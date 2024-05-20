Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Film Pittsburgh, Point Park University, Christian James, and more

Pittsburgh City Paper Jobs

Marketing Coordinator. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Marketing Coordinator to assist the advertising department. This position will report to the Advertising Director. Responsibilities include working with the Advertising Director to keep flyers, media kit, and other sales materials up to date, ordering marketing and promotional products, coordinating City Paper events and partnerships, and overseeing the maintenance and growth of the City Paper merchandise store and membership program. Salary is $40,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Teen Screen Assistant Director. Teen Screen, Film Pittsburgh’s free educational field-trip program for middle and high school students, consists of off-campus field trips for school groups including a film presentation, teaching materials, and pre- and post-screening discussions, and possible school visits. Film topics include the Holocaust, genocide, social justice, human rights, and STEM, among others. Film Pittsburgh is looking for an enthusiastic, self-confident full-time Assistant Director to help select films, develop teaching materials, lead pre- and post-screening discussions with 4th-12th grade students, and more. Salary is $50,000-55,000/year. Click here for more details

Therapist. Nonprofit POWER's mission is to help women reclaim their lives from addiction and related emotional health issues and improve the well-being of future generations. They are hiring a full-time Therapist. The Therapist, who is a member of the House Residential Treatment Team, is responsible for working with women in treatment in a manner that is gender-responsive and trauma-informed, to help them develop an individualized treatment plan and achieve their goals and objectives, by learning the skills necessary to live free from the burden of addiction. Interested candidates must have either a Master’s Degree in Social Work, Counseling or related field, and a minimum of one year of clinical experience in mental health setting; or a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, Counseling or related field, and a minimum of two (2) years’ experience in a substance use disorder treatment or mental health setting. Salary is $45,000/year. Click here for more details

Operations Manager. Women for a Healthy Environment (WHE) is a nonprofit agency dedicated to educating communities about environmental risks to human health, providing action steps to mitigate those risks, and advocating for solutions to better protect the region. WHE is seeking a dynamic and highly organized full-time Operations Manager to provide critical support to the Executive Director (ED) and ensure smooth operations across various functions of the organization. The Operations Manager will oversee administrative tasks, financial management, human resources, IT systems administration, and project management under the guidance of the ED. Salary is $65,000-80,000/year. Click here for more details

Communications and Development Coordinator. The Pittsburgh Food Policy Council’s mission is to mobilize people through listening, educating, and advocating for policies and programs that shift power, expand access to resources, and strengthen the Greater Pittsburgh Food System. They are seeking a full-time Communications and Development Coordinator to help create and implement a robust communications plan and support their development efforts. The ideal candidate will have experience in developing and executing both internal and external communications strategies, with an emphasis on building deeper connections to Black-, Brown-, Indigenous-, Immigrant-, POC-led businesses, organizations, and individuals. Salary is $58,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Development & Events Manager. City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh’s leading professional theater dedicated to new plays, seeks to hire a full-time Development & Events Manager. This position is part of an expanding fundraising team and will work closely with leadership to strategically manage and increase support to the organization’s annual fund. This is a critical revenue-generating position with the stated goal of increasing City Theatre’s ability to expand its contributed income from events, corporations, foundations, government sources, and individuals. Salary is $47,000-50,000/year plus benefits and some work-from-home flexibility. Click here for more details

Piano Accompanist. Point Park University’s Conservatory of Performing Arts is looking for a motivated, experienced individual to fill the part-time position of Piano Accompanist in their Musical Theatre program. The successful candidate will possess a professional skill set inclusive of excellent sight-reading/sight-transposing ability across various genres of music. Their MT program is focused highly on Broadway and Rock/Pop, so familiarity with contemporary musical theater repertoire and non-musical theater genres is a must. However, classical vocal works and traditional musical theater repertoire are also well-represented in the students' studies. Overall, the ability to quickly and accurately sight-read as well as a working knowledge of the repertoire and varying styles represented in the canon are the highest priorities for this position. Click here for more details

Patient Care Coordinator. Avalon Veterinary Hospital in McCandless is seeking a full-time Patient Care Coordinator to join their team. This is a full-time position (30+ hours/week), working eight hour shifts (five days a week) and every other Saturday off. The Patient Care Coordinator stays with the clients from check-in to check out, captures medical notes, creates treatment plans, coordinates treatment with technical teams, and follows up post visit. Click here for more details

Museum Visitor Experience Associate, The Mattress Factory is seeking a part-time Visitor Experience Associate. This position may be for you if you are 18 years or older, you enjoy working with the public, meeting new people, and working with volunteers. At the front desk you are responsible for ensuring each visitor is welcomed with friendly and timely service while you sell admission tickets and memberships. In the galleries, you will monitor the artwork but also engage the visitors to provide information on the museum’s rotating collection and permanent works. Pay is $13.80/hour at 15-30 hours per week, plus 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, training/development, and opportunity for advancement. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Bartender. Server. Christian James, an upscale eatery located next to the Joinery Hotel, is seeking a full-time Bartender and part-time Server. They are also looking for a seasonal part-time Bartender for their rooftop terrace on Fridays and Saturdays only from 3pm to 11pm, May through October only. Experience is necessary and familiarity with wine varietals, types of beer, and liquors is required. Positive attitude and genuine service for guests is also a requirement. Pay is $5/hour plus tips, with average tip earnings ranging from $100-350 per shift. Click here for more details

Dishwasher. Iron Born Pizza in the Strip District is looking for pleasant, eager, and enthusiastic full-time Dishwashers. Work requirements include: washing dishes, cleaning pots/pans, sweeping, mopping, and cleaning bathrooms. Experience is preferred but they are willing to train dependable, friendly, and team-oriented people. Availability on weekends is required. They are open 11am to 9pm Wednesday through Sunday, with two full days off. They do a two hour working interview for $15 cash per hour to make sure it’s a good fit for both parties. Pay is $15/hour plus a daily meal. Click here for more details

Dishwasher. APTEKA, a Central and Eastern European cuisine restaurant in Bloomfield is looking for someone to join their crew as a part-time Dishwasher. Set-up is a three bowl sink with an extra sprayer sink. Two to three people work on a dish at a time. Fast-paced environment. Shifts start at 5pm and wrap up normally between 11:30-11:45pm. Must be available on weekend nights. Pay is $18+/hour plus a shift meal. Click here for more details

Assistant Baker. The Nothing Bundt Cakes location in the North Hills is looking for a part-time Assistant Baker. Main responsibilities include: baking 1-2 batches in the afternoon, making frosting, and rotating products based on the FIFO method, and keeping the baking department clean. They are looking to fill the Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday shifts from 2pm to 7pm, and Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Pay is $14-15/hour plus a $1,000 sign on bonus. Click here for more details