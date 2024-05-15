 A guide to Pittsburgh’s free concerts | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A guide to Pittsburgh’s free concerts

By

click to enlarge A guide to Pittsburgh’s free concerts
Photo: Rose Colored Creative
SouthSide Works’ Music on the Lawn

Until early this week, Pittsburgh had been buzzing about Sudden Little Thrills, the city's biggest music festival in years. The event’s sudden cancelation has since rendered arguments over whether it would be more Coachella or Fyre Festival moot.

The Live Nation-organized, $255 fest was emblematic of how expensive and complicated big music festivals have become. Heck, even a four-day pass to punk-packed Skull Fest (sold out, unfortch) runs $175. If you suddenly have a $255 refund in your account and gaps in your calendar, however, there’s good news: you don’t have to spend any money to see national acts here in town this summer. 

While this summer's ticketed music fests feature curated weekends of pop, millennial-core, folk and country legends, and even ska, there are also plenty of concerts coming to the ’Burgh for the wonderfully low price of zero dollars! Many of them showcase emerging local talent and boast local food and drink vendors. Read on for some of the exciting live music you can catch this summer without spending a dime.

City of Asylum

City of Asylum has several upcoming performances as part of its ongoing Jazz Poetry program that combines music and readings, and more will be announced throughout the summer. Canadian pianist Andy Milne will take the stage this Sun., May 19; Pittsburgh titan Roger Humphries plays on Tue., May 21; and the Romanian-American Alex Harding & Lucian Ban Quintet will close things out Thu., May 23, all alongside a host of renowned poets.

Free in-person and livestream tickets are available at cityofasylum.org/jazz-poetry-month.

Millvale Music Festival

The Millvale Music Festival — happening Fri., May 17-Sat., May 18 — is so stacked as to be daunting, with local artists of all stripes taking stages throughout the borough. Organized by genre, the festival will feature plenty of rock and, for the first time, classical music in the beautiful St. Nicholas Church.

While the highlights are many, of particular note is a rap night the Mr. Smalls mainstage featuring Shel the Philosopher, a metal showcase with Úzkost, Post Mortal Possession, and the awesomely named Kicked in the Head by a Horse; as well as soft R&B with Diiviine and BusCrates on the Millvale Library patio. You can pretty much stagger from venue to venue and find something good, but if you’re looking for specific acts or vibes, the festival’s app and Instagram are both helpful tools.

For more info, visit millvalemusic.org.

AeroSol Fest

On Sun., May 26, WYEP, Hellbender Vinyl, and Trace Brewing will host a free concert series with DJ Arie Cole, psychedelic act Cisco Kid, and indie rockers Forestry Division while graffiti artists refresh the brewery’s wall and Jak’s Bakery and Streets on the Fly serve food. Festivities commence at 3 p.m.

More event details at tracebloomfield.com.

Three Rivers Arts Festival

click to enlarge A guide to Pittsburgh’s free concerts
Photo: Alysse Gafkjen
Ben Folds will play Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.

Coinciding with Pittsburgh Pride, Pride on the Shore, and the return of the locally infamous Kenny Chesney, TRAF is bringing some heavy hitters this summer with concerts including Los Lonely Boys, Martha Redbone, Sugarhill Gang, and Ben Folds. As always, this will be against a backdrop of a teeming Artist Market and lots of bites and bevs.

More info at traf.trustarts.org. 

Allegheny County Summer Concert Series

click to enlarge A guide to Pittsburgh’s free concerts
Photo: Ebru Yildiz
Paula Cole will play Hartwood Acres

Allegheny County has curated a wide-ranging series of concerts by classic acts and up-and-comers. Highlights this summer at the Hartwood Acres Amphitheater include funk legends the Bar-Kays on July 7, singer-songwriter Patty Griffin on July 14, feminist polymath Paula Cole on July 21, and Palestinian American breakout Anees on Aug. 4, as well as performances by Pittsburgh Opera on June 2, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra on June 3, and Pittsburgh Ballet Theater on Aug. 25. Meanwhile, if you’ve finally gotten MAGIC!’s “Rude” out of your head and want it back in, you can see the reggae-pop hitmakers on Aug. 18.

click to enlarge A guide to Pittsburgh’s free concerts
Photo: Jimmy Fontaine
Brittney Spencer will play South Park Amphitheater.

South Park Amphitheater will likewise host artists including Summer of Love, returning July 5 after drawing a huge crowd in ’23; funk-pop act The Dip on Aug. 9; and Baltimore country singer-songwriter and Beyoncé collaborator Brittney Spencer on July 19. The lineup is rounded out by early-aughts alt-rock act Vertical Horizon on July 26 and Pittsburgh’s own Gene the Werewolf on Aug. 23. Hop Farm Brewing and Bella Terra Vineyards, plus a rotation of local food trucks, will provide concessions.

See the full lineups at alleghenycounty.us/Parks-and-Events/Special-Events/Summer-Concerts.

Music on the Lawn

click to enlarge A guide to Pittsburgh’s free concerts
Photo: Benjamin Brady
Animal Scream will play SouthSide Works’ Music on the Lawn.

SouthSide Works is all in on activating the growing riverfront development with a Friday music series and pop-up farmers market that begins June 16. Featured acts include Ras Prophet, Back Alley Sound, Animal Scream, and Tory Silver, all of whom will soundtrack shopping, games, and lounging on the grass. Slice on Broadway, Tasty Taquitos, Spirit, and Levity Brewing will also pull up to serve food and drinks. 

See the full series at southsideworks.com/events.

Northside Music Festival

click to enlarge A guide to Pittsburgh’s free concerts
Photo: Courtesy of SRO Artists
Martha Redbone will play Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.

While the lineup hasn’t yet been announced, last year’s retooled festival featured 70-plus acts (and somehow dodged a pummeling rainstorm). The fest will run from July 12-14.

More info at northsidemusicfestival.com.

WYEP Summer Music Festival

The 25th edition of WYEP’s Schenley Park shindig on July 29 boasts Australian indie rockers Middle Kids, D.C. soul rockers Oh He Dead, and singer-songwriter Jade Bird, all supported by local artists and vendors.

More info at wyep.org.

City of Pittsburgh

click to enlarge A guide to Pittsburgh’s free concerts
Photo: Brant Toulouse
Chariot Fade will play WYEP Summer Music Festival.

Last but not least, four parks throughout Pittsburgh will, from July through August, play host to an array of musical artists against scenic backdrops. The first to kick off is the Stars at Riverview series, which launches June 8 with East End Piano & Flute and continues through July 27 with acts such as the Dark Matter Trio and Fermented Beats.

Mellon Park will, starting June 23, host the daytime Bach, Beethoven and Brunch series. The lineup features klezmer from KleZlectic and classical music from groups including the Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh and Vocal Confluence. Meanwhile, Jam at Grandview in Allentown starts Aug. 3 with Louis Castle & the Unleashed Band and the Highland Park Reservoir of Jazz series gets grooving on Aug. 4 with Roger Humphries. Local food and drink vendors will complement the four different series.

For a complete schedule, visit pittsburghpa.gov/events/concerts.

Tags

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh City Paper, Cancer Bridges, Rick's Cabaret and more

By Stacy Rounds

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh City Paper, Cancer Bridges, Rick's Cabaret and more

Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: The "right answer" edition

By Michael Machosky

Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: The "right answer" edition

Bessie Gant: Pittsburgh's original celebrity chef

By Stacy Rounds

Bessie Gant: Pittsburgh's original celebrity chef

Sudden Little Thrills music festival abruptly canceled

By Colin Williams

Sudden Little Thrills music festival abruptly canceled

Hard rockers Rated Eye serve apocalyptic menace on their debut LP

By Ethan Beck

Four band members with light skin sit at the edge of a rooftop beneath several thick power lines

Pittsburgh native and child star Jackie Evancho is saying "eff it" with new album, Solla

By Kate Oczypok

Pittsburgh native and child star Jackie Evancho is saying "eff it" with new album, Solla

Pittsburgh Oldies All Stars isn't a tribute show, it's a DeLorean ride

By Rachel Wilkinson

Pittsburgh Oldies All Stars isn't a tribute show, it's a DeLorean ride
More »
More Music
All Arts+Entertainment

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 15-21, 2024

Previous Issues

The 10th Annual Mother of All Pottery Sales
15 images

The 10th Annual Mother of All Pottery Sales

By Mars Johnson

Sudden Little Thrills music festival abruptly canceled

Sudden Little Thrills music festival abruptly canceled

By Colin Williams

Four band members with light skin sit at the edge of a rooftop beneath several thick power lines

Hard rockers Rated Eye serve apocalyptic menace on their debut LP

By Ethan Beck

Pittsburgh native and child star Jackie Evancho is saying "eff it" with new album, Solla

Pittsburgh native and child star Jackie Evancho is saying "eff it" with new album, Solla

By Kate Oczypok

Meet the local writers driving Pittsburgh’s literary publishing renaissance

Meet the local writers driving Pittsburgh’s literary publishing renaissance

By Jess Simms

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22

Pittsburgh’s top events:
May 16-22
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation