A sweet move for Sarris Candies, a new Korean bakery, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Mother's Day Cakes by Tous les Jours
Nothing Bundt Cakes
5824 Penn Ave., East Liberty. nothingbundtcakes.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes is coming to the East End with a grand opening. On Sat., Feb. 24 at 11 a.m., customers can “unwrap sweetness” at the new location at East Liberty Place South with complimentary confetti “bundlet” cakes for the first 300 guests, according to a press release. The new bakery will also present a donation to the East End Cooperative Ministry. If it seems like Nothing Bundt Cakes are popping up everywhere, the 27-year-old chain
is the country’s largest specialty cake company, operating 500 locations selling bundt cakes, bite-sized “bundtlets,” and “bund-tiques” across North America, including five others in the Pittsburgh area.
Confetti Bundtlet by Nothing Bundt Cakes
Tous les Jours
6226 Penn Ave., East Liberty. tljus.com
East Liberty will also soon welcome a new Korean bakery, Tous Les Jours Pittsburgh. French for “every day,” the new bakery will serve “French-Asian inspired” breads and cakes from the Eastside Bond Building C on Penn Avenue (across from Target), along with “bold, flavorful” coffee and espresso, according to its website. As noted by the blog PennsylvAsia
, Tous les Jours will join Paris Baguette, opened at The Block Northway, as the second international Korean bakery in Pittsburgh, following longtime local staple Sumi’s Cakery
in Squirrel Hill. Tous Les Jours, based in South Korea, operates 1,650 stores worldwide. An initial grand opening date for the Pittsburgh location was set for Feb. 22, but has since been revised
as to be determined; check the bakery’s Instagram
for updates.
Chillin’ Drive Thru
8701 Babcock Blvd., McCandless. chillindrivethru.com
North Park Lounge announced a new venture at its McCandless location — a drive-thru coffee bar. The owners say the new two-lane drive-thru, scheduled to open in March, is ready to “redefine the local coffee scene,” serving handcrafted beverages including coffee drinks made with La Prima coffee beans, Italian sodas, milkshakes, and more. “On-the-go bites” like egg sandwiches and acai bowls will be available for breakfast and lunch with a menu featuring vegetarian and vegan options and plant-based Lotus Energy Drinks. For more information about the official launch date, guests can follow Chillin’ on Instagram and Facebook.
Churchview Farm
If you believe Punxsutawney Phil, spring is here, and Churchview Farm’s Picnic Here dinner series is returning for a fourth season. Beginning in May, the monthly picnic and seasonal dining event invites guests to bring a blanket and enjoy a four-course “farm-to-(picnic) basket meal” at the family-owned "sustainable farmette" in the South Hills. Picnickers can enjoy food and drinks from local spots like Goodlander Cocktails while also “taking in summer scenes of flower gardens, produce fields, and free-roaming chickens and ducks,” according to the event website. The first picnic on May 20 features Gari Shoyu Sando Company — which serves Japanese-style sandwiches and cuisine — Millie’s Ice Cream, and taproom selections from Old Thunder Brewing. Tickets ($185) are on sale now and include four courses, four beer tickets, and two cocktails.
3897 Churchview Ave. Extension, Brentwood. churchviewfarmpgh.com
Raising Cane's in South Fayette Township
Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s drew a crowd of “Caniacs” when,
189 Millers Run Rd., South Fayette. raisingcanes.com
on Feb. 13, the chain opened its newest location in South Fayette Township. Despite “frigid temps,” the restaurant — known for its “craveable” chicken fingers and signature Cane’s sauce — saw a line of fans wrapped around the building for its grand opening, according to a press release. This is the third Raising Cane’s in Pittsburgh, with an Oakland restaurant opened last August, followed by a North Versailles location in December 2023.
Sarris Candies
Sarris Candies, a popular local chocolatier, is expanding to a larger facility in Washington County. As reported by KDKA Radio, the company plans to move its manufacturing operations into the former Fort Pitt Bridge Works, about a mile from its current location. Sarris’ famed Canonsburg headquarters, which span a city block, are currently home to a chocolate factory, candy store, and old-fashioned ice cream parlor. CEO Bill Sarris said the new 130,000-square-foot facility will eventually offer tours. It’s slated to be fully operational by fall 2025.
511 Adams Ave., Canonsburg. sarriscandies.com