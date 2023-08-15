Soul food and a reality show, Redhawk heads to CMU, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Biergarten at Hotel Monaco
Biergarten Beach Party at Hotel Monaco
Hotel Monaco x Maggie's Farm
620 William Penn Place, Downtown. monaco-pittsburgh.com
The Biergarten at Hotel Monaco celebrates National Rum Day with a special beach party. On Wed., Aug. 16 from 5-9 p.m., the rooftop destination features a full menu of craft cocktails made with spirits from the local distillery, Maggie’s Farm. There will also be small bites inspired by summer flavors, music by DJ Allsortz, prize giveaways, and more.
Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival
Multiple locations, Downtown. visitpittsburgh.com
Get more than just great eats when the Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival
takes place on Labor Day weekend. A press release promises "local and national food companies" showcasing traditional American soul food and "other ethnic cuisines" Downtown at Market Square, PPG Plaza, and Boulevard of the Allies. From Sept. 1-3, enjoy barbecue and macaroni-and-cheese competitions and live music by big national acts like Fatman Scoop, KeKe Wyatt, and Bun B.
Organizers claim that the crews from the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Miami
will also be on hand to capture segments with the rapper Trina, who stars in the series and will appear at the festival to perform.
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival
Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival
A local coffee roaster announced that it will soon set up shop at Carnegie Mellon University
. No opening date has been set but Redhawk Coffee will begin interviews for its CMU location this week. The new cafe will add to several Redhawk already operates throughout Pittsburgh.
Visitors to Live! Casino Pittsburgh will hit the Flavortown jackpot with a new menu at the onsite Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar. Now available to all patrons, the offerings include pot roast, chicken, and fish dishes, as well as spicy, tangy “grape jelly” barbecue meatballs and sirloin steak tips made with roasted garlic herb butter, pickled red onion, and rosemary focaccia croutons This is in addition to a number of new appetizers, soups, salads, pizzas, and desserts at the restaurant.
Photo: Courtesy of Live! Casino Pittsburgh
Brick Chicken at the Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar location in Live! Casino Pittsburgh
City Works Eatery & Pour House
2 PPG Place, Downtown. cityworksrestaurant.com
Regulars to the Pittsburgh City Works Eatery & Pour House location can now join an updated rewards program that includes access to hidden menu items, discounts, and more. The Bottleneck Management’s Reward Club allows members to earn $20 for every $200 they spend at City Works, as well as birthday rewards and other perks. Those interested can join now at cityworksrestaurant.com/rewards-club
.
Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Looking for a new lunch catering option
to feed guests or staff? Spirit reminded its Instagram followers
that it offers focaccia sandwich boxed lunches, each of which comes with a side of pasta salad and a cookie, and can be made vegan or vegetarian.
The Block Northway
8013 McKnight Road, North Hills. theblocknorthway.com
Visitors to The Block Northway will soon have a number of new eateries from which to choose. WPXI
and other local news outlets reported that the North Hills shopping center plans to add a French restaurant called Paris Baguette and a Tex-Mex spot called Fajita Pete’s. The bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes will also open there.