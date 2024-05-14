Free hoagies and ice cream, hard ginger beer, Shake Shack, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of OddFellows Ice Cream Co. Coffee and Brioche Waffles ice cream by OddFellows Ice Cream Co.

OddFellows Ice Cream Co. x St. Pierre Bakery

1637 Smallman St., Strip District. oddfellowsnyc.com

PrimoHoagies

474 William Penn Hwy., Murrysville. primohoagies.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of PrimoHoagies Owner Julie McGrody at PrimoHoagies in Murrysville

Row House Cinema

4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. rowhousecinemas.com

will be for sale at prime-time screenings throughout the week. Catch the first showing of

on Fri., May 17 at 7 p.m. with pizza from

nearby

Driftwood Oven (and a performance by Pittsburgh Opera). Other pop-ups include Pizza Pronto,

Fiori's Pizzaria, and Piccolo Forno. View the full schedule and get tickets on Row House's website.



click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Row House Cinema

Pittsburgh Food Policy Council

5000 Forbes Ave., Oakland. pittsburghfoodpolicy.org

Shake Shack

1767 Smallman St., Strip District. shakeshack.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Shake Shack Shake Shack

Cinderlands Beer Co.

2601 Smallman St., Strip District. cinderlands.com

Jackworth Ginger Beer Brewery

6615 Hamilton Ave., Larimer. instagram.com/jackworthgingerbeer

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Strawberry Shortcake Parfait by Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

173 Bakery Square Blvd., East Liberty and 447 Cinema Dr., South Side. jenis.com

Mindful Brewing Company/Chimera Brewing

3759 Library Rd., Castle Shannon. mindfulbrewing.com