A yinzer food truck, a marg and taco crawl, and more Pittsburgh food news

A yinzer food truck, a marg and taco crawl, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Yinzer Dogs
Yinzer Dogs truck

Pittsburgh Social Health x Trace Brewing
4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com

A new spicy wing event invites Pittsburghers to put themselves on the hot seat. On Thu., May 2 from 6-10 p.m., stop by Trace Brewing to sample hot wings by Streets on the Fly. Wings will also be judged by a “Pittsburgh-y panel” according to an Instagram post by event host Pittsburgh Social Health. If you’ve ever wanted to appear on the hit comedy interview series Hot Ones, now is your chance, with organizers even teasing that Jalapeño Hannah could drop by.

Pittsburgh VegFest x Justice For Animals
7514 Thomas Blvd., Point Breeze. pittsburghvegfest.org

Pittsburgh VegFest — a plant-based food festival and two-time Pittsburgh City Paper Best of PGH Readers’ Poll winner — celebrates 10 years on Sat., May 4 from 11a.m.-5 p.m. with VegFair, a party in Rockwell Park. An Instagram post promises the “Burgh’s biggest veg food fest of the season” with more than 70 vendors, a live DJ, wellness shopping, games, and giveaways for the first 200 guests. Veg-friendly food vendors include Onion Maiden, Pitaland, and Sweet Alchemy Bake Shop. The event is free.
click to enlarge A person dressed up as a carrot high fives a young child in a stroller
Photo: Josh Massie/Scattered Pictures
Pittsburgh VegFest

MomsWork
1620 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. ncjwpgh.org/programs/momswork

Also on Sat., May 4, MomsWork (part of the National Council of Jewish Women) presents the third annual Pittsburgh Mom Owned Market. The indoor-outdoor market and “food and retail showcase event," taking place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Anathan House, features 20 mom-owned businesses and promises Mother’s Day shoppers will find “a gift for Mom made by a mom!” Guests can browse a selection of handmade items including jewelry, clothing, art, housewares, upcycling, and more while snacking on “delicious prepared and hot food” just like mom used to make it. Free childcare and kid’s activities are also available on-site.

Pittsburgh Tacos & Margs Crawl
1707 E. Carson St., South Side. barcrawlnation.com

After shopping and vegging out, grab a margarita or two at the Pittsburgh Tacos & Margs Crawl. Billed as “the ultimate Cinco de Mayo celebration” and hosted by Bar Crawl Nation, the Pittsburgh crawl kicks off on Sat., May 4 at 12 p.m. at Jimmy D’s. Guests embark to “combine elements of a food festival, treasure hunt, and fiesta-themed bar crawl,” and can also download the Bar Crawl Nation app to win free tacos, margarita-themed bead necklaces, and more. Participating bars and restaurants include The Urban Tap, La Bodega, 12 Whiskey Barbecue, The Flats, Oddballs, and Mario’s South Side Saloon. Tickets for the 21-and-over event start at $24.99 and are available online.

Yinzer Dogs
yinzerdogs.com

Yinzers, rejoice! As if the Renegade Dog wasn’t enough, Pittsburgh welcomes its first yinzer food truck, Yinzer Dogs. The new venture, helmed by the team at Yinzer Cards (including Growing Up Yinzer author Dick Roberts), offers a signature hot dog, kielbasa on grilled Cellone’s Italian bread (of Primanti Bros. fame), bite-sized pierogies aka “yinzer bites,” and gourmet ice cream sandwiches. The food truck is now open, and a schedule and full menu are available on its website.
click to enlarge A yinzer food truck, a marg and taco crawl, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of WithMe
SipWithMe machine

WithMe x The Coffee Tree Roasters
withme.com/sipwithme

For those who can’t get enough of the Coke Freestyle machine, a new coffee-based version has landed in Pittsburgh. Technology company WithMe has partnered with Squirrel Hill’s The Coffee Tree Roasters to launch SipWithMe, a machine for coffee drinkers to “access over 20 barista-quality beverages at the touch of a button.” According to a release from WithMe, the “coffee amenity experience” is now available in apartment buildings throughout Pittsburgh — so check your lobby.
click to enlarge A yinzer food truck, a marg and taco crawl, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Grist House and Eat'n Park
Eat’n Park x Grist House Strawberry Pie Forever beer

Eat’n Park x Grist House
gristhouse.com

Eat’n Park is embracing all things strawberry and bringing back its popular collaboration with Grist House, Strawberry Pie Forever beer. Described in a release as “a fruited sour ale inspired by Eat’n Park’s classic Strawberry Pie,” the beer is returning for a third year. Catch it for a limited time on draft or in four-packs at Grist House in Millvale (guests also receive a free mini Smiley Cookie while supplies last) or at The Porch at Schenley in Oakland and Siena in Upper St. Clair.

