are you passionate about the arts? Looking for a new challenge and the opportunity to make a difference in your community? New Hazlett Theater is looking for creative, motivated people like you! Patron Services Associates are on-site for all events to which the general public is invited. These part-time team members will be assigned as a Facility Attendant, Bartender, or Covid Compliance Officer on a show by show basis. Patron Services Associates report to the Patron Services Coordinator, but also work closely with and take direction from other full-time team members. Pay is $15/hour plus split tips. Click here for more details

Floor Host/Security. Rick’s Cabaret is a downtown gentlemen’s club and they are looking to hire a part-time Security/Floor Host. This is a night-time position in a nightclub environment. Qualified applicants should have prior experience and will be required to have their RAMP certification before start date. Pay is hourly plus tips. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Barista. Bunny Bakes and Specialty Coffee in Squirrel Hill is searching for an engaging, courteous part-time Barista who is passionate about specialty coffee and baked goods. In this role, you will greet customers, answer their questions, take orders/accept payments, and prepare specialty coffee drinks. You will also maintain a clean and well-stocked workspace and dining area, update displays, and continuously expand your knowledge of food and beverage quality controls, preparation methods, and presentation. They are looking for a part-time Barista, but they want this person to grow in hours and responsibility as they grow as a business. If you are looking for a new opportunity or a chance to get your foot into the coffee world, then look no further. Click here for more details

Front-of-House. Moonlit Burgers in Dormont is hiring part-time and full-time Front-of-House staff for their fun smashburger joint. The job consists mostly of cashiering and food running. Must be friendly, reliable, and work well with others. Pay is $17-20/hour plus tips, and includes a daily meal. Flexible scheduling is available; great for a second job. Click here for more details

Taco Cooks. Viva Los Tacos in Oakland is hiring part-time and full-time Kitchen Staff. Job duties include: preparing ingredients, cooking, and preparing dishes as indicated in the recipes; ensuring all dishes are prepared in a timely manner by replenishing ingredients at the workstation and adhering to preparation times; setting up and cleaning the station, complying with applicable sanitary, health, and personal hygiene standards; and more. Pay starts at $15/hour, plus flexible scheduling and medical/dental/vision benefits for full-time employees after 90 days. Click here for more details

From Scratch Line Cook. The Urban Tap has locations in both the Southside and Shadyside, and they are looking for an experienced kitchen leader who thrives in a fast-paced, high-volume operation to join their team as a full-time From Scratch Line Cook. The ideal candidate has at least one year of experience in a similar environment, and is a strong performer in all stations of the kitchen. Sauté experience is a must. Pay is $18-21/hour. Click here for more details