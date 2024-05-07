 Mother's Day specials, DiAnoia’s pasta club, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Mother's Day specials, DiAnoia's pasta club, and more Pittsburgh food news

Photo: Courtesy of Condado Tacos
Mother's Day at Condado Tacos

Raising Cane’s
410 Clairton Blvd., Pleasant Hills. raisingcanes.com

Drumming up more Tendie Talk, Raising Cane’s opened a new location in Pleasant Hills. Located at 410 Clairton Blvd., the restaurant, open Tue., May 7, will be the fourth Cane’s in the Pittsburgh area, serving its signature “craveable” chicken fingers. Opening day includes a ribbon cutting, freebies for the first 100 visitors, a drawing to win free Cane’s for a year, and a donation to nearby Thomas Jefferson High School (whose cheerleaders will also be on-site). Doors officially open at 10 a.m., after which the new Cane’s will operate seven days a week.
Photo: Courtesy of Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's

Chatham University
6035 Ridge Rd., Richland Township. edenhall.chatham.edu

Chatham University debuts a new Farm to Fork dinner series this month. Launching Thu., May 9 from 4:30–7p.m. at Chatham’s Eden Hall campus — built to model sustainable living — chefs will “create dishes utilizing produce from Eden Hall’s farm and other local vendors to craft authentic culinary experiences,” according to a press release. Guests can enjoy eating outdoors at the campus’ barn or take out dishes available to purchase a la carte or as a full meal.

The May 9 menu, which is Mexican-themed, includes street tacos, elote (street corn), and churros for dessert, and can also be viewed online. The Farm to Fork series will run every Thursday through August.

Mother’s Day Specials

Mother’s Day is Sun., May 12, and Pittsburgh spots have plenty of options to treat the person you call Mom.
Photo: Courtesy of Khalil's
Mother's Day at Khalil's
At Pins Mechanical Co., the South Side adult arcade and activity center, moms bowl free on Mother’s Day. Kids also bowl free and get free soda every Sunday until 9 p.m., “which means Dad’s the only one [who] has to pay his way,” according to Pins. While bowling, try out the bar’s newly launched cocktail menu featuring the Beach, Please made with gin, pineapple, and coconut, the spirit-free Lisa Simpson that mixes Sprite with grenadine and cherry, and more.

Downtown, The Commoner is honoring Mom with brunch favorites — serving a Breakfast Hash with seasonal short rib and veggies, Eggs Benedict, and a Malted Waffle with strawberry jam — alongside a special Flower Bar that invites kids to choose a flower for Mom. Nearby Ritual House is rolling out brunch specials like Brisket and Egg Benedict with chive Hollandaise, Breakfast Tacos, and fluffy Funfetti Pancakes, inviting families to dine under the eighteen chandeliers hanging over the restaurant’s central bar.

For a special Mediterranean brunch, head to Khalil’s, where moms receive half-off a three-course prix fixe menu. Options range from Syrian-inspired dishes, including a Dip of the Day with pita bread, a Greek-style breakfast with spanakopita and yogurt, and a traditional Syrian breakfast with scrambled eggs served with shankleesh and feta cheeses.

In the Strip District, PA Market invites Mom to celebrate with a special Mother’s Day Market, unfolding across two stories and six counter-style restaurants; market-goers can shop floral, clothing, home decor, and jewelry vendors and enjoy a balloon display, brunch bar, and specialty cocktails.
Photo: Coutesy of Eat'n Park
Mother's Day at Eat'n Park
To give Mom a true Pittsburgh treat, stop by Eat’n Park, where moms receive a free Smiley Cookie with dine-in or takeout. All Eat’n Park locations will offer a brunch buffet on Mother’s Day from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. with classics including pierogies, waffles, French toast, and their Strawberry Pie, celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Both locations of The Porch (Oakland and Upper St. Clair) have freebies too, giving moms who dine in a complimentary mimosa, alongside Mother’s Day specials including Crab Eggs Benedict, Steak and Eggs, and a Peaches and Cream Waffle.

Lastly, visit any Condado Tacos location on Mother’s Day to get a buy-one-get-one-free taco for Mom (offer valid with purchase of another taco equal or greater value, available in-store only).
Photo: Courtesy of Condado Tacos
Condado Tacos

City Works Eatery & Pour House
Two PPG Pl., Downtown. cityworksrestaurant.com

City Works is shaking things up with a new menu. Debuting Wed., May 15, the sports restaurant’s “newest draft picks” range from appetizers to desserts. New dishes include pesto margherita flatbread, a smokehouse Cuban sandwich, Southern mac n’ cheese, chicken kung pao, churro pretzel bites, and fried strawberry cheesecake. Catch them at City Works Pittsburgh in Market Square.

The Open Road
600 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. openroadbarpgh.com

Also on Wed., May 15, The Open Road, a non-alcoholic bar and winner of Pittsburgh City Paper's Best Mocktail, hosts the Great Curious Cocktail Party. Part of a national event in 100 cities, the Pittsburgh party, starting at 6 p.m., will serve complimentary non-alcoholic cocktails and elixirs infused with adaptogens “to help you unwind,” according to an Open Road Instagram post. The event is free to attend, and guests can RSVP online.


DiAnoia’s Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com

DiAnoia’s Eatery announced its pasta subscription club for all local carb lovers. An Instagram post from the Italian restaurant invites patrons to enjoy DiAnoia’s at home each month with “rotating fresh pasta kits for you to recreate our signature dishes in your own kitchen.” Pasta club members also receive fresh bread, snacks, gourmet cookies, and other freebies. Follow DiAnoia’s Instagram for updates.
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
DiAnoia's Eatery provides a snack table at Stage AE during Best of PGH on Sept. 13, 2023.

Community College of Allegheny County
808 Ridge Ave., North Side. ccac.edu

The Community College of Allegheny County opened a new Culinary Institute. According to a CCAC release, the new space at CCAC’s Allegheny Campus features three “state-of-the-art kitchen labs,” classrooms, and a seated dining area that allows students to gain “hands-on learning experiences in authentic food service environments.” Led by longtime CCAC professor Chef Art Inzinga, who taught his first culinary class in 1974, the new institute will offer associate degree programs in Culinary Arts, Baking & Pastry Arts, and Foodservice & Restaurant Management.

Sally Ann’s
136 Sixth St., Downtown. sallyannspgh.com

Food News that feels more like wish-casting: Pittsburghers have a new late-ish night option. Sally Ann’s Downtown announced “new nights and new bites” on Instagram and will now keep their doors open until 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The diner debuted a special late-night food and drink menu touting dishes like ribs tossed in blueberry barbecue sauce, a BLT, and smoked salmon carpaccio.

Umami
202 38th St., Lawrenceville. umamipgh.com

Umani introduced “reworked” seasonal menus, rolling out new happy hour, cocktail, and food options. New offerings include sake, whiskey, and shochu flights, gyudon (a rice bowl), miso ramen, choco yakis for dessert, and more. Diners can check out the new menus on Umami’s website.

