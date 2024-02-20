A sweet move for Sarris Candies, a new Korean bakery, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of CJ Foods Mother's Day Cakes by Tous les Jours

Nothing Bundt Cakes

5824 Penn Ave., East Liberty. nothingbundtcakes.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes Confetti Bundtlet by Nothing Bundt Cakes

Tous les Jours

6226 Penn Ave., East Liberty. tljus.com

Chillin’ Drive Thru

8701 Babcock Blvd., McCandless. chillindrivethru.com

—





a drive-thru coffee bar. The owners say the new two-lane drive-thru, scheduled to open in March, is ready to “redefine the local coffee scene,” serving handcrafted beverages including coffee drinks made with La Prima coffee beans, Italian sodas, milkshakes, and more. “On-the-go bites” like egg sandwiches and acai bowls will be available for breakfast and lunch with a menu featuring vegetarian and vegan options and plant-based Lotus Energy Drinks. For more information about the official launch date, guests can follow Chillin’ on Instagram and Facebook

Churchview Farm

3897 Churchview Ave. Extension, Brentwood. churchviewfarmpgh.com



If you believe Punxsutawney Phil , spring is here, and Churchview Farm’s Picnic Here dinner series is returning for a fourth season. Beginning in May, the monthly picnic and seasonal dining event invites guests to bring a blanket and enjoy a four-course “farm-to-(picnic) basket meal” at the family-owned "sustainable farmette" in the South Hills. Picnickers can enjoy food and drinks from local spots like Goodlander Cocktails while also “taking in summer scenes of flower gardens, produce fields, and free-roaming chickens and ducks,” according to the event website . The first picnic on May 20 features Gari Shoyu Sando Company — which serves Japanese-style sandwiches and cuisine — Millie’s Ice Cream, and taproom selections from Old Thunder Brewing. Tickets ($185) are on sale now and include four courses, four beer tickets, and two cocktails.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Raising Cane's Raising Cane's in South Fayette Township

Raising Cane’s

189 Millers Run Rd., South Fayette. raisingcanes.com

Raising Cane’s drew a crowd of “Caniacs” when,





opened its newest location in South Fayette Township. Despite “frigid temps,” the restaurant — known for its “craveable” chicken fingers and signature Cane’s sauce — saw a line of fans wrapped around the building for its grand opening, according to a press release. This is the third Raising Cane’s in Pittsburgh, with an Oakland restaurant opened last August, followed by a North Versailles location in December 2023

Sarris Candies

511 Adams Ave., Canonsburg. sarriscandies.com

Sarris Candies, a popular local chocolatier, is expanding to a larger facility in Washington County. As reported by

, the company

plans to move its manufacturing operations into the former Fort Pitt Bridge Works, about a mile from its current location. Sarris’

, which span a city block, are currently home to a chocolate factory, candy store, and old-fashioned ice cream parlor. CEO Bill Sarris said the new 130,000-square-foot facility will eventually offer tours. It’s slated to be fully operational by fall 2025.