Mother's Day specials, DiAnoia’s pasta club, and more Pittsburgh food news

Raising Cane’s
Drumming up more Tendie Talk, Raising Cane’s opened a new location in Pleasant Hills. Located at 410 Clairton Blvd., the restaurant, open Tue., May 7, will be the fourth Cane’s in the Pittsburgh area, serving its signature “craveable” chicken fingers. Opening day includes a ribbon cutting, freebies for the first 100 visitors, a drawing to win free Cane’s for a year, and a donation to nearby Thomas Jefferson High School (whose cheerleaders will also be on-site). Doors officially open at 10 a.m., after which the new Cane’s will operate seven days a week.
410 Clairton Blvd., Pleasant Hills. raisingcanes.com
Chatham University
Chatham University debuts a new Farm to Fork dinner series this month. Launching Thu., May 9 from 4:30–7p.m. at Chatham’s Eden Hall campus — built to model sustainable living — chefs will “create dishes utilizing produce from Eden Hall’s farm and other local vendors to craft authentic culinary experiences,” according to a press release. Guests can enjoy eating outdoors at the campus’ barn or take out dishes available to purchase a la carte or as a full meal.
6035 Ridge Rd., Richland Township. edenhall.chatham.edu
The May 9 menu, which is Mexican-themed, includes street tacos, elote (street corn), and churros for dessert, and can also be viewed online. The Farm to Fork series will run every Thursday through August.
Mother’s Day SpecialsMother’s Day is Sun., May 12, and Pittsburgh spots have plenty of options to treat the person you call Mom.
Pins Mechanical Co., the South Side adult arcade and activity center, moms bowl free on Mother’s Day. Kids also bowl free and get free soda every Sunday until 9 p.m., “which means Dad’s the only one [who] has to pay his way,” according to Pins. While bowling, try out the bar’s newly launched cocktail menu featuring the Beach, Please made with gin, pineapple, and coconut, the spirit-free Lisa Simpson that mixes Sprite with grenadine and cherry, and more.
Downtown, The Commoner is honoring Mom with brunch favorites — serving a Breakfast Hash with seasonal short rib and veggies, Eggs Benedict, and a Malted Waffle with strawberry jam — alongside a special Flower Bar that invites kids to choose a flower for Mom. Nearby Ritual House is rolling out brunch specials like Brisket and Egg Benedict with chive Hollandaise, Breakfast Tacos, and fluffy Funfetti Pancakes, inviting families to dine under the eighteen chandeliers hanging over the restaurant’s central bar.
For a special Mediterranean brunch, head to Khalil’s, where moms receive half-off a three-course prix fixe menu. Options range from Syrian-inspired dishes, including a Dip of the Day with pita bread, a Greek-style breakfast with spanakopita and yogurt, and a traditional Syrian breakfast with scrambled eggs served with shankleesh and feta cheeses.
In the Strip District, PA Market invites Mom to celebrate with a special Mother’s Day Market, unfolding across two stories and six counter-style restaurants; market-goers can shop floral, clothing, home decor, and jewelry vendors and enjoy a balloon display, brunch bar, and specialty cocktails.
Eat’n Park, where moms receive a free Smiley Cookie with dine-in or takeout. All Eat’n Park locations will offer a brunch buffet on Mother’s Day from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. with classics including pierogies, waffles, French toast, and their Strawberry Pie, celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Both locations of The Porch (Oakland and Upper St. Clair) have freebies too, giving moms who dine in a complimentary mimosa, alongside Mother’s Day specials including Crab Eggs Benedict, Steak and Eggs, and a Peaches and Cream Waffle.
Lastly, visit any Condado Tacos location on Mother’s Day to get a buy-one-get-one-free taco for Mom (offer valid with purchase of another taco equal or greater value, available in-store only).