 A sweet move for Sarris Candies, a new Korean bakery, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

A sweet move for Sarris Candies, a new Korean bakery, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge A sweet move for Sarris Candies, a new Korean bakery, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of CJ Foods
Mother's Day Cakes by Tous les Jours

Nothing Bundt Cakes
5824 Penn Ave., East Liberty. nothingbundtcakes.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes is coming to the East End with a grand opening. On Sat., Feb. 24 at 11 a.m., customers can “unwrap sweetness” at the new location at East Liberty Place South with complimentary confetti “bundlet” cakes for the first 300 guests, according to a press release. The new bakery will also present a donation to the East End Cooperative Ministry. If it seems like Nothing Bundt Cakes are popping up everywhere, the 27-year-old chain is the country’s largest specialty cake company, operating 500 locations selling bundt cakes, bite-sized “bundtlets,” and “bund-tiques” across North America, including five others in the Pittsburgh area.
click to enlarge A small bundt cake decorated with white icing sits on a tale decorated for a birthday party.
Photo: Courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes
Confetti Bundtlet by Nothing Bundt Cakes

Tous les Jours
6226 Penn Ave., East Liberty. tljus.com

East Liberty will also soon welcome a new Korean bakery, Tous Les Jours Pittsburgh. French for “every day,” the new bakery will serve “French-Asian inspired” breads and cakes from the Eastside Bond Building C on Penn Avenue (across from Target), along with “bold, flavorful” coffee and espresso, according to its website. As noted by the blog PennsylvAsia, Tous les Jours will join Paris Baguette, opened at The Block Northway, as the second international Korean bakery in Pittsburgh, following longtime local staple Sumi’s Cakery in Squirrel Hill. Tous Les Jours, based in South Korea, operates 1,650 stores worldwide. An initial grand opening date for the Pittsburgh location was set for Feb. 22, but has since been revised as to be determined; check the bakery’s Instagram for updates.

Chillin’ Drive Thru
8701 Babcock Blvd., McCandless. chillindrivethru.com

North Park Lounge announced a new venture at its McCandless location a drive-thru coffee bar. The owners say the new two-lane drive-thru, scheduled to open in March, is ready to “redefine the local coffee scene,” serving handcrafted beverages including coffee drinks made with La Prima coffee beans, Italian sodas, milkshakes, and more. “On-the-go bites” like egg sandwiches and acai bowls will be available for breakfast and lunch with a menu featuring vegetarian and vegan options and plant-based Lotus Energy Drinks. For more information about the official launch date, guests can follow Chillin’ on Instagram and Facebook.

Churchview Farm
3897 Churchview Ave. Extension, Brentwood. churchviewfarmpgh.com

If you believe Punxsutawney Phil, spring is here, and Churchview Farm’s Picnic Here dinner series is returning for a fourth season. Beginning in May, the monthly picnic and seasonal dining event invites guests to bring a blanket and enjoy a four-course “farm-to-(picnic) basket meal” at the family-owned "sustainable farmette" in the South Hills. Picnickers can enjoy food and drinks from local spots like Goodlander Cocktails while also “taking in summer scenes of flower gardens, produce fields, and free-roaming chickens and ducks,” according to the event website. The first picnic on May 20 features Gari Shoyu Sando Company — which serves Japanese-style sandwiches and cuisine — Millie’s Ice Cream, and taproom selections from Old Thunder Brewing. Tickets ($185) are on sale now and include four courses, four beer tickets, and two cocktails.
click to enlarge A sweet move for Sarris Candies, a new Korean bakery, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's in South Fayette Township

Raising Cane’s
189 Millers Run Rd., South Fayette. raisingcanes.com

Raising Cane’s drew a crowd of “Caniacs” when, on Feb. 13, the chain opened its newest location in South Fayette Township. Despite “frigid temps,” the restaurant — known for its “craveable” chicken fingers and signature Cane’s sauce — saw a line of fans wrapped around the building for its grand opening, according to a press release. This is the third Raising Cane’s in Pittsburgh, with an Oakland restaurant opened last August, followed by a North Versailles location in December 2023.

Sarris Candies
511 Adams Ave., Canonsburg. sarriscandies.com

Sarris Candies, a popular local chocolatier, is expanding to a larger facility in Washington County. As reported by KDKA Radio, the company plans to move its manufacturing operations into the former Fort Pitt Bridge Works, about a mile from its current location. Sarris’ famed Canonsburg headquarters, which span a city block, are currently home to a chocolate factory, candy store, and old-fashioned ice cream parlor. CEO Bill Sarris said the new 130,000-square-foot facility will eventually offer tours. It’s slated to be fully operational by fall 2025.

Tags

Related Content

Two Lives in Pittsburgh explores parenting a gender-fluid child in a difficult world

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

Two Lives in Pittsburgh explores parenting a gender-fluid child in a difficult world

Best of PGH 2023: Best Food + Drink

By Reader Submitted

Best of PGH 2023: Best Food + Drink

Soul food and a reality show, Redhawk heads to CMU, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Soul food and a reality show, Redhawk heads to CMU, and more Pittsburgh food news

A fish fry fundraiser, a pizza place closure, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

A fish fry fundraiser, a pizza place closure, and more Pittsburgh food news

Latest in Food

Italian Village Pizza has sold 100 million pizza slices. Yes, you read that right

By Rachel Wilkinson

Italian Village Pizza has sold 100 million pizza slices. Yes, you read that right

Station closes, Grist House expands, Lent arrives, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Rachel Wilkinson

Station closes, Grist House expands, Lent arrives, and more Pittsburgh food news

A Hidden Harbor birthday, a new chapter for Salem's, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Rachel Wilkinson

A Hidden Harbor birthday, a new chapter for Salem's, and more Pittsburgh food news

Madonna-themed cocktails, ice cream for breakfast, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Rachel Wilkinson

Madonna-themed cocktails, ice cream for breakfast, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »
More Food
All Food+Drink

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 14-20, 2024

Previous Issues

Slideshow

National Pizza Day at Italian Village
18 images

National Pizza Day at Italian Village

By Mars Johnson

Trending

Station closes, Grist House expands, Lent arrives, and more Pittsburgh food news

Station closes, Grist House expands, Lent arrives, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Rachel Wilkinson

Italian Village Pizza has sold 100 million pizza slices. Yes, you read that right

Italian Village Pizza has sold 100 million pizza slices. Yes, you read that right

By Rachel Wilkinson

Here's where to embrace your inner hygge and dine outdoors in Pittsburgh this winter (6)

Here's where to embrace your inner hygge and dine outdoors in Pittsburgh this winter

By Rachel Wilkinson

Pittsburgh’s hottest hot toddies will keep you warm and toasted

Pittsburgh’s hottest hot toddies will keep you warm and toasted

By Aakanksha Agarwal

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 15-21

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Feb. 15-21
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation