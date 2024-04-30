A yinzer food truck, a marg and taco crawl, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge
Pittsburgh Social Health x Trace Brewing
4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com
A new spicy wing event invites Pittsburghers to put themselves on the hot seat. On Thu., May 2 from 6-10 p.m., stop by Trace Brewing to sample hot wings by Streets on the Fly
. Wings will also be judged by a “Pittsburgh-y panel” according to an Instagram post
by event host Pittsburgh Social Health. If you’ve ever wanted to appear on the hit comedy interview series Hot Ones
, now is your chance, with organizers even teasing that Jalapeño Hannah
could drop by.
Pittsburgh VegFest x Justice For Animals
7514 Thomas Blvd., Point Breeze. pittsburghvegfest.org
Pittsburgh VegFest — a plant-based food festival
and two-time Pittsburgh City Paper Best of PGH Readers’ Poll winner
— celebrates 10 years on Sat., May 4 from 11a.m.-5 p.m. with VegFair, a party in Rockwell Park. An Instagram post
promises the “Burgh’s biggest veg food fest of the season” with more than 70 vendors, a live DJ, wellness shopping, games, and giveaways for the first 200 guests. Veg-friendly food vendors include Onion Maiden, Pitaland, and Sweet Alchemy Bake Shop. The event is free.
Also on Sat., May 4, MomsWork (part of the National Council of Jewish Women) presents the third annual Pittsburgh Mom Owned Market. The indoor-outdoor market and “food and retail showcase event," taking place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Anathan House, features 20 mom-owned businesses and promises Mother’s Day shoppers will find “a gift for Mom made by a mom!” Guests can browse a selection of handmade items including jewelry, clothing, art, housewares, upcycling, and more while snacking on “delicious prepared and hot food” just like mom used to make it. Free childcare and kid’s activities are also available on-site.
Pittsburgh Tacos & Margs Crawl
1707 E. Carson St., South Side. barcrawlnation.com
After shopping and vegging out, grab a margarita or two at the Pittsburgh Tacos & Margs Crawl. Billed as “the ultimate Cinco de Mayo celebration” and hosted by Bar Crawl Nation, the Pittsburgh crawl kicks off on Sat., May 4 at 12 p.m. at Jimmy D’s. Guests embark to “combine elements of a food festival, treasure hunt, and fiesta-themed bar crawl,” and can also download the Bar Crawl Nation app to win free tacos, margarita-themed bead necklaces, and more. Participating bars and restaurants include The Urban Tap, La Bodega, 12 Whiskey Barbecue, The Flats, Oddballs, and Mario’s South Side Saloon. Tickets for the 21-and-over event start at $24.99 and are available online
.
Yinzers, rejoice! As if the Renegade Dog
wasn’t enough, Pittsburgh welcomes its first yinzer food truck, Yinzer Dogs. The new venture, helmed by the team at Yinzer Cards (including Growing Up Yinzer author Dick Roberts
), offers a signature hot dog, kielbasa on grilled Cellone’s Italian bread (of Primanti Bros. fame
), bite-sized pierogies aka “yinzer bites,” and gourmet ice cream sandwiches. The food truck is now open, and a schedule
and full menu are available on its website.
For those who can’t get enough of the Coke Freestyle machine, a new coffee-based version has landed in Pittsburgh. Technology company WithMe has partnered with Squirrel Hill’s The Coffee Tree Roasters to launch SipWithMe, a machine for coffee drinkers to “access over 20 barista-quality beverages at the touch of a button.” According to a release from WithMe, the “coffee amenity experience” is now available in apartment buildings throughout Pittsburgh — so check your lobby.
Eat’n Park is embracing all things strawberry
and bringing back its popular collaboration with Grist House, Strawberry Pie Forever beer. Described in a release as “a fruited sour ale inspired by Eat’n Park’s classic Strawberry Pie,” the beer is returning for a third year. Catch it for a limited time on draft or in four-packs at Grist House in Millvale (guests also receive a free mini Smiley Cookie while supplies last) or at The Porch at Schenley in Oakland and Siena in Upper St. Clair.