Free hoagies and ice cream, hard ginger beer, Shake Shack, and more Pittsburgh food news

Photo: Courtesy of OddFellows Ice Cream Co.
Coffee and Brioche Waffles ice cream by OddFellows Ice Cream Co.
OddFellows Ice Cream Co. x St. Pierre Bakery
1637 Smallman St., Strip District. oddfellowsnyc.com
In honor of National Brioche Day on Tues., May 14, St. Pierre Bakery has partnered with OddFellows to launch a limited-edition Coffee & Brioche Waffles ice cream flavor
. According to a press release, the new flavor “combines generous chunks of St. Pierre’s decadent brioche waffles with OddFellows’ carefully crafted coffee flavor.” The first 50 customers at OddFellows’ Pittsburgh location (inside Posman Books in the Strip District) will receive a complimentary Brioche Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich featuring the new flavor.
PrimoHoagies
474 William Penn Hwy., Murrysville. primohoagies.com
Snag another freebie this week at the grand opening of PrimoHoagies in Murrysville. The new store, located at 4474 William Penn Hwy., opens on Thu., May 16 with free Primo Size Hoagie to the first 100 customers. Continuing the opening day specials, customers who enroll in the rewards program
can also purchase a Primo Size Hoagie for $6.99. Owned by residents Jim and Julie McGrody, the newest addition to the Philly-based hoagie chain will operate 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Photo: Courtesy of PrimoHoagies
Owner Julie McGrody at PrimoHoagies in Murrysville
Row House Cinema
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. rowhousecinemas.com
Row House is pioneering pizza-adjacent cinema with an Extra Large, Extra Cheesy Week
kicking off Fri., May 17. According to its Instagram, slices "from excellent purveyors of fine pizza from around the city" will be for sale at prime-time screenings throughout the week. Catch the first showing of Moonstruck on Fri., May 17 at 7 p.m. with pizza from nearby Driftwood Oven (and a performance by Pittsburgh Opera). Other pop-ups include Pizza Pronto, Fiori's Pizzaria, and Piccolo Forno. View the full schedule and get tickets on Row House's website.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Row House Cinema
Pittsburgh Food Policy Council
5000 Forbes Ave., Oakland. pittsburghfoodpolicy.org
Pittsburgh Food Policy Council presents its first regional food systems summit
. Taking place at Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business on Fri., May 17 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., the free event will “bring together stakeholders from across the region to identify shared goals, foster cross-sector relationships, and bring more attention, engagement, and momentum to the equitable and sustainable development of our regional food system.” Participants can expect to learn more about how the region’s food is grown and distributed (including a chicken-raising session) and touch on goals from the Greater Pittsburgh Food Action Plan
. Breakfast and lunch will be provided; see the full agenda and register online through Eventbrite
.
Shake Shack
1767 Smallman St., Strip District. shakeshack.com
Pittsburghers welcome the first Shake Shack in the region. On Mon., May 20 at 10:30 a.m., the popular New York-based burger chain (which once tried to lure aficionado LeBron James to the Knicks
) will open at The Strip District Terminal with a ribbon cutting, “celebratory music,” and literal fanfare from Pittsburgh Steeline
, according to a press release. The first guests will receive custom totes, stickers, and postcards from the local gift shop Love, Pittsburgh
. Stop by the new location for burgers, crinkle-cut fries, handspun milkshakes, and even Yuengling from 10:30 a.m. -11 p.m. Sunday – Thursday (open until midnight Friday and Saturday) or pre-order online
or through the Shack app
.
Photo: Courtesy of Shake Shack
Shake Shack
Cinderlands Beer Co.
2601 Smallman St., Strip District. cinderlands.com
Cinderlands Beer Co. celebrates seven years of “servin’ yinz” with an anniversary beer dinner. On Thu., May 23 at 6 p.m., the Cinderlands Warehouse in the Strip District will host a five-course tasting menu. According to an Instagram post
, dishes are curated by Cinderlands’ Executive Chef and Brewmaster and “showcase five different brews" from the company's brewing facility and "award-winning foederhouse program.” Tickets cost $75 and are available online
.
Jackworth Ginger Beer Brewery opened in Larimer following two years of renovations. According to Pittsburgh Magazine
, Jackworth will be the first facility in the state to brew hard ginger beer, along with rolling out the traditionally non-alcoholic version. Owner Jackworth Smith reportedly resurrected Prohibition-era recipes to make the first iteration of the brewery’s ginger beer, which is carbonated and sweeter than its hoppier counterparts. Jackworth Ginger Beer is now open from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and noon to midnight on weekends; follow their Instagram for updates.
Photo: Courtesy of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Strawberry Shortcake Parfait by Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
173 Bakery Square Blvd., East Liberty and 447 Cinema Dr., South Side. jenis.com
It’s strawberry season, and Jeni’s is celebrating with a new parfait. The limited-time Strawberry Shortcake Parfait combines Jeni’s Strawberry Buttermilk and Gooey Butter Cake ice cream flavors with a drizzle of strawberry sauce and whipped cream. According to a release, Jeni’s sources fresh local strawberries and folds them into cultured buttermilk to create the Strawberry Buttermilk flavor. The parfait is available at Jeni’s scoop shops through June 5.
Mindful Brewing Company/Chimera Brewing
3759 Library Rd., Castle Shannon. mindfulbrewing.com
Mindful Brewing announced a change of ownership and a rebrand. According to a Facebook post
from the brewery, Galley Group will reopen the South Hills spot as Chimera Brewing, “where our focus is on craft, cuisine, and community.” Per the same post, the new Chimera Brewing is slated to open “late summer,” with new beers, a “fully re-vamped” menu, and a brewer apprenticeship program.