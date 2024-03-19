Fet-Fisk sets opening date, Pins Mechanical stays up late, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Pins Mechanical in the Southside Works
Sarah McAlee, aka the Brothmonger, is popping up in the South Hills on Sat., March 23. From 12-4 p.m., the popular artisan soup maker
will offer four soups for pick-up at Commonwealth Press in Mt. Lebanon (691 Washington Rd.). At $14 a quart, patrons can choose from Italian Wedding, Sausage Tortellini, Potato & Smoked Gouda, and Mushroom & Wild Rice soup. Preorders are available online
.
Trace Brewing
4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com
Trace Brewing is turning three with a big Bloomfield bash. According to its Instagram
, on Sat., March 23, the brewery will mark its anniversary by dropping the “latest iteration” of its Sacred Objects beer, a barrel-aged stout made with vanilla beans. The celebration includes a “stacked menu” from vegetarian and Mediterranean food truck Sahar’s Food Lab (joining at 2 p.m.), music by DJs Sraracha, BusCrates
, and Stealth-1, and a caricature artist arriving at 5 p.m. Entry is free, and details can also be found on the event page
.
click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Jersey Mike’s Subs
Jersey Mike’s Subs
Jersey Mike’s Subs x Mario Lemieux Foundation
Multiple locations. jerseymikes.com
Jersey Mike’s Subs celebrates its 14th annual Month of Giving by supporting the Mario Lemieux Foundation. Customers at 25 Pittsburgh-area Jersey Mike’s locations can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 when ordering. This year’s efforts culminate in a Day of Giving on Wed., March 27, when 100% of local sales go to the Foundation, which supports cancer research and patient care. Pittsburghers can find their nearest Jersey Mike’s location online
and see a list
of local charity partners.
Breakfast fans, rejoice! Thyme Machine returns for a fourth season on Thu., March 28. The cart announced on its Instagram
that, as robins nest, locals remain indifferent to baseball, and other telltale signs of “Pittsburgh’s unique brand of spring” arrive, it too would return with old favorites, including its signature breakfast sandwiches and donuts. “Can’t wait to crack some eggs, give puppy dogs some bacon, and serve you wonderful people again,” reads the post. Launched by a former chef from the now-closed luncheonette Bitter Ends Food
, the cart encourages fans to catch it curbside for its “senior year” soon.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Sarah LaPonte and Nik Forsberg, co-owners of the Fet-Fisk pop-up dinners
Fet-Fisk
4786 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. fetfisk.net
Also opening in Bloomfield on March 28 is Fet-Fisk. The Nordic-inspired eatery — which boasts James Beard Award Semifinalist
chef Nik Forsberg — has been operating as a pop-up
for the past five years and will move into its first permanent space at the former Lombardozzi’s (an Italian mainstay open 50 years before closing in 2021). Forsberg told NEXTpittsburgh
that Fet-Fisk's new full-service restaurant will launch about 20 menu items, seasonal offerings, and a “European and understated” bar menu while retaining much of Lombardozzi’s character, including using its original glassware and furnishings. Diners can make reservations for the Fet-Fisk grand opening starting at 12 p.m. on Mon., March 25.
Mt. Oliver welcomed a new wing spot, appropriately named … That New Wing Spot. In a Facebook post announcing the new chicken joint by Mt. Oliver Borough, fans accused the account of burying the lede — that the menu offers $1 wings, with 6-piece, 12-piece, and even a 90-piece option, along with 15 different wing sauces, including a Secret Season. Formerly Momma Gayle’s Soul Food Café, the new restaurant pays tribute to the former chef’s late mother with a Momma Gayle’s wing sauce, seasoned fries, and a Kool-Aid. That New Wing Spot is now open Tuesday through Sunday.
Pins Mechanical — the retro adult arcade in the former Southside Works Cinema building — announced a new late-night happy hour. Available in addition to the usual happy hour (4-6 p.m.), the barcade will now offer late-night specials on Fridays from 10 p.m. to midnight. If you’ve ever wanted to duckpin bowl under the influence, now's your chance, with $2 off specialty cocktails, draft beers, and wine.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Rachel Wilkinson
Rice ‘n Stew Co. location
Rice ‘n Stew Co.
A new stew restaurant is coming to Greenfield. As reported by the blog PennsylvAsia (whose author had hoped for a Tous Les Jours, also opened this week), the future Rice ‘n Stew Co. announced its arrival with a banner at 4371 Murray Ave., promising that “something delicious is stewing soon.” The stew spot already has a website featuring “food on the go” and a menu of made-to-order stews with curries, lamb, and grass-fed beef meatballs. Arriving only months after Oakland’s Stew Wood Fire Fusion (in Fuel and Fuddle’s former spot), I ask: Is Pittsburgh experiencing a stew boom?
4371 Murray Ave., Greenfield. ricenstewco.com